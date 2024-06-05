UFC Returns to Denver in July With Several Colorado Connections

Barber is a Greeley native, and Namajunas, the former UFC strawweight champion, lives in and trains out of the Denver area. In addition to the headlining hometown connections, local UFC fighter Drew Dober, who trains at Easton Training Center, will also be on the card, according to the UFC.
Although Denver doesn't host as many big fights as Las Vegas, the UFC and mixed martial arts are at home at Mile High. The first-ever UFC match was hosted in Denver, and a long list of amateur and professional fighters live and train here because of the altitude.
See all the information about UFC Fight Night in Denver below, including the fight card, how to watch it and where to find tickets.
Who's Fighting in UFC Denver?Women's flyweight bout
#6 Rose Namajunas (13-6) versus #4 Maycee Barber (14-2)
Men's middleweight bout
Josh Fremd (11-5) versus Andre Petroski (10-4)
Men's featherweight bout
Julian Erosa (29-12) vs. Christian Rodriguez (11-1)
Men's welterweight bout
Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) versus Muslim Salikhov (19-5)
Men's lightweight bout
Drew Dober (27-13) versus Mike Davis (11-2)
Men's middleweight bout
Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) versus Cody Brundage 10-6)
Women's flyweight bout
Mariya Agapova (10-4) versus Luana Santos (7-1)
Women's flyweight bout
#10 Viviane Araújo (12-6) versus #15 Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3)
Men's welterweight bout
Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) versus Ange Loosa (10-3)
Men's welterweight bout
Mike Malott (10-2-1) versus Gilbert Urbina (7-3)