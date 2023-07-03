Zeds Dead, The Avett Brothers and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Blink-182 plays pop-punk favorites at Ball Arena on Monday, July 3, while Zeds Dead hosts a full-blown Denver takeover across four different venues on Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; and Tuesday, July 4.
The folk-rock icons of all-women group Indigo Girls play the beautiful Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder on Wednesday, July 5, and country-folk rockers the Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for a three-night run on Friday, July 7; Saturday, July 8; and Sunday, July 9.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Blink-182
Monday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29.50-$149.50
Blink-182 is finally reuniting, thanks to the return of Tom DeLonge for the first time in ten years to join Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on stage once again. Since they formed the band in the early 1990s, they have become some of the world's most influential punk musicians, and are even considered the modern fathers of West Coast pop punk. In the fall of 2019, Denver gained an even closer connection with them after the Colorado Avalanche DJ began playing their smash hit "All The Small Things" during the third period of the team's games.
Zeds Dead Takeover:
Dead Rocks IX
Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, 5 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$85-$380
3rd Annual Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree
Tuesday, July 4, 2 p.m.
Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue
$59.95-$199.95
Zeds Dead: Deadrocks Hangover
Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.50-$199
This glitch-hop drum-step electronic duo from Canada is back to host its annual Denver takeover. This year is set to be the biggest yet, with a two-night Red Rocks run followed by a huge outdoor hootenanny held at Civic Center Park (complete with three stages, a bouncy castle and hot dog eating contest) that culminates with the final show at Mission Ballroom. Meanwhile, Larimer Lounge will host a pop-up art gallery where you can view and buy Hooks's (one half of Zeds Dead) original artwork.
Indigo Girls
Wednesday, July 5, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road., Boulder
$58-$121
The two frontwomen of the all-female folk-rock group Indigo Girls began playing music together after meeting in high school during the mid-1980s; they released their first album in 1987. Since then, the ladies have gone on to become feminist folk icons by staying active in promoting causes close to them (such as gay rights, human rights, and confronting war, poverty and environmental awareness), all while playing great music.
Telekinetic Yeti
Thursday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$17-$22
This Midwestern psychedelic doom duo will mesmerize your mind and rattle your bones. One guitar and one drum kit is all it needs to create the swirling and shattering sounds that seem straight from a sorcerer's spell book. Philadelphia doom-jazz group Stinking Lizaveta, Brooklyn sludge-metal band Somnuri and Denver doom lords Hashtronaut open the show.
The Avett Brothers
Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 9, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$70-$125
Music has always been in Seth and Scott Avett's blood, thanks to their father and grandmother both having been successful performing musicians. After college, the two brothers decided to merge their separate musical projects into one, in which they incorporate many different genres of music such as bluegrass, pop, honky-tonk, punk and ragtime. The boys will have a new opener for each performance this weekend, with Iris DeMent providing support on night one, Wilder Woods on night two and Jaime Wyatt on night three.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.