Protesters Take Over Council Meeting After Aurora Names Fifth Police Chief in Two Years

Chamberlain worked in the LAPD from 1984 to 2018, rising to the rank of commander. He oversaw more than 1,800 personnel across six divisions — and as protesters at the council meeting noted, he was with the LAPD during the Rodney King beatings and subsequent riots in 1991 and 1992. After 2018, Chamberlain worked as the police chief for the Los Angeles Unified School District; most recently, he was a public safety consultant and a lecturer at California State University Los Angeles. Aurora City Council meetings have been held up by protesters over police shootings for over a month. The hearing confirming Chamberlain on August 26 had vocal opposition, as well.

Shofner, Anderson and members of Kilyn Lewis's family were at Monday's meeting as part of the Justice for Kilyn Action Team, the group that has organized protests at previous council meetings Lewis, 37, was shot by APD SWAT officers on May 5, while they were trying to arrest him as a suspect in a shooting near the intersection of 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Officers shot Lewis while yelling at him to get on the ground; right after Lewis was shot, he yelled back, "I don't have nothing!" with his hands up.

Auon'tai Anderson led protesters after they were led out of the Aurora City Council chambers on August 26.

"I want to echo the fact that I think we made a very good choice in choosing Todd Chamberlain after a lot of rigorous process," Councilwoman Stephanie Hancock said. "He is the best candidate for where we are right now. He knows the job's dangerous, but he's here for it."



Councilmembers Ruben Medina and Crystal Murillo voted against the appointment. Murillo said it was because of the lack of community input during the hiring process. Medina made no comment on his vote.

Meanwhile, protesters continued chanting in the hall outside the emptied chambers, and then outside in the dark once city hall closed.