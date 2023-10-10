Zac Brown Band Teases Special Set at Fiddler's Green

From a stop on the tour, bassist John Driskell Hopkins took a few minutes to discuss the band's growth, collaborations and what Denver audiences can expect:





Zac Brown Band is country music personified, pushing its classic sound into innovative territory since it formed in Atlanta in 2002. Twenty years later, the band is bringing its From the Fire tour to Greenwood Village for a two-night run at Fiddler's Green starting Thursday, October 12, with opening act King Calaway . It also has a new singer: Caroline Jones , who joined the band in 2021 after serving as its solid opening act since 2017.The FoundationThe ComebackWell, we went from five members to nine members since then, so the sound has definitely gotten bigger! Musically, we've grown in leaps and bounds. We are far more mature than we were fifteen years ago, and I believe the music reflects that. That being said,is very much reminiscent ofin terms of its honesty. It truly feels like a combination of modern and vintage Zac Brown Band.All of our collaborations have been epic! The top of the list for me has to be Dave Grohl. Everyone in the band has different individual tastes. I would love to see a collaboration with U2.The most memorable shows for me have been in the Northeast. We had an incredible show at Fenway Park, and then two weeks later in Gilford, New Hampshire. Last month, we had two amazing shows at Jones Beach Amphitheater. The crowds have been incredible this year!We have a special third set/encore planned that highlights classic country songs. I would be worried that I am giving away some sort of surprise, but we’ve been doing it since June. I think a lot of people have really appreciated the shout-out to our country roots.