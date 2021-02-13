Reader: I'm Tired of Rich-People Games That Toy With Players and Fans

- Local
After taking ten days off because of a COVID-19 break, the Avalanche has returned to the ice...but not local television screens, owing to the ongoing spat between Stan Kroenke-owned Altitude and Comcast that has also kept Nuggets games from local broadcasts.
Altitutude host Vic Lombardi offered his take on the impasse this week. In their Facebook comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story, fans offer many, many more. Says Terrie:
Weird how a billionaire sports owner can’t find a solution.
Responds Draven:
You guys need to understand that these cable companies hold a monopoly on local sports broadcasts. Altitude is literally one of the last in America that isn’t owned by Comcast, AT&T, etc. Thousands of people have lost their jobs from their broadcasting companies being swallowed up. Altitude is taking a stand. The Kroenkes are just as rich and fucked as Comcast, but this is about Altitude.
Suggests Michael:
Both sides need to realize they are losing a lot of money and respect, especially at a time when we cannot attend games in person.
Replies Toni:
It’s all about the money. They don’t care that we pay our highly over priced bills and can’t watch our local sports teams.
Notes Josh:
It's so easy to find a free stream online of these games. I canceled Comcast because of this. I watch the games on illegal streams. Comcast lost a customer and Altitude lost a number that it can include for its advertisers. Both companies lost me and I'm still watching the games for free. Their own fault!
Adds Chris:
Two multi-million dollar companies locked in a pissing contest and it's the consumer that takes it in the shorts. I cut the cord with the cable company fifteen years ago and I stream Avs games on NHL Center Ice.
Concludes Dena:
I'm tired of these rich-people games that toy with the players and the fans. I'm done.
The fight dates back to August 2019, and there's no end in sight. "You never want to stick me in the middle of something like this," Lombardi admits. "The viewers will kill me for it. But I just want to make sure both sides are under the microscope, not just one."
What's your take on the fight? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
