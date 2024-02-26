Aurora City Council Considers Jail Time for "Dine-and-Dash" Thieves

"This is the kind of thing that if it's not addressed, if we don't get tough on it, it can absolutely put some of these people out of business," Jurinsky says. "When this is happening two, three times a day — which is the reality for many establishments right now — It adds up."

Garrett Walls, president of the BID board, says that "dine-and-dash is a larger problem than anyone ever knew." And he doubts that it's a problem only suffered by Havana Street or even Aurora.



"Based on the types of restaurants — a lot of them are chains like Denny's or IHOP — I'm guessing it's a metro-wide and nationwide issue," he says. "I don't think it's something unique to Aurora. I think as homeless populations increase and people aren't getting connected with city services, maybe they are starting to see retail centers as opportunity centers to get the nourishment they need. I think it's a compounding issue of everything that's going on."





click to enlarge Danielle Jurinsky, an at-large Aurora councilmember, wants to send people to jail for committing dine-and-dash-style theft. Courtesy of the City of Aurora

"Passing the ordinance would expose the City to additional expenses as organizations seek to invalidate the unconstitutional penalties," Laura Moraff, an attorney with the ACLU of Colorado, wrote. "The ACLU of Colorado urges the Council not to enact this ordinance."



The councilmembers passed it out of the study session, sending it to the full council for tonight's vote.

click to enlarge Restaurants are looking for ways to deter dining and dashing. El Tequileño put up a "Wall of Shame." Courtesy of Jose Lopez



Diners will leave without paying checks of "more than $100, sometimes $70, $100, $120, up to $200, without paying," notes Lopez. The size of the checks people are skipping out on "varies on what type of restaurant or bar," says Jurinsky, adding that she's heard about tickets as large as $300 going unpaid.Diners will leave without paying checks of "more than $100, sometimes $70, $100, $120, up to $200, without paying," notes Lopez.

Aurora restaurants have been looking for their own ways to discourage dine-and-dash theft, including asking for IDs when people order, Walls says. Some restaurants and bars are asking for credit cards to hold on to in case the check isn't paid, but "the credit card declines or it's completely stolen," according to Jurinsky. "I've had people leave behind passports, IDs. Some people just do not seem to care."



Near its entrance, El Tequileño put up a Wall of Shame, a collection of security camera footage shots and receipts from people who ordered, ate and left without paying. Hanging the wall did slow the rate of dine-and-dash thefts, Lopez says, but only for a while; he's looking forward to Jurinsky's law discouraging more theft.



"I just hope this deters them," Jurinsky says of the proposal. "The bar and restaurant industry really has been struggling since the pandemic. We'll probably be the last industry to make a full comeback."



