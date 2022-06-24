Widespread Panic, Vanilla Ice and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Georgia jam legends Widespread Panic kicks off its classic three-night run at Red Rocks tonight, while Color Field, a three-day electronic festival at Levitt Pavilion, also gets started.
Celebrate the decade that kind of ended in ’94 with I Love the 90's on Saturday at Fiddler's Green. Across town, Denver doom lords Khemmis play the Gothic.
Paa Kow plays as part of the City Park Jazz series on Sunday, while San Diego's Los Shadows drop in at the hi-dive.
Widespread Panic
Friday, June 24, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$125-$580
Legendary Georgia jam band Widespread Panic boasts that it never plays the same show twice. Fans are encouraged to tape shows and share with friends, but only the choice nugs. Friday marks the first night of a three-night run. Try to drink all your PBRs on lot before the show.
Color Field
Friday, June 24, 2 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$49.75-$60
A three-day electronic music festival opens on Friday with Yak Attack, Sub-ID, El Ten Eleven, Emancipator and Shpongle. The lineup for the rest of the weekend includes Opiuo, Flamingosis, RJD2, Option and Tycho.
I Love the 90's
Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$30-$90
Most of the big rock stars from the ’90s, sadly, are dead — at least the grunge ones — but you can still see Vanilla Ice. His mega-hit "Ice Ice Baby" came out in 1990. The bill also gets you Kid ’n Play and Coolio. Tone Loc and Young MC had big hits in 1989.
Khemmis
Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$27.50
Get your doom-metal fix with Khemmis, Denver's preeminent purveyors of the slowed-down, moody metal genre. The band also has kick-ass album art, so pick up a record. Tonight's bill also gets you sets by Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum and Dreadnought.
Paa Kow
Sunday, June 26, 6 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
Free
The self-proclaimed "Groove Master" blends rhythm and artistry from his home in Ghana with jazz and African roots, creating his own Afro-fusion sound. He falls under the highlife genre, which started in Ghana in the nineteenth century. The show is part of the ongoing City Park Jazz series.
Los Shadows
Sunday, June 26, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
San Diego band Los Shadows play a surfy brand of dream pop. Denver psychedelic surf band Los Narwhals and Cherry St. open the proceedings.
