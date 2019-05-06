Wu-Tang Clan Coming to Red Rocks in October

Hip-hop fans, the holy grail is coming to Denver: Wu-Tang Clan will perform at Red Rocks on October 31.

Twenty-five years ago, the New York City-based crew released its debut studio album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which became the soundtrack of an entire generation. The crew celebrated the anniversary with some concerts earlier this year in this country and is currently touring Europe.

Joining Wu-Tang at Red Rocks will be Jedi Mind Tricks and Immortal Technique. Tickets to the all-ages show, $59.95 to $129.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at axs.com.