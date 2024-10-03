We've Got You Covered: A Few Words From John Cuneo

When we started planning "If Trump Drops In...," a package of stories detailing what the former president would really see if he comes to Aurora to get those Venezuelan gangs, we realized that only one artist could do justice to the situation: John Cuneo, who created dozens of illustrations and covers for Westword when he lived in Denver.
Today he's known internationally for his exquisite, insightful work...including a certain New Yorker cover, "A Man of Conviction," showing Donald Trump getting cuffed after his conviction in New York last May.
Those little hands!
Along with our marvelous cover illustration, we got this answer from Cuneo when we asked how he goes about illustrating Trump.
Illustrators usually compile photo references for the subjects they have to draw a lot, and over the years I’ve clipped or printed out many dozens of Trump photos. They’re kept in a ratty, bulging folder in a used Tupperware container and stored on a shelf in a closet. Revisiting that face is like my doctor showing me colonoscopy images: I need the information, but it’s kind of gross and I don’t enjoy the process.
I keep hoping for the day when I can ceremoniously dump the whole collection into a recycling bin. Or better yet, set it on fire. Shredding’s too good for that man.
We miss Cuneo, whose departure left Denver a duller (and slower-talking) town. And what does he miss about the Mile High City?
I miss a lot of things about Denver. And a lot of people. I won't name them here because it may not be mutual, and I don't need that kind of clarity messing with my fond, if fuzzy, memories.
Meanwhile, the green chile situation in upstate New York is unspeakable. And the autumn foliage, while beautiful, is hardly fair compensation.
See more of John Cuneo's work at johncuneo.com and @johncuneo3.