Photos: Zeds Dead Didn't Let the Rain (or Hail) Ruin the First Night of Deadrocks

Night one of Zeds Dead's tenth-annual Deadrocks concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre turned into a soaking wet rave, nearly lasting until midnight.
What started out as a beautiful night with openers Torcha, Mary Droppinz, Levity, Vctre and Doctor P as openers, quickly turned into an unplanned two-part rain show for the Canadian duo. Zeds Dead played about four songs before the show was paused because of torrential rain and even hail. After an hour-long delay, the show went on and the vibes were high.
See photos below:
