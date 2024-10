We've Got You Covered: A Few Words From John Cuneo

click to enlarge John Cuneo/New Yorker

When we started planning " If Trump Drops In... ," a package of stories detailing what the former president would really see if he comes to Aurora to get those Venezuelan gangs , we realized that only one artist could do justice to the situation: John Cuneo, who created dozens of illustrations and covers forwhen he lived in Denver.Today he's known internationally for his exquisite, insightful work...including a certaincover, "A Man of Conviction," showing Donald Trump getting cuffed after his conviction in New York last May.Those little hands!Cuneo has contributed drawings, cartoons and covers to thesince 1994. He's also the author of, a collection of his personal and sketchbook work.Along with our marvelous cover illustration, we got this answer from Cuneo when we asked how he goes about illustrating Trump.We miss Cuneo, whose departure left Denver a duller (and slower-talking) town. And what does he miss about the Mile High City?See more of John Cuneo's work at johncuneo.com and @johncuneo3