Personal Best: Bree Davies Shares Her City

The Best of Denver 2022 is out, full of people, places and things we love about the Mile High City. For our 39th edition, we asked some Denver residents to share their personal bests. Here's the offering from Bree Davis, host of City Cast Denver, which won our Best Podcast award last year.
What's your favorite place in metro Denver?
Lakeside. At dusk on a hot summer night, in particular. I'm an ambiance person and Lakeside has it all — the combined smells of funnel-cake grease and industrial-ride track grease, the belabored churn of the carousel organ alongside the rattle of the Cyclone coaster and, of course, the bright strips of neon and thousands of light bulbs reflecting off the water of Lake Rhoda after dark.
What's your go-to restaurant in Denver?
J's Noodles Star Thai, or J's, as we call it. The couple that owns and operates it are kind, lovely people who make incredible food. It's a no-frills spot in a little strip mall right by our house, a place I go to feel calm, away from the overhyped nature that Denver can exude sometimes. I recommend a pot of the Tom Kha soup with tofu to share — it's sweet, sour and just spicy enough (though I'm a wimp who orders everything mild!)
If you have a few spare hours, what's your favorite thing to do in Denver?
We belong to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and I think it's the best museum membership deal in the city! It used to be our date spot — we'd enjoy an edible, grab lunch at Vine Street Pub (we are praying it reopens soon!), and then wander over to what I still call the "Natural History Museum" to stare for hours at the giant nature dioramas (the manatee and her calf are a personal fave). Now that we're new parents, it is still our favorite place to wander, but with our kiddo. We have a family pass, so we take friends from out of town, our moms (talk about a perfect spot to hang with grandma!) and really, anyone who wants to spend a few hours looking at their permanent exhibits like Space Odyssey, Prehistoric Journey and, of course, the Konovalenko gem carvings. Oh, and if you wanna avoid the crowds and get the best "night at the museum" vibes, take advantage of the night hours on Fridays.
What's the best thing about your neighborhood?
I've been a West, Westsider for going on thirteen years — Barnum is my home. People come from all over the city to eat our community's Vietnamese, Thai, Sinaloan, Michoacán and Colorado Mexican food. But our best-kept secret? Our parks. Barnum Park's pool scene can't be beat — there's a waterslide and shallow pool for beginner swimmers, and a splash pad and fountains perfect for little ones not quite ready to take a dive. Paco Sanchez Park has the coolest playground you've ever seen! It's like an American Ninja Warrior course for kids, not to mention its sculptural elements and artworks dedicated to Sanchez, a Latino radio and media pioneer and politician. Just across Federal is Rude Park, with one of the best weight rooms in the city. Up the street and past Alameda is Huston Lake Park, a virtual sanctuary for wild birds, plus it's home to a great playground and shaded walking path that welcomes outdoor exercise year-round.
What's the best thing about living in Denver?
People are kind. I still exchange hellos with neighbors when walking my dog. I still get a wave, nod or greeting when I pass someone on the path at Huston Lake Park. I still make small talk in line at the grocery store. I've heard grumblings that Denver's not a friendly place anymore, and I think that's not true at all. There's a reason everyone wants to move here...and it's not just legal weed and Fourteeners. It's the people, too.
Bree Davies is the host of City Cast Denver, the hyper-local daily news and culture podcast. She's a born-and-raiseDenverite who grew up in Virginia Village and spent many years writing about the city, its art and its people for Westword.