4/20 at Red Rocks With Wiz Khalifa and Flatbush Zombies: Photo Recap

The rappers brought the heat to Red Rocks despite the snowy weather.
April 21, 2024
Wiz Khalifa headlined Red Rocks on Saturday, April 20.
Wiz Khalifa headlined Red Rocks on Saturday, April 20. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Wiz Khalifa and Flatbush Zombies headlined Red Rocks on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with support from Chevy Woods and EarthGang. We couldn't think of a better choice for the weed holiday, considering the acts' affinity for — and songs about — cannabis. The vibes were high despite the snowy weather, which all the rappers braved to take the legendary stage.

Take a look at the show below:
click to enlarge rappers on stage
Earthgang opens for Wiz Khalifa and Flatbush Zombies at Red Rocks on Saturday, April 20.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man in red puffer vest
Earthgang is a duo made up of Wowgr8 and Olu.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Earthgang founded the music collective Spillage Village.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man rapping into a microphone
Bringing the heat on the Rocks.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge rappers on stage
Earthgang got the crowd warmed up in the snowy weather.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge rappers on stage
Flatbush Zombies take the stage.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott make up Flatbush Zombies.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge two men laughing
All the rappers in the group were raised in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Flatbush Zombies marked their first performance in 2012.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Wiz Khalifa was bundled up when he came on stage.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man in sunglasses and scarf at a microphone
Is it a scarf or a blanket?
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man in pink hat at a microphone with his hand in the air
Wiz released his debut album, Show and Prove, in 2006.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man in apink beanie at a microphone
He signed with Atlantic Records in 2010.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Wiz Khalifa played Red Rocks last year on April 22.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge man rapping into a microphone
But he got the full holiday experience this year.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
