Andrew Bernstein on Hit-and-Run That Nearly Killed Him, Search for Justice and Life Now

click to enlarge Andrew Bernstein on the track prior to the crash. Courtesy of Andrew Bernstein

click to enlarge The booking photo for Stephen Grattan. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

click to enlarge Images of Andrew Bernstein during rehabilitation, as well as an X-ray showing damage to his shoulder. Courtesy of Andrew Bernstein







Late last month in Boulder, 49-year-old Stephen Grattan received a two-year sentence for leaving the scene of an accident, criminal attempt to leave the scene of an accident and careless driving for a hit-and-run that nearly killed elite-level cyclist Andrew "Bernie" Bernstein more than two years ago.Since then, Bernstein has been processing what happened, often juggling conflicting emotions. He deeply appreciates the efforts on his behalf by law enforcement and prosecutors, he says, but he's still dealing with permanent disabilities that have changed his life forever."A lot of people expected me to feel some sense of closure or relief after the sentencing, but it only drove home for me a sense of incompleteness," notes Bernstein, a former editor formagazine now working as senior director in charge of paid media for TRUE Communications. "Nothing changes for me with his sentence."The crash took place just after 4:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019, on Highway 7 (better known in the greater Boulder area as Arapahoe Road), at approximately milepost 56, not far from Legion Park. Bernstein had been riding at the Boulder Valley Velodrome in Erie and was pedaling west on the right shoulder when he was hit by what the Colorado State Patrol identified as an older model Dodge Ram van, whose driver kept going instead of stopping to help.The specifics of what happened were a mystery, Bernstein told us a month later: "I had left the velodrome and was riding down Arapahoe, and someone who'd been at the velodrome, too, passed me in their car and waved — and that's the last thing I remember. The next thing I knew, I was coming to in the dirt, in a ditch. I tried to find my phone and wasn't able to find it, and then I tried to think about how I could raise myself up to wave at a car to help me. But I don't remember anything after that until I woke up in the hospital almost a week later."Shortly thereafter, Bernstein learned that he had been visited by a guardian angel — Tim Gillach, a local insurance agent, who had gone through a very similar experience. The previous May, Bernstein revealed, Gillach "was hit by a car when he was riding his bike. It left him with significant injuries that required an extended hospital stay."On July 20, 2019, Gillach "was driving his father home from church," Bernstein continued. "He was being observant and he saw me in the ditch." Gillach called 911 and stayed with Bernstein until emergency personnel arrived. "If he hadn't seen me, I would be dead," Bernstein believes.Bernstein detailed his injuries in a statement at Grattan's sentencing, noting that the impact "caused massive blood loss, damage to my spinal cord, 35 broken bones, two collapsed lungs, internal bleeding and a concussion."During the months that followed, Bernstein received treatment from several local medical and rehabilitation facilities while prosecutors built a case against Grattan, who wasn't criminally charged until more than a year had passed. And the path to his guilty plea was just as lengthy."I'm very grateful to the Colorado State Patrol and Boulder County DA for their time and effort on investigating the crash that resulted in my permanent disability," Bernstein stresses. "It was a very long process — almost 2.5 years — and ultimately reached a conclusion that I think everyone involved in this case, including law enforcement, predicted from the beginning."He acknowledges that "the criminal justice does try to make things easier on victims such as myself, but ultimately it is a very hard process that took a long time, often involving months without any apparent movement in the case. Of course, it's likely that some of the time involved is accounted for by the unfortunate timing with other major global events — pandemic, social justice demonstrations, etc. Ultimately, I am glad to have come to the conclusion of the criminal proceeding and grateful that the state was able to successfully bring charges against a criminal driver, but the process was very hard on me and the conclusion does not help me."Indeed, Bernstein admits that "I am dissatisfied with the sentence. It does nothing to improve my situation and will result in the attacker being back on the road in a relatively short period of time. In that way, I do not feel like justice has been served. A just sentence would have prevented the assailant from ever driving again, but that type of punishment is not available to prosecutors, despite the prevalence of vehicular violence in this state and country. I have been left with a huge financial burden that will follow me for the rest of my life and the sentence does little, if anything, to ease that burden. I am, however, glad that the driver is receiving a serious, if not wholly fitting, punishment. Too often, dangerous drivers get off without any meaningful punishment and it's scary to me to think that had this criminal driver stayed on the scene, instead of running, he would have been just as guilty but would likely have gotten away with a much lighter sentence."As for how he's doing, Bernstein notes that "through a lot of hard work and investment in myself, I am continuing to make progress in recovering from my injury. However, my left leg is still partially paralyzed to my knee and completely paralyzed below my knee. My bladder and reproductive organs are also paralyzed and not likely to recover. So, I am focused on learning to live in my body as it is, and to work with the strength it does have."I've been able to achieve some personal goals this year — climbing my first 14er this summer, and spending more time riding the gravel roads around Boulder, on an e-bike," he continues. "But the achievements come only with huge costs and many, many hours put into my recovery each week.... I still have to work just as hard, for the rest of my life, and unlike my attacker, my sentence will never end."Here's the statement Bernstein shared at Grattan's sentencing: