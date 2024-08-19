Aurora Man Gets 143 Years for Crime Spree After Burger King Refused Drugs as Payment







An Arapahoe County judge handed down a 143-year sentence to Eugene Robertson for a 2022 crime spree that includes an incident in Aurora where he tried to buy his Burger King meal with drugs and threatened an employee with a handgun after he was refused.Close to midnight on October 17, 2022, Robertson drove into the drive-thru of the Burger King just south of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road, about a mile east of the Aurora Mall. After ordering, he tried to buy his meal with drugs, according to an affidavit by Aurora Police.When the employee turned down the offer, Robertson pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and threatened him before driving away to a 7-11 across the street.Inside the 7-11, witnesses say that "there was something off" about Robertson, who was "talking about god" and holding a purple bible, according to the affidavit. Robertson then took out a gun and pointed it at the store clerk's head. Robertson noticed the store had a screen showing the security camera recording him, and he shot the screen.A man inside the store saw Robertson point the gun at the clerk and fire, so he dropped his iPhone and ran out of the 7-11 to get his own gun. When Robertson came out of the store, the two got into an argument that led Robertson to shoot three or four times at the man, who fired two shots back. No one was injured from the gunshots, but multiple witnesses saw the firefight unfold. Robertson also took off with the phone that the man dropped inside the store.Robertson was found guilty by a jury after a five-day trial in April this year, with 24 different counts filed against him, including eight counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and four counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, harassment and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the 18th Judicial District.On August 9, an Arapahoe County District Judge sentenced the forty-year-old Robertson to 143 years in prison after stacking his two dozen counts. The brunt of that sentence came from his attempted murder charges, which each carried sixteen-year sentences, while the rest of his charges last three to six years."We consider the 143 years justice for the multiple victims he put in danger that night," Eric Ross, spokesperson for the 18th District, says. "Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed, and we believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence."Robertson was facing 400 years behind bars if the judge gave him a maximum sentence. Four counts were dismissed, including one attempted murder charge, two kidnapping charges and one for harassment.A few of his counts are running concurrently, but Ross says that serving even half of his sentence would mean Robertson is released at 111 years old, not including five years of parole."Even if he gets out on good behavior, half of a 143-year sentence comes out to be about 71 years," Ross says. "Could someone live to be 111? Potentially, but it's still a lengthy sentence and something we're satisfied with."Robertson's sentence isn't a life sentence "in the eyes of the court, but that "is a semantics-type thing. The only life sentence that can be imposed [in Colorado] is first-degree murder," Ross adds.Ross says that a sentence greater than 100 years is rare. These kinds of large sentences are more often given in human trafficking cases, where people can get upwards of 500 years in prison, he says.