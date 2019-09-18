 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The July 12 protest aimed to call attention to ICE and conditions in immigrant detention centers.EXPAND
The July 12 protest aimed to call attention to ICE and conditions in immigrant detention centers.
Erin McCarley

Anti-ICE, Pro-ICE Protests Will Collide at GEO Detention Facility September 21

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | September 18, 2019 | 5:01am
AA

The GEO immigrant detention facility in Aurora will see its fair share of protesters on Saturday, September 21. But not everyone will be on the same side.

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement organizers are planning a rally that will start in Denver's City Park and finish at the detention facility in Aurora. A pro-ICE contingent that will include prominent local media personalities is planning its own demonstration at the facility that day.

"In 2040, this will be a minority-majority nation. I think that strikes fear into individuals in just feeling like America is equated to white and that there’s a loss of what America is and that it becomes more of a brown nation," says Armando Martín, one of the organizers with Enough Action Coalition, the group behind the anti-ICE protest.

Related Stories

The pro-ICE demonstrators say they're standing in solidarity with law enforcement. "Come out and show the nation that Colorado supports the rule of law," Randy Corporon, a local conservative talk-show host, wrote on the event's Facebook page.

But some organizers have also expressed anti-immigrant views. Michelle Malkin, a Colorado Springs-based conservative author who is prominent on social media and is organizing the event with Corporon, recently published a book that claims "globalist elites, Silicon Valley, and the radical Left are conspiring to undo the rule of law, subvert our homeland security, shut down free speech, and make gobs of money off the backs of illegal aliens, refugees, and low-wage guest workers." Neither Corporon nor Malkin responded to interview requests for this story.

The controversial immigrant detention facility in Aurora, which is run by private prison company GEO Group through a contract with ICE, has been plagued by allegations of medical neglect and sub-standard living conditions, issues being investigated by local members of Congress.

On July 12, when more than a thousand anti-ICE protesters rallied outside the detention facility, a handful of protesters took down the flags waving above the facility, including an American one, and replaced them with a Mexican flag and anti-law enforcement flags. The imagery of the Mexican flag waving above the Aurora detention facility generated headlines in conservative media outlets across the country and led Dave Gruber, an Aurora city councilman, to publicly rebuke three members of Aurora City Council who were at the protest.

On September 2, pro-ICE demonstrators, rallied by Malkin, Corporon and other conservative media personalties, gathered at the detention facility to praise ICE. Patrick Neville, a high-ranking Republican in the state legislature, and Kristi Burton Brown, the vice chairwoman of the Colorado GOP, were also present. Local community organizer and Denver School Board candidate Tay Anderson used the siren on a megaphone to disrupt the speeches at the pro-ICE rally.

The September 21 anti-ICE protest will be preceded by a demonstration on September 19 outside the Aurora home of Johnny Choate, the warden of the GEO facility. The Sentinel, the daily newspaper of Aurora, penned an editorial on September 13 accusing organizers of "menacing, terrorizing harassment" and implored them to call off the action. GEO Group has also publicly called out activists for the protest planned outside of Choate's home. "These misdirected attacks and intimidation of our employees must stop," Pablo Paez, a GEO vice president, said in a statement. Organizers of the protest previously told Westword that it will be a peaceful demonstration.

The September 21 event has divided some talk-show hosts at KNUS 710. Peter Boyles, a host on the conservative network, is telling listeners not to attend the counter demonstration, in the belief that a fight could break out between the two sides. "If you don’t give oxygen to a fire, the fire goes out," Boyles says.

But Martin is saying the protest he's organizing isn't meant to divide.

"We're not blaming people," he says. "We’re simply saying we had enough and enjoying this march for justice."

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >