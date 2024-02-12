Black Excellence in Denver Public Schools: Where It Stands and Why It Was Attacked on X

For Black History Month, the district shared information online about the BER and the upcoming rollout of a Black Student Success Team. But not before a supposed DPS "Black Excellence Pledge" came under attack nationally.





During the 2022-2023 school year, a total of 88,235 students were enrolled in DPS, and 11,609 — a little over 13 percent — were Black. The achievement gap between Black and white students on the

Colorado data shows that the four-year graduation rate for Black students enrolled in DPS schools was 73.4 percent for the 2021-2022 school year; the rate for white students was 86.4 percent. The dropout rate for Black DPS students during that period was 4.2 percent, while the rate for white students was 1.8 percent.During the 2022-2023 school year, a total of 88,235 students were enrolled in DPS, and 11,609 — a little over 13 percent — were Black. The achievement gap between Black and white students on the 2023 CMAS state literacy tests for grades three through eight was 43 percent in math, a decrease of 20 percent from 2021-2022, and 32 percent in literacy, an increase of 4 percent from 2021-2022.

click to enlarge Auon'tai Anderson has also turned his attention to elevating Black Excellence in schools. Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education



Former DPS board vice president Auon'tai Anderson, who now runs the new Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education, believes the district and Colorado's education sector as a whole are barely beginning to scratch the surface of what "Black Excellence" truly means and looks like in the school system.



It's bigger than just implementing a resolution: "You have to make sure that it's fulfilled to its totality, period — full stop," Anderson says.



"There should be no reason why we are celebrating the achievement of Black students by moving up on the scale 3 to 5 percent," he tells Westword. "Black students should learn at the same proficiency levels as their white counterparts. We have not forced the system to really change. But also, we have to stop acting in a deficit mindset that people should feel bad for Black children because of the struggles of our ancestors."



Anderson, who decided not to run for re-election to the DPS board and up until early last month was vying for the House District 8 seat held by term-limited incumbent Leslie Herod, describes the DPS efforts in recent years as arriving in "seasons," when community members and school leaders will "demand better for Black children and Black educators," but then no big systemic or educational changes actually happen.



"It's come in multiple cycles," Anderson explains. "One season was the Dr. Sharon Bailey report (2016), then the next season was the Black Excellence Resolution (2019), and then it was the summer of 2020. And really, since then, we have shifted the spotlight and focus off of all three of those major seasons because something else catches our attention and we often forget the work that we're doing to support our Black students."



The Bailey report — titled "An Examination of Student and Educator Experiences in Denver Public Schools Through the Voices of African-American Teachers and Administrators" — uncovered numerous issues within the DPS system, including a lack of "qualified, diverse, culturally competent teachers" and Black role models; disproportionate discipline when it comes to suspensions and expulsions; "low expectations/deficit thinking" regarding Black students; lack of access to "quality enrichment, academic and support programs"; and a lack of "culturally relevant curriculum and pedagogy." These findings ultimately led to the adoption of the BER.



One particular problem that Anderson believes doesn't get talked about enough is lumping the struggles of Black students into the "same pot as all students of color." Colorado's education system and DPS, specifically, has grown "comfortable" and "okay" with doing this, he says.



Out of the seven races and ethnicities recognized by DPS in recent state data, Black students have the third-lowest four-year graduation rate — ahead of just American Indians and Alaskan Natives (50 percent), who are recorded as a single group, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders (50 percent).



There are only 1,213 students who identify as American Indian and Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders in all of DPS for the 2023-2024 school year, compared to the nearly 12,000 Black students who are enrolled. DPS reports a total of 45,668 Hispanic students; 4,521 "two or more races" students; and 2,727 Asian students.



In the entire state of Colorado, there are only 40,063 Black students enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year compared to the 396,277 students who identify as other races and ethnicities. A total of 312,605 of those are Hispanic.



"When we put Black kids into that same pot, Black students go to the bottom and are never looked at," Anderson charges. "And that is just not something that I can continue to endorse. You can't just keep throwing Black students into that all- students-of-color pot. Our experiences are different, our needs are different. When you throw Black students into that pot, you lose them, because they just go down to the bottom."

click to enlarge DPS has been actively working to establish a Black Student Success Team intended to help youths at all school levels. Denver Public Schools/Vimeo



Asked why he thinks elevating Black students and addressing racism in the education system bothers a lot of white people, Anderson says: "These individuals have grown up in a culture of not accepting or being forced to accept Blackness. ... They have grown up with not needing to accept the Black experience. ... They don't want us to highlight Black students; they want all of that attention on themselves. And it's like, 'Look, it's okay. We have some folks that we need to focus on right now.'"



click to enlarge The DPS Black Student Success Team is expected to be rolled out ahead of the 2024-2025 school year. Denver Public Schools/Vimeo