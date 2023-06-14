Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

For the Love of Cats: Local Musician WHAX Is Fundraising for Angels With Paws

June 14, 2023 7:00AM

Musician Whitt Kelly, aka WHAX, is using his music to help Angels With Paws.
Musician Whitt Kelly, aka WHAX, is using his music to help Angels With Paws. Woody Kelly
Local musician Whitt Kelly, who produces music under the name WHAX, was painting a cramped bathroom and desperately needed ventilation. He tried to pry open a decrepit paint-coated window, but it shattered instead. The incident happened during Kelly's volunteer shift at Angels With Paws, when he was helping the organization gut and renovate its future location in Lakewood.

"One of my colleagues is an avid supporter of [AWP], and she had recommended that if anyone felt compassion for the cause to come help," Kelly says. AWP is a small cat shelter that champions the "undercat" — cats with diabetes, feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus, seniors and timid cats, according to the shelter's monthly newsletter, "Biscuits and Toebeans." The organization is moving its location sometime in June to 1970 Kipling Street in Lakewood, and the building needs a complete redo.

"I achieved the goal [of ventilation], and there was some great airflow after" breaking the window, Kelly says. "But I felt so horrible, because I know how annoying windows are to fix and how expensive they can be." So he set out on a mission to raise enough money to replace AWP's window — $350, to be exact — and promote the shelter through a program he created called SongLight Denver.
click to enlarge Seven people stand in a lavender room
Volunteers at AWP (left to right): Whitt Kelly, Karla Hernandez, Amy Geldean, Susie Dunlea, Sarah Florke, Brooke Sundermier and Danielle Kemble.
Courtesy of Whitt Kelly
SongLight Denver aims to highlight one local business a month, promoting the organization through WHAX's covers, original music videos and fundraising. For SongLight's collaboration with AWP, Kelly is collecting online donations through Instagram and Facebook starting Wednesday, June 14. The donation sites will be up for two weeks — until June 28 — and those who donate will get to submit suggestions for the song Kelly will cover. After he receives the song suggestions and donations (with all of the money going to AWP), he'll randomly draw the winning song and make a cover of it, replacing the lyrics with feline-oriented words such as "cat" and "kitty."

He's also planning to create a music video in the existing AWP shelter and use it to highlight the organization's mission and staff. "Most [AWP staff] have full-time jobs and they're volunteering," Kelly says. "The woman that we worked with last week was taking a full week off of her job to do this [renovation], which is very admirable."

SongLight's first collaboration happened in February with Nowhere, a wandering coffee shop built in a 1973 Argosy Airstream camper. "I loved their coffee, and I found them to be this hidden gem," Kelly says. Through multiple coffee orders and conversation, he became friends with Nowhere's founder, Brandon Painter, who is also the artist behind the coffee shop's logo and merch.

"He is very connected to the community of people that go there, and I learned a little bit about his story, learned about why people love him," Kelly says. "[Nowhere] is this hidden gem that disappears and reappears, and I thought, if I can do something to help promote this, it would be awesome."
click to enlarge
Whitt Kelly aims to use WHAX to help local businesses.
Woody Kelly
Kelly spent a morning hanging out at the shop, compiling customer interviews about the space's vibe. "In the project, I accidentally interviewed Benny; he's the trumpet person for the band Lettuce," Kelly says. "I had no idea he was there, and he was just giggling to himself...and then he was like, 'By the way, I'm in this band, and I'm a musician, too.'"

After the interviews, Kelly gave himself an hour to whip together a song using the answers he received as inspiration. The result of his Nowhere collaboration is a funky electronic ditty that perfectly matches the compact orange and white camper van and captures the love that Nowhere customers have for the small business.

As for his personal musical background, Kelly has had an "endless fascination with sound" from a young age. "To this day I've tried to quit many times, and I just can't do it," he explains, emphasizing his addiction to music creation. He plays the guitar and taught himself how to play the piano through Coldplay songs — and he still credits the band for his keyboard abilities.

"The pandemic actually gave me some extra time, and I learned how to produce," he says. "That was like lightning in a bottle for me, because I was able to take all of these pieces and then put it together in ways that people could listen to."

Follow @songlight_denver for updates on the Angels With Paws project.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation