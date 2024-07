Photos: Zeds Dead Didn't Let the Rain (or Hail) Ruin the First Night of Deadrocks

click to enlarge The annual show has been dubbed Deadrocks. Jack Spiegel

Fans were treated to five openers.

Those lucky enough to be front row at the start of the show may not have been in the same spot after the rain delay

There was plenty of Colorado spirit in the crowd.

Dylan Mamid is one half of the EDM duo.

Zach Rapp-Rovan is also one half of the EDM duo.

Zeds Dead played about four songs before they paused due to heavy rain.

The Canadian duo formed in the late 2000s.

Red Rocks was packed to the brim for night one.

The rain came in around 9:30 p.m.

Fans (and water) started flooding out of the amphitheater as they got pelted with rain and small hail.

The South stairwell turned into a waterfall during the worst part of the rain

Fans loved the show.

The use of lights and lasers was outstanding

Night one of Zeds Dead's tenth-annual Deadrocks concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre turned into a soaking wet rave, nearly lasting until midnight.What started out as a beautiful night with openers Torcha, Mary Droppinz, Levity, Vctre and Doctor P as openers, quickly turned into an unplanned two-part rain show for the Canadian duo. Zeds Dead played about four songs before the show was paused because of torrential rain and even hail. After an hour-long delay, the show went on and the vibes were high.See photos below: