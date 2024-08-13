 Aurora Evictions Draw Attention to Owner's Neglect at Other Apartments | Westword
Aurora Evictions Draw Attention to Owner's Neglect at Other Apartments

A former resident describes an Edgewater apartment complex owned by CBZ Management as "absolutely horrific."
August 13, 2024
Elizabeth Ruddy says that CBZ Management neglected the Duchess Apartments in Edgewater in the same way as the apartments at 1568 Nome Street in Aurora, where dozens of families were evicted.
Elizabeth Ruddy says that CBZ Management neglected the Duchess Apartments in Edgewater in the same way as the apartments at 1568 Nome Street in Aurora, where dozens of families were evicted. According to Ruddy, the sign in front of her apartment building was smeared with feces. Courtesy of Elizabeth Ruddy

The City of Aurora is struggling to agree on where to point the finger after a 99-unit apartment building at 1568 Nome Street was shut down and its residents evicted with six days' notice. The property owner, CBZ Management, blames Venezuelan gangs, but city officials and former residents say the company has a history of neglecting its Colorado properties.

"CBZ owns three properties in Aurora, and there are code violations on all three," Jessica Prosser, Aurora's director of housing and community services, told media on Monday, August 12. "This property [1568 Nome Street] has been the most prominent, and the residents have been the most vocal about this property, and the calls for service have been highest at this property, as well."

Dozens of families living at the complex, known as Fitzsimons Place, were evicted today, August 13, with police present on the property. According to CBZ Management, as many as 170 people were living in the apartment complex; residents say that included upwards of seventy families. 

Through a PR firm, CBZ Management blamed Venezuelan gangs for the code violations at the Nome Street property, claiming its employees were threatened and weren't able to return and manage the property.  

Prosser said that the city has been helping the evicted tenants by paying their security deposits for new units and booking 85 rooms at ten different hotels. Tenants who still didn't have a place by Tuesday morning will be able to stay in a hotel on the city's dime until August 31, Prosser said. 

"The city has been committed to providing resources the entire time prior to doing the posting," she added. "The property owner has been unwilling to provide relocation assistance."

The city is also taking legal action against Zev Baumgarten, who's listed in city records as a CBZ property manager, for eight building and vehicle code violations; he is set for a jury trial in Aurora Municipal Court beginning on August 27.

News of the eviction caught the attention of Aurora resident Elizabeth Ruddy, who lived in a CBZ-owned property for two years and reported many of the same issues as the residents at Fitzsimons Place. Ruddy lived in the Duchess Apartments, a CBZ property in Edgewater, from 2020 to 2022 and says she saw "writing on the walls, broken fences, trash all over the place, feces smeared all over the sign."

"There were homeless people sleeping in the hallways, there was trash outside of the dumpsters, the dumpsters wouldn't be emptied for weeks on end, we wouldn't get our mail for months on end," Ruddy says. "Needles, razor blades, broken glass in the parking lot. It was absolutely horrific."

According to Ruddy, her license plates and tags were stolen. For two years, she says, her neighbors complained that water from the apartment above them leaked into their unit, but it was never fixed. Like residents at Fitzsimons Place, Ruddy says she didn't see a property manager on site "for weeks at a time."
click to enlarge Two women speak.
Andrea Fuenmayor and Shayra Caez speak at a rally on Monday, August 12, ahead of being evicted from 1568 Nome Street.
Bennito L. Kelty
CBZ Management is based in Brooklyn and owns properties in Colorado and New York. The company's Colorado properties are spread out across Denver, Aurora, Edgewater, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Ruddy describes seeing the news about the Aurora apartment complex as "infuriating." She hopes Aurora City Council takes claims of gangs with a grain of salt, and would rather they "investigate Zev Baumgarten and CBZ Management."

"They need to investigate why this property was able to be neglected and allowed to follow apart into such disrepair while people were still living there," Ruddy says. "Those buildings are hazards."

CBZ Management did not respond to questions about Ruddy's complaints or code violations at its other Colorado properties.

The same day as the evictions in Aurora, a class action lawsuit was filed against CBZ Management by tenant Javier Hidalgo on behalf of other tenants. According to the lawsuit, the property was closed because of "the landlords' gross failure to remedy conditions, rendering the building fundamentally uninhabitable."

The lawsuit identifies Zev and Shmaryahu Baumgarten as owners of CBZ Management, and demands that they provide "dignified alternative housing to every tenant they displaced" and repay "damages for the conditions they knowingly allowed to persist."

"We all can easily see through the Baumgartens' blatantly false and racist narrative that this condemnation was caused by gang violence," says the lawsuit. "The building was condemned, and these families and individuals were displaced, because their landlords refused to remedy horrific living conditions in order to maximize their profits."

Some members of Aurora City Council believe CBZ Management's claim that a Venezuelan gang took over the property, however. The council's three-person Public Committee stated as much during a meeting on Thursday, August 8.

“None of us buy that story, that this is based on a code enforcement violation,” at-large councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky said. “The three of us believe there is a huge gang problem.”

In particular, CBZ Management and the Aurora council committee believe that Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization, is responsible for 1568 Nome Street's deterioration. The group was reportedly behind a jewelry heist in Denver on June 24, and in July the New York Post reported that Tren de Aragua members could be targeting Denver police.

Councilwoman Stephanie Hancock, who is also on the committee, said at the August 8 meeting that the criminal group was responsible for a gathering of 3,000 people at an Aurora shopping mall after Venezuela's controversial and disputed election results July 28. Hancock argued that they were testing the police to see how they'd respond.

Mayor Mike Coffman pushed back against claims about the gathering, calling it a "one-off" occurrence.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating "the reality of the situation" and whether Venezuelan gangs are active around Aurora, according to acting APD Deputy Chief Chris Juul.

Andrea Fuenmayor, an evicted resident of 1568 Nome Street, says that she's not sure if gangs have taken over the property, because she only came to her apartment at night to sleep. But she never saw anything that would make her think gangs are the problem, and she never felt unsafe living there, she says.

"The problem was that they gave us a unit to rent where one shouldn't be living," Fuenmayor says. "Why are they renting apartments if you can't live there?"
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Bennito L. Kelty has been a staff writer at Westword since April 2023. Before joining Westword, Bennito worked for publications such as the Columbia Missourian, the St. Louis American, Vox Magazine, the Yuma Sun and the online Tucson Sentinel. He’s received awards from the Arizona Press Club, including first place for Spanish-language feature reporting and second place for social issues reporting. Bennito was a member of the Report for America Corps and is a graduate of the University of Missouri - Columbia.
Contact: Bennito L. Kelty
