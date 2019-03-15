State Board Extends Adams County School District 14 External Management Search

Teachers, students and parents of Adams County School District 14 went to the March 14 state Board of Education meeting expecting to finally learn what would happen to their struggling school district. Instead, they walked away with more questions than answers about its future.

Rather than make a final decision on which external organization would manage Adams 14 for at least the next four years, the board voted six to one to continue to force the district, headquartered in Commerce City, to search for external management.

In November 2018, the state board mandated that the thirteen-school, 7,500-student district turn over its management to an external group or face accreditation removal, a mandate that kicked in automatically after eight straight years of Adams 14 receiving either the lowest or second-lowest rating in Colorado's education accountability rating system. It was the first time the state had ever intervened with regard to an entire school district.