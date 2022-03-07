See some of the best of Denver's jam scene with Joey Porter's Shady Business at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday, March 9. Porter has assembled an all-star lineup that will make you move your feet. But if you're in the mood for something heavier, Finnish metal outfit Omnium Gatherum brings its melodic death metal to the Oriental Theater on Tuesday, March 8.
And the music doesn't stop there! Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Makari
Monday, March 7, 6 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$16
Self-described "emo-ambient rock outfit" Makari promotes its self-produced EP Continuum at the Marquis tonight.
Clinton Kane
Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$23-$60
Known for his earworm pop tunes "Chicken Tendies" and "I Guess I'm in Love," Australian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane brings his I'm Not Toxic I Swear tour to Denver for two nights this week with Devan Blake Jones opening.
Omnium Gatherum
Tuesday, March 8, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
Formed in Finland in the late ’90s, death-metal outfit Omnium Gatherum became a favorite in the European metal scene for its existential lyrics and melodic meshing of subgenres. Allegaeon and Black Crown Initiate are also on Tuesday's bill.
Joey Porter's Shady Business
Wednesday, March 9, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$22
Motet keyboardist Joey Porter brings together a stellar act with Shady Business, which includes funk band Lettuce members Nigel Hall, Adam Ditch and Adam Smirnoff, as well as members of the Motet, Trey Anastasio Band and Dumpstaphunk. It's bound to be a jam-filled, funky show that's worth every penny.
The Cosmic Charlies
Thursday, March 10, 9 p.m.
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue
$10
Perhaps one of the best Grateful Dead cover bands around, the Cosmic Charlies have worked up enough of a following over the past two decades for widespread tours. Catch them at the Grateful Dead-themed So Many Roads Brewery for a long, strange trip.
Paul Dehaven
Thursday, March 10, 8:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12
Denver singer-songwriter Paul Dehaven celebrates his latest drop, Pink Kimono, with an album-release party at the hi-dive. Porlolo and Cowboy Shane open.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]