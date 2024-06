UFC Returns to Denver in July With Several Colorado Connections

Who's Fighting in UFC Denver?

The UFC returns to Denver on Saturday, July 13, for the first time since 2018, as Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber face off in a women's flyweight bout. Both fighters in the headlining match have strong Colorado connectionsBarber is a Greeley native, and Namajunas, the former UFC strawweight champion, lives in and trains out of the Denver area. In addition to the headlining hometown connections, local UFC fighter Drew Dober, who trains at Easton Training Center, will also be on the card, according to the UFC.Although Denver doesn't host as many big fights as Las Vegas, the UFC and mixed martial arts are at home at Mile High. The first-ever UFC match was hosted in Denver , and a long list of amateur and professional fighters live and train here because of the altitude.See all the information about UFC Fight Night in Denver below, including the fight card, how to watch it and where to find tickets.#6 Rose Namajunas (13-6) versus #4 Maycee Barber (14-2)Josh Fremd (11-5) versus Andre Petroski (10-4)Julian Erosa (29-12) vs. Christian Rodriguez (11-1)Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) versus Muslim Salikhov (19-5)Drew Dober (27-13) versus Mike Davis (11-2)Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) versus Cody Brundage 10-6)Mariya Agapova (10-4) versus Luana Santos (7-1)#10 Viviane Araújo (12-6) versus #15 Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3)Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) versus Ange Loosa (10-3)Mike Malott (10-2-1) versus Gilbert Urbina (7-3)UFC Denver will take place on Saturday, July 13, at Ball Arena. Preliminary fights start at 5 p.m. local time, and the main card starts at 8 p.m.Tickets to UFC Denver start at $65 on Ticketmaster , with options as high as $2,500 for cage-side seats. If you can't make it to Ball Arena, the fight will be streaming on ESPN+ and televised at a number of Denver sports bars.