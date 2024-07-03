 Zeds Dead Ruled Through the Rain at First Night of Deadrocks: Photos | Westword
Photos: Zeds Dead Didn't Let the Rain (or Hail) Ruin the First Night of Deadrocks

Zeds Dead played about four songs before the show was paused because of torrential rain and even hail. But the show went on.
July 3, 2024
Jack Spiegel
Night one of Zeds Dead's tenth-annual Deadrocks concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre turned into a soaking wet rave, nearly lasting until midnight.

What started out as a beautiful night with openers Torcha, Mary Droppinz, Levity, Vctre and Doctor P as openers, quickly turned into an unplanned two-part rain show for the Canadian duo. Zeds Dead played about four songs before the show was paused because of torrential rain and even hail. After an hour-long delay, the show went on and the vibes were high.

See photos below:
click to enlarge Deadrocks opening
The annual show has been dubbed Deadrocks.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Deadrocks fan
Fans were treated to five openers.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge
Those lucky enough to be front row at the start of the show may not have been in the same spot after the rain delay
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge
There was plenty of Colorado spirit in the crowd.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Dylan Mamid
Dylan Mamid is one half of the EDM duo.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Zach Rapp-Rovan
Zach Rapp-Rovan is also one half of the EDM duo.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Zeds Dead at Red Rocks
Zeds Dead played about four songs before they paused due to heavy rain.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Zeds Dead at Red Rocks
The Canadian duo formed in the late 2000s.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Deadrocks at Red Rocks
Red Rocks was packed to the brim for night one.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Rain on the Rocks
The rain came in around 9:30 p.m.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Fans Leaving Red Rocks
Fans (and water) started flooding out of the amphitheater as they got pelted with rain and small hail.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Flooded stairs at Deadrocks
The South stairwell turned into a waterfall during the worst part of the rain
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge
Fans loved the show.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Lasers at Deadrocks
The use of lights and lasers was outstanding
Jack Spiegel
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
