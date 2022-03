See some of the best of Denver's jam scene with Joey Porter's Shady Business at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday, March 9. Porter has assembled an all-star lineup that will make you move your feet. But if you're in the mood for something heavier, Finnish metal outfit Omnium Gatherum brings its melodic death metal to the Oriental Theater on Tuesday, March 8.And the music doesn't stop there! Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:Self-described "emo-ambient rock outfit" Makari promotes its self-produced EPat the Marquis tonight.Known for his earworm pop tunes "Chicken Tendies" and "I Guess I'm in Love," Australian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane brings his I'm Not Toxic I Swear tour to Denver for two nights this week with Devan Blake Jones opening.Formed in Finland in the late ’90s, death-metal outfit Omnium Gatherum became a favorite in the European metal scene for its existential lyrics and melodic meshing of subgenres. Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate are also on Tuesday's bill.Motet keyboardist Joey Porter brings together a stellar act with Shady Business, which includes funk band Lettuce members Nigel Hall, Adam Ditch and Adam Smirnoff, as well as members of the Motet, Trey Anastasio Band and Dumpstaphunk. It's bound to be a jam-filled, funky show that's worth every penny.Perhaps one of the best Grateful Dead cover bands around, the Cosmic Charlies have worked up enough of a following over the past two decades for widespread tours. Catch them at the Grateful Dead-themed So Many Roads Brewery for a long, strange trip.Denver singer-songwriter Paul Dehaven celebrates his latest drop,, with an album-release party at the hi-dive. Porlolo and Cowboy Shane open.