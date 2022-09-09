Showcase Update: X Ambassadors and Jukebox the Ghost Replace Wet Leg and KennyHoopla

Get ready to pivot! X Ambassadors and Jukebox the Ghost are joining the Westword Music Showcase lineup for Saturday, September 10, replacing KennyHoopla and Wet Leg, which have had to drop out of the festival because of unforeseen circumstances. Indie pop band X Ambassadors, best known for the song "Unsteady," released its third album, The Beautiful Liar, last September. The narrative-driven record saw the band leaning into more electronic and hip-hop-driven beats, while sticking to an incredibly catchy and danceable overall sound. The group was discovered by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who;d heard one of X Ambassadors' singles and advised Interscope to sign them.
X Ambassadors will play the Brighton Stage at the Westword Music Showcase from 5:50 to 6:45 p.m.
Jukebox the Ghost is a three-piece from Washington, D.C., that makes light-hearted, poppy tunes, as exemplified in its latest album, Cheers, which was released in May. Expect to hear some numbers from that album as well as fan favorites such as "Girl," "Under My Skin" or "Fred Astaire."
Jukebox the Ghost plays the Brighton Stage from 4:05-5 p.m.
Other national acts playing on Saturday include The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Cannons and the Main Squeeze. Saturday's lineup will be filled out with some of Denver's best local acts, including a headlining slot by N3ptune at the Native Roots stage at 8:40 p.m.
The Westword Music Showcase returns to RiNo on Friday, September 9, with free performances by dozens of local bands at nine venues in the area. On Saturday, September 10, more local bands will join national headliners the Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, X Ambassadors, Jukebox the Ghost, the Main Squeeze and Cannons at three stages at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors. Tickets for the day are $55-$85; get more information at westwordshowcase.com.