Adam Frisch Talks Boebert, "Hollywood Money" and Being on 2024 "Red to Blue" List

click to enlarge Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch during their sole debate in 2022. YouTube

Now that Boebert has moved on, Frisch is still focused on supporting local people and their needs in CD3 — but he'd be lying if he said he doesn't feel like he's already won, he admits. "There were a couple reasons I ran, and one of them certainly was to see someone like the current representative not be part of CD3," Frisch says. "So we're proud in taking a bit of a victory lap about being able to get her out."