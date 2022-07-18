Mark Silverstein on 31 Years With the ACLU, Next Big Fight for Justice in Colorado

Mark Silverstein has spent 31 years working for the American Civil Liberties Union, the vast majority of that time as the ACLU of Colorado's legal director. But even though he's announced his retirement from the organization, he hasn't given up on his fight for justice.
Silverstein is staying aboard during the search for his successor, and upon handing off the job to the new hire, he'll remain involved as legal director emeritus. And while he's willing to look back on his career, he's much more interested in discussing what he sees as an important way to protect the rights of Coloradans moving forward: by arguing cases based on the state constitution rather than the federal version.
"Our rights under the Colorado constitution are more extensive and more protected than under the Bill of Rights," he says.
Silverstein didn't start out in Colorado. "I grew up in Bloomington, in central Illinois, and went to the closest law school, the University of Illinois," he relates. "I graduated first in my class in 1989 and clerked for a year in Chicago for a federal district court judge and then for another year for a judge at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Los Angeles."
With credentials like these, Silverstein had a great shot at landing at a big-bucks concern. "I just couldn't see myself working for a traditional law firm," he admits. "I think within a few years after law school, many of the people I knew had already moved on from being a lawyer, because for them, the work was so unrewarding."
Working for the ACLU would be less financially enriching, Silverstein knew, but he was more concerned with doing good than making bank. Problem was, the nonprofit didn't bring many legal staffers aboard. "It was really rare back then to get a job as an ACLU lawyer, especially without previous experience," he recalls. "Now, in 2022, there are ACLU staff attorney jobs available all over the country, but that's hugely expanded from what it was in 1991, when I had completed two judicial clerkships and was ready to go to work as a lawyer."
Nonetheless, Silverstein managed to score a gig at the ACLU's Los Angeles branch. "I was hired to do post-conviction death penalty litigation in California," he says, but the position proved relatively short-lived. By 1995, "it was clear these cases had become very, very individualized and fact-intensive — and they weren't the kind of cases the ACLU viewed as the best for its limited resources. But I was lucky: The cases that I worked on in California actually resulted in both of my clients, Stephan Mictham and Barry Williams, getting off death row, although it took more than twenty years to do it."
The Williams case made the front page of the Los Angeles Times when a judge vacated his conviction in 2016.
A new slot for Silverstein came more quickly. "This was before the internet, where you could see all the job postings," he recalls. "So the director of the ACLU in Southern California sent a letter to all the other ACLUs, saying this zealous, relatively new lawyer is willing to move anywhere if he can get another job working for the ACLU." Before long, Silverstein learned about an opening for legal director in Colorado, which he considered "scary, because I thought of myself as a pretty inexperienced lawyer — the term often used is 'baby lawyer.' But people encouraged me to apply anyway, and I got the job."
Silverstein started talking to potential clients before he'd officially started at the ACLU of Colorado, and "we filed a lawsuit on my second day of work against Denver Public Schools," he says. "They made their auditoriums available outside of school hours to community groups, but a Black organization, the Million Man March, had been denied its request. We sued on behalf of the Million Man March and had a press conference where we gave the superintendent of DPS a report card; I think we suggested that he needed a remedial class in civics and First Amendment law." Before long, a judge granted a preliminary injunction against DPS, which subsequently settled the case.
Over the next quarter-century, Silverstein took on a large number of legal controversies. The ACLU of Colorado's list of highlights includes a challenge to the Douglas County School District's plan to let parents draw upon taxpayer funds to send their children to religious schools; its defense of protester rights related to the 2008 Democratic National Convention; securing access to antiviral medication for inmates and Medicaid recipients with hepatitis C; a complaint against the GEO immigration facility in Aurora over the wrongful death of Kamyar Samimi; and a suit targeting the Weld County district attorney over allegedly engineering illegal searches for confidential documents.
And then there was the successful lawsuit in March on behalf of Denver demonstrators whose rights were violated during the 2020 George Floyd protests — an action that resulted in a $14 million jury award.
Still, Silverstein prefers to look forward — and he sees the Colorado constitution as presenting opportunities ripe for legal exploration.
"The U.S. Supreme Court has overruled one of the most important civil liberties protections of the past half-century: Roe v. Wade," he points out. "But some of the provisions of the Colorado constitution protect civil liberties more broadly than the parallel provisions under the Bill of Rights, including protections of free expression and protections against unreasonable searches by the government. That's why I think it's all the more important for our state courts to give more attention to the more protective potential of the state constitution in an era where the federal protection of civil liberties is shrinking."
An example offered by Silverstein: "Last year, we sued the City of Aurora because it had an ordinance and a charter provision that prohibited people with felony convictions from running for state office. There had been a few cases around the country challenging similar provisions, invoking the federal constitution's equal protection clause, and the plaintiffs lost. But we relied on a provision in the 1876 Colorado constitution, and we won that case. That allows us to write to other jurisdictions in Colorado that have similar provisions and advise them of this ruling by a district court in Colorado."
Silverstein says that "there's certainly more to be done" on this front, and he's eager to take part. Although he'll be handing over the reins to the next ACLU of Colorado legal director in the near future, "I'm not leaving," he stresses. "I'll contribute to cases that I've been heavily involved in if they are still going, and I will continue to be available to our legal department to assist on strategy and consult on cases. I'm not in a wheelchair yet."