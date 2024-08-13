Aurora Evictions Draw Attention to Owner's Neglect at Other Apartments

Through a PR firm, CBZ Management blamed Venezuelan gangs for the code violations at the Nome Street property, claiming its employees were threatened and weren't able to return and manage the property.

The city is also taking legal action against Zev Baumgarten, who's listed in city records as a CBZ property manager, for eight building and vehicle code violations; he is set for a jury trial in Aurora Municipal Court beginning on August 27.

click to enlarge Andrea Fuenmayor and Shayra Caez speak at a rally on Monday, August 12, ahead of being evicted from 1568 Nome Street. Bennito L. Kelty

“None of us buy that story, that this is based on a code enforcement violation,” at-large councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky said. “The three of us believe there is a huge gang problem.”

The Aurora Police Department is investigating "the reality of the situation" and whether Venezuelan gangs are active around Aurora, according to acting APD Deputy Chief Chris Juul.



