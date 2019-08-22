Wu-Tang Clan, Marilyn Manson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

While Wu-Tang Clan's Halloween show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is sold out, the legendary hip-hop act will headline the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, October 29. Tickets, $59.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m.
Marilyn Manson headlines Halloween with 107.9 KBPI at the Fillmore on Monday, October 28. Tickets, $59.75 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays shows at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, November 16. Tickets, $49.50 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Don't Get Broke Tour: Priceless Da Roc with Hyphy Duo, Johnny Paparazzi, DJ Victory, Koolin K, Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Riot Ten: With Jessica Audiffred, Jaykode and Throwdown, Wed., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Shook Twins: A Halloween tribute to the soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. With Mama Magnolia, Sun., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Tow'rs: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Aquabats: With PPL MVR, Tue., Nov. 12, 6 p.m., $25-$100.
TMC! & Tone ET: Sat., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
ATLiens: With YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Black Mountain: With Ryley Walker, Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
The Ghost of Paul Revere: With Ezra Bell, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Jack Harlow: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $20.50-$25.
Khemmis: With Wayfarer, UN, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Potato Pirates (album release): Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Reverend Horton Heat: With the Buttertones and the Koffin Kats, Thu., Feb. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Surfaces: Tue., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Swervedriver: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Pavlo: Sun., April 5, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday: With Kaki King, Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Funk Sessions: Ft. George Gekas (Revivalists) with Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Ed Williams (Revivalists), Zack Feinberg (Revivalists), Michael Girardot (Revivalists), Rob Ingraham (Revivalists), Thu., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Futuristic: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Head for the Hills: With Vince and Silas Herman, Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
theNEWDEAL: Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
TK & the Holy Know-Nothings: With Cervantes' Nashville Side, ft. the songs of Waylon Jennings, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Gillian Welch, Kind Hearted Strangers, Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Braxton Kahn Quartet: Wed., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $12.
Emmet Cohen Trio: Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m., $18-$25.
Mary Stallings: Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Miguel Zenón Quartet: Sat., Nov. 16, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Paul Mullikin Orchestral Quintet: Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $12.
Rachel Caswell: Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m., $10-$15.
King Diamond: With Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, Fri., Nov. 22, 6 p.m., $39.50.
Lotus: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Marilyn Manson: Mon., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.
The Roots: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 & 9 p.m., $54.75-$99.75.
FOX THEATRE
The High Hawks: Ft. Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra) and Will Trask (Great American Taxi. With Kind Country, Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Riot Ten: With Jessica Audiffred, Jaykode, Throwdown, Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Augustana: Wed., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $20.
Broncho: With How Flash Heat Wave and Rinse & Repeat, Fri., Nov. 22, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Deep Sea Diver: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $10.
One Flew West Halloween Party: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $12.
Roger Clyne Acoustic: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $30.
SHAED: With Absofacto, Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15.
WhiteWater Ramble and High Country Hustle: Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $13.
The Aquabats!: Mon., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $25-$125.
GRiZ - Official Red Rocks Afterparty: Boogie T with Option4, Fri., Aug. 30, 11:30 p.m., $25-$30, GRiZ DJ set with Louis Futon, Sat., Aug. 31, 11:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Turnover and Men I Trust: With Renata Zeiguer, Wed., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Joey Harkum: Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Anthony Green: Tue., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25.
Samuel Lee: With Hunter James & the Titanic, Hound Heart, Tue., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $10.
Short Shorts: With Bellhoss, Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $10.
Warbly Jets: Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $12.
Aliens Don't Ring Doorbells Music Video Shoot: Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., free with RSVP.
Boston Manor: Wed., Dec. 11, 6 p.m., $18-$22.
The Spill Canvas: Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
The Infamous Stringdusters: Ft. Michael Travis and Jason Hann of the String Cheese Incident. With Trout Steak Revival, Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $27.95-$55.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Mavis Staples, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $46.50-$89.50.
Railroad Earth: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$80.
Wu-Tang Clan: Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
BoomBox: With Dynohunter, Good Sex, Tue., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.
Said the Sky: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Summer Walker: With Melii, Wed., Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m., $35-$65.95.
1349: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $16-$100.
The Mowgli's and Plain White T's: Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Sons of Apollo: With Tony MacAlpine, Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $30.
Home Free: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $29.50-$54.50.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 16, 3 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Jeffrey Foucault: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Nick Colionne: Sat., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Pavlo: Fri., April 3, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 4, 7:30 p.m., $40.
Murder by Death: Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $50.
Baird Survival Bag Launch Party + Alan Baird EP Release: Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $12.
Waterparks: Sun., Dec. 8, 6 p.m., $25-$28.
