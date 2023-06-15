Zeds Dead, Queens of the Stone Age and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The dubstep duo's ninth Denver takeover begins with two Red Rocks shows (known as Dead Rocks IX) on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, followed by the daytime EDM hootenanny at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, July 4.
The run will be capped off by the just-announced "Deadrocks Hangover" show at Mission Ballroom on the evening of Tuesday, July 4. Tickets for that final show are $49.50-$199 and will go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.
Queens of the Stone Age released a new LP this week, In Times New Roman, and will embark on a tour to "celebrate the end of the world," which, according to a statement made by the band, "will be in a month or two." The End Is Nero Tour will make a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, September 29. Tickets are $36.50-$65 and are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBLUEBIRD THEATER
Taylor Fest: Thu., July 13, 9 p.m., $22.50
Miya Folick: The Roach Tour: With Babebee, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $20
Carbon Leaf: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Peter McPoland: The Piggy Tour: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
Rawayana: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $30-$35
VH2BT: Gamer Rave: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed: With Sarah Kinsley, Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35
AWOLnation: With Irontom, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
Darcy & Jer: No Refunds Tour: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $49.50
CIVIC CENTER PARK
3rd Annual Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree: With Zeds Dead, Truth, Blanke, Rush Hour, Vampa, SuperAve. B2B HEYZ, JAWNS, Twonski, Delta Heavy, Kenny Ken, Smoakland, Kumarion, Blossom, Bensley, Joel Cruz, Mary Droppinz, NOISES, Soki and Pacifix, Tue., July 4, 2 p.m., $59.95-$199.95
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Tour: With Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$65
The 1975: Still...at their very best: Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $40-$89.95
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Daniel Caesar presents: Superpowers World Tour Leg 2 (U.S. & Canada): With Orion Sun, Sat., Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., $69.50-$99.50
Asking Alexandria: With The Hu, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36, Tue., Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m., $49.50-$85
Static-X: Machine Killer Tour: With Sevendust, Dope and Lines of Loyalty, Thu., Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., $35-$79.75
Lil Darkie and the Collapse of Modern Society: Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
FOX THEATRE
Willie Watson: With Patrick Dethlefs, Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25
JBE Triple A SummitFest: Day 1: With Lukas Nelson, POTR, Gregory Alan Isakov, Jaime Wyatt, SUSTO and Yam Haus, Wed., Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., $0-$65
JBE Triple A SummitFest: Day 2: With Grace Potter (Solo), The Band of Heathens, Andy Frasco & the U.N. and Pressing Strings, Thu., Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., $0-$49.95
Dave Matthews Tribute Band: Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Brent Cobb: Southern Star Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$28
GLOBE HALL
Jaime Wyatt: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $15.95
Baird: Since August tour: With The South Hill Experiment, Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Tiny Moving Parts: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $25
Goodnight, Texas: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Katelyn Tarver: With Rosie Darling, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15
Jess Williamson: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $2
Jalen Ngonda: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$27
AMZY: With Electric Animals and Pink Ranger!, Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $20
Ratboys: With Another Michael, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $19
GOTHIC THEATRE
Better Lovers: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $24.50
The Dear Hunter: Celebrating 10 Years of Migrant: With Delta Sleep and All Get Out, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $27.50
HI-DIVE
Noche Salvaje: With DJ Leo Muñoz., Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., free
Love Gang (Tour Kickoff Show): With Axeslasher and Glueman, Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Happy Landing: The Up All Night Tour!: Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $17
Darci: Thu., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Tall Tall Trees: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $16
Man on Man: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $17
MARQUIS THEATER
Hail the Sun: The Divine Inner Tension Tour: With Being As an Ocean, Kaonashi and Origami Button, Tue., Aug. 8, 6 p.m., $25
Luna Luna: With Michael Seyer, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $18
MERCURY CAFE
Teller Bank$: With Falcon X The Griffin, Jordan Burgett, Chico Mcgee and Kaleab Samuel, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15
MISSION BALLROOM
Zeds Dead: Deadrocks Hangover: Tue., July 4, 9:30 p.m., $49.50-$199
Daily Bread: With Big KRIT, Gladkill, Motifv, DJ Simone Says, Canvas, CatParty, JetSet and Boredomfighters, Fri., Sept. 15, 4 p.m.
Wilco: With Nina Nastasia, Sun., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $59.50
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $34.95-$89.95
OGDEN THEATRE
Futurebirds: Dusty Boots After-Party: Sat., July 1, 10 p.m., $35
Kordhell: Murder in the USA Tour 2023: Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Big Styles presents: Drake Night "Into the Aubrey-Verse": Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $27-$42
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Jesse & Joy Summer Tour 2023: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $49-$149
One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show: Wed., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., $25-$65
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Reddenhollow: With Ellsworth and Divingbell, Mon., July 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12
High Desert Queen: With Blue Heron and Hashtronaut, Thu., Aug. 3, 9
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Space Wizard: With YDG, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$30
Emo Nite: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $11-$26
Roar: With Harmless, Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $18
Polaris: The Fatalism Tour: With Currents, Varials and Paledusk, Wed., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $25-$30
