Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Ball Arena Box Office Downsized, Store Growing

November 9, 2022 3:03PM

Ball Arena is remodeling its team store.
Ball Arena is remodeling its team store. Evan Semón
If you have a problem with your ticket for a Ball Arena event, don’t look for help at the box office. In fact, don't look for the box office at all: its former home is being renovated to provide more space for merchandise touting the home teams.

The former box office on the south side of the arena is now an entrance to Altitude Authentics, a store that connects to the Grand Atrium and main entrance. Construction began right after the Colorado Avalanche, which plays its home games at Ball Arena, secured the Stanley Cup this summer.
Altitude Authentics

Altitude Authentics sells merchandise for the teams that play in the arena, primarily the Avs and the Denver Nuggets, the local National Basketball Association team, but also the Colorado Mammoth, the professional lacrosse team owned by the Kroenke family. Merchandise for the Colorado Rapids, the Major League Soccer team that the family owns, also makes an appearance.

Products for sale include team-branded jerseys, T-shirts, hats, balls and other novelties.

Matt Bell, senior vice president of venue operations for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, says that the renovation project should be done soon. Once it's completed, there will be a small kiosk by the store that serves as a new box office. But for now, anyone with an issue should head for the customer service desk in the Grand Atrium, next to the Toyota vehicle on display.

“We learned a lot through COVID,” Bell says. “As we’re reopening, we’re reducing touch points — and then ticketing is moving more into a digital age. We found that the existing space of the box office wasn't representative of the current environment.”

Every event at Ball Arena is now fully digital. Anyone who needs help finding their seats can ask employees throughout the arena, so the downsized box office area will be reserved for those having problems with their digital tickets or the delivery of their tickets, if they were purchased through Ticketmaster. That's the only verified ticket-seller for events at Ball Arena; the box office won't be able to do much for people who use third-party ticketing services.

Arena staffers have been able to help everyone who needs it with the temporary setup, Bell notes, and are looking forward to the new space.

“We're anxious to see how that flows, but we anticipate that to go well,” he says. “We're always here to provide customer service, no matter where it is. And that will never change.”
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation