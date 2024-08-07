Aurora Evicting Venezuelan Migrants at Neglected Apartment, Owner Claims Gang Takeover



Aurora doesn't have enough housing assistance to offer the building's residents, according to Luby, who notes that the city lacks a human services department because it's not a county of its own, like Denver. However, the city is trying to "marshal available state resources" and asking nonprofits to house residents, he adds.

"The city recognizes the burden and uncertainty the scheduled abatement will create for the building's residents, particularly those caught up in these issues through no fault of their own," he says in the statement. "City leadership will provide them with guidance and temporary resources."

"Now we're taking on the burden of another person who's not worried about this," says Edwin Macero, a Venezuelan migrant who moved into the apartment complex six months ago. "I don't have anyone's help. I work, and the little I make I put toward feeding my family here. I don't have anywhere to go with my family. I'm worried, but we need to stay calm."