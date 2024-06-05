 2024 UFC Denver: Fighters, Tickets, How to Watch | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

UFC Returns to Denver in July With Several Colorado Connections

It's (almost) time!!!
June 5, 2024
Denver doesn't host as many big fights as Las Vegas, but a number of notable mixed martial arts live here.
Denver doesn't host as many big fights as Las Vegas, but a number of notable mixed martial arts live here. Mike Stobe/Stringer

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$5,000
Share this:
The UFC returns to Denver on Saturday, July 13, for the first time since 2018, as Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber face off in a women's flyweight bout. Both fighters in the headlining match have strong Colorado connections

Barber is a Greeley native, and Namajunas, the former UFC strawweight champion, lives in and trains out of the Denver area. In addition to the headlining hometown connections, local UFC fighter Drew Dober, who trains at Easton Training Center, will also be on the card, according to the UFC.

Although Denver doesn't host as many big fights as Las Vegas, the UFC and mixed martial arts are at home at Mile High. The first-ever UFC match was hosted in Denver, and a long list of amateur and professional fighters live and train here because of the altitude.

See all the information about UFC Fight Night in Denver below, including the fight card, how to watch it and where to find tickets.

Who's Fighting in UFC Denver?

Women's flyweight bout
#6 Rose Namajunas (13-6) versus #4 Maycee Barber (14-2)

Men's middleweight bout
Josh Fremd (11-5) versus Andre Petroski (10-4)

Men's featherweight bout
Julian Erosa (29-12) vs. Christian Rodriguez (11-1)

Men's welterweight bout
Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) versus Muslim Salikhov (19-5)

Men's lightweight bout
Drew Dober (27-13) versus Mike Davis (11-2)

Men's middleweight bout
Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) versus Cody Brundage 10-6)

Women's flyweight bout
Mariya Agapova (10-4) versus Luana Santos (7-1)

Women's flyweight bout
#10 Viviane Araújo (12-6) versus #15 Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3)

Men's welterweight bout
Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) versus Ange Loosa (10-3)

Men's welterweight bout
Mike Malott (10-2-1) versus Gilbert Urbina (7-3)


Where and When Is the UFC Denver Fight?

UFC Denver will take place on Saturday, July 13, at Ball Arena. Preliminary fights start at 5 p.m. local time, and the main card starts at 8 p.m.


UFC Denver: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to UFC Denver start at $65 on Ticketmaster, with options as high as $2,500 for cage-side seats. If you can't make it to Ball Arena, the fight will be streaming on ESPN+ and televised at a number of Denver sports bars.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Who's Going to Bail Out Denver's Bail Row?

Business

Who's Going to Bail Out Denver's Bail Row?

By Chris Perez
LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

By Hannah Metzger
Mayor's Critics Demand End of Street Outreach Team, Citing Homeless Ticketing Data

Homelessness

Mayor's Critics Demand End of Street Outreach Team, Citing Homeless Ticketing Data

By Bennito L. Kelty
City Council Proposes Another Delay to Upcoming Sidewalk Fee

Government

City Council Proposes Another Delay to Upcoming Sidewalk Fee

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation