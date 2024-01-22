 Westword's 2024 Best of Denver Readers' Choice Poll Is Live! | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best of Denver

Time to Bring Out Your Best: The 2024 Readers' Choice Poll Is Live!

We're celebrating 40 years of the Best of Denver. See what gnarly things we've got in store, and vote for your favorite people, places, businesses and more.
January 22, 2024
This year, Westword celebrates our fortieth anniversary of the Best of Denver, jumping straight out of 1984.
This year, Westword celebrates our fortieth anniversary of the Best of Denver, jumping straight out of 1984. Jay Vollmar
Share this:
Denver keeps evolving.

Four decades ago, this city was kicking off the dust of its cowtown reputation and emerging as an exciting regional hub with a hot cultural scene, an improving restaurant lineup and a lot more to do around town than cheer on the Broncos. Federico Peña had just been elected mayor, the 16th Street Mall was nearing completion, mobile hot tubs were all the rage, and Pirate was throwing great gallery parties.

To capture the emerging city, in 1984 Westword set out to create an essential survival guide: The Best of Denver.

This year, we're celebrating our fortieth anniversary of the Best of Denver. The city has continued evolving since 1984, and every annual edition has documented many of those changes. But the basic goal of the Best of Denver remains the same: to create an annual package celebrating hundreds of people, places and things around town.
click to enlarge
The basic goal of the Best of Denver remains the same: to create an annual package celebrating hundreds of people, places and things around town.
Jay Vollmar

Best of Denver Editors' Picks

To do this, our top-secret team researches ideas and suggestions all year long, turning those that are worthy into the Best of Denver editors' picks that are touted both in the print edition and online with paragraph-long award descriptions. We're currently in the midst of that process, and are always happy to get recommendations from readers at [email protected].

While the way the Best of Denver awards are chosen has not changed, for this fortieth anniversary, we've taught our old cow mascot a few new tricks. In the issue, we'll look back at some of our previous winners and share favorites from a few of this city's moovers and shakers.

Best of Denver Readers' Choice Poll

Our Best of Denver Readers' Choice Poll has evolved, too. For the first time this year, the poll comprises a list of categories independent of the editors' picks — more than 200 in all. That poll just went live today (and you can vote daily through March 22).

Both the Best of Denver editors' picks and the Readers' Choice award winners will remain a secret until the Best of Denver issue hits the streets and westword.com on April 4.

Here's to the best #BestofDenver ever!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly PBS12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

Trending

Details Emerge About Parker Man Who Killed Partner, Her 7-Year-Old Son and Self: "Everyone Knew Them"

Crime

Details Emerge About Parker Man Who Killed Partner, Her 7-Year-Old Son and Self: "Everyone Knew Them"

By Chris Perez
Reader: The Boeberts Are a Family Portrait of the Dumbing Down of Our Nation

Comment of the Day

Reader: The Boeberts Are a Family Portrait of the Dumbing Down of Our Nation

By Westword Readers
Battle on the Mountain: Kim Myles Dishes on Denver, the Altitude and Renovating in Breckenridge

Film & TV

Battle on the Mountain: Kim Myles Dishes on Denver, the Altitude and Renovating in Breckenridge

By Amber Taufen
Love at First Read: This Couple Met Through a 1991 Westword Romance Ad

History

Love at First Read: This Couple Met Through a 1991 Westword Romance Ad

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation