  Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Rüfüs Du Sol will return to Denver.EXPAND
Rüfüs Du Sol will return to Denver.
Michael Emery Hecker

Zac Brown Band, Rüfüs Du Sol and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | January 16, 2020 | 5:50am
AA

Zac Brown Band's Roar With the Lions tour stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26. Tickets, $17.50 to $45, go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m.

RÜFÜS DU SOL headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 12, and Thursday, August 13, with Jon Hopkins opening. Tickets, $49.75 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m.

Gold Dust Denver, featuring Adventure Club, Trampa, Lucii, Lucalush, Nazaar, is at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, March 14. Tickets, $35 to $75, go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Satsang: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Bernstock 2020: Fri., Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
Doll Skin: Sun., March 1, 7 p.m.
Old Man Saxon: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dave Simonett (of Trampled by Turtles and Dead Man Winter): Fri., April 17, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
The Dirty Knobs: With Mike Campbell, Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $39.99-$45
Jonathan Wilson: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Lespecial: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Lone Bellow: With Early James and The Latest, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Magic Sword & Dance With the Dead: With Das Mortal, Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Mo Lowda & the Humble: With Desert Noises, Fri., April 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$18.
Reverend Horton Heat: With the Buttertones and the Koffin Kats, Thu., Feb. 13, 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Sasha Sloan: With CYN, Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Tenth Mountain Division: With Pixie & the Party Grass Boys, High Country Hustle, Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
The Unlikely Candidate: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
U.S. Girls: Sun., April 12, 8 p.m., $18.75/$20.
Y La Bamba: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
Yves Tumor: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
ZOSO: Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Billy Strings: Thu., April 2, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., April 3, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., April 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Ramirez: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Z-Trip and DJ Qbert: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Zac Brown Band: Fri., Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m., $45-$179.50.

GLOBE HALL

The Ballroom Thieves: Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
chitchat: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Lilly Hiatt: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Mother Derringer: Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

FOX THEATRE

Aqueous: Sat., March 28, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
The Dirty Knobs: With Mike Campbell, Tue., April 14, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Dylan & the Dead: With Joe Marcinek, David Gans and Friends, Thu., March 26, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
EOTO: Thu., Feb. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
JAUZ: With Habstrakt, Tynan, Sun., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Lespecial: Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Meadow Mountain and Henhouse Prowlers: Thu., April 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Autograf: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Disq: Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Gladie: Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Colfax Speed Queen (tour kickoff): Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Crow Cavalier (album release & tour kickoff): Tue., March 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
EverIgnite: Sun., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Hashtones: With Stylie, Gracie Bassie and Dub Galaxy, DJ Yahru.Guru, Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Lavender Jones: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Cryptic Wisdom: Fri., March 6, 7 p.m., $15.
Danny G: Fri., Feb. 21, 7 p.m., $12.
Neoma: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Tisoki: Fri., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $12.75.

MISSION BALLROOM

Gold Dust Denver: Ft. Adventure Club, Trampa, Lucii, Luca Lush, NAZAAR and more, Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $35-$75.
Volbeat: With Clutch, the Picturebooks, Tue., April 7, 7 p.m., $59.95-$100.
Valentine's Day Party with Punk Rock Burlesque: Ft. Dizzy With a Dame, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Dabin: With Crystal Skies, Nurko, Last Heroes, Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $23.75-$27.
EDEN: With Keshi, MACKandgold, Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Ministry and KMFDM: With Front Line Assembly, Sun., July 5, 7 p.m., $44.75-$48.
Nora en Pure: Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: Fri., June 12, 8 p.m., Sat., June 13, 8 p.m., $35-$145.

PEPSI CENTER

Matchbox Twenty: With the Wallflowers, Thu., Sept. 10, 6 & 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$126.
Monsta X: Mon., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.
Pearl Jam: Thu., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $107.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Foreigner: With Kansas, Europe, Wed., July 22, 7 p.m., $49.50-$350.
Jai Wolf: With Kasbo, Manila Killa, Claud, Mon., May 25, 7 p.m., $45-$70.
The Motet: With Turkuaz (ft. Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew), Rubblebucket, Fri., May 22, 6:30 p.m., $36.65-$65.
The Revivalists: With Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Neal Francis, Fri., June 12, 7:30 p.m.
Rüfüs Du Sol: With Jon Hopkins, Wed., Aug. 12, Thu., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
The String Cheese Incident: With Tower of Power (7/17), Papadosio (7/18), Leftover Salmon (7/19), Fri., July 17, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., July 18, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., July 19, 5 p.m., $52.50-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Keiko Matsui: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $45-$50.
Michael McDermott: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

SUMMIT

Antibalas: Sat., Feb. 29, 7 p.m., $25.
Black Heart Shaped Box: Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $11.25-$12.
Denver's 5th Annual Goth Prom: With the Cruxshadows, Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Andrea von Kampen: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Color: Scholarship Program Fundraiser: Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Edie Carey: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Jason Tyler Burton: Thu., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Liat: Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Sons of the Pioneers: Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $33-$35.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

