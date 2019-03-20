Two Colorado Bands Will Play Woodstock's Fiftieth Anniversary

Fifty years ago, 400,000 hippies stormed a small community in the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York to attend Woodstock, planning to share what had been billed as three days of music, peace and love. While they got what they came from, the grounds were so overwhelmed, the planners so underprepared, that chaos marred the festival.

Jimi Hendrix, Joan Baez, Santana, the Grateful Dead, The Who, Janis Joplin and many more were on the bill. Babies were born. Relationships formed. People tripped. And in the aftermath, there were lawsuits.

Half a century later, Woodstock is returning to New York on August 16 to 18, and this time around at least two well-known Colorado Americana bands are on the bill: the Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.