Uruguay Soccer Fans Celebrate Community, Victory Over Mexico in Copa America Preview

Mexico's team was missing a few notable players and fan favorites, including 39-year-old Guilhermo "Memo" Ochoa, who has been the starting goalie for El Tri for the last three World Cups. Uruguay was also missing longtime forward Luis Suarez, who's in the twilight of his career at age 37.

Mexico fan Octavio Paredes, who came with his son Octavio Jr., said that Mexico's team was too inexperienced and outmatched by Uruguay, which he admitted is a talented team. But it was still worth it to pay the $60 per ticket, because he and his son came for the "vibe," he explained.