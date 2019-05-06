 


Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA.
Courtesy of Infamous PR

Wu-Tang Clan Coming to Red Rocks in October

Ana Campbell | May 6, 2019 | 10:14am
Hip-hop fans, the holy grail is coming to Denver: Wu-Tang Clan will perform at Red Rocks on October 31.

Twenty-five years ago, the New York City-based crew released its debut studio album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which became the soundtrack of an entire generation. The crew celebrated the anniversary with some concerts earlier this year in this country and is currently touring Europe.

Joining Wu-Tang at Red Rocks will be Jedi Mind Tricks and Immortal Technique. Tickets to the all-ages show, $59.95 to $129.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at axs.com

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

