Ball Arena Box Office Downsized, Store Growing

If you have a problem with your ticket for a Ball Arena event, don’t look for help at the box office. In fact, don't look for the box office at all: its former home is being renovated to provide more space for merchandise touting the home teams.
The former box office on the south side of the arena is now an entrance to Altitude Authentics, a store that connects to the Grand Atrium and main entrance. Construction began right after the Colorado Avalanche, which plays its home games at Ball Arena, secured the Stanley Cup this summer.
Altitude Authentics sells merchandise for the teams that play in the arena, primarily the Avs and the Denver Nuggets, the local National Basketball Association team, but also the Colorado Mammoth, the professional lacrosse team owned by the Kroenke family. Merchandise for the Colorado Rapids, the Major League Soccer team that the family owns, also makes an appearance.
Products for sale include team-branded jerseys, T-shirts, hats, balls and other novelties.
Matt Bell, senior vice president of venue operations for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, says that the renovation project should be done soon. Once it's completed, there will be a small kiosk by the store that serves as a new box office. But for now, anyone with an issue should head for the customer service desk in the Grand Atrium, next to the Toyota vehicle on display.
“We learned a lot through COVID,” Bell says. “As we’re reopening, we’re reducing touch points — and then ticketing is moving more into a digital age. We found that the existing space of the box office wasn't representative of the current environment.”
Every event at Ball Arena is now fully digital. Anyone who needs help finding their seats can ask employees throughout the arena, so the downsized box office area will be reserved for those having problems with their digital tickets or the delivery of their tickets, if they were purchased through Ticketmaster. That's the only verified ticket-seller for events at Ball Arena; the box office won't be able to do much for people who use third-party ticketing services.
Arena staffers have been able to help everyone who needs it with the temporary setup, Bell notes, and are looking forward to the new space.
“We're anxious to see how that flows, but we anticipate that to go well,” he says. “We're always here to provide customer service, no matter where it is. And that will never change.”