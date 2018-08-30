Blagg Juror Says His Company Punished Him for Serving on Panel

Michael Blagg's high-profile retrial for the murder of his wife became an ordeal for one juror, who says his boss urged him to lie to get out of serving.

A juror in the Michael Blagg murder trial last spring has filed a lawsuit against his employer, claiming that his supervisors pressured him to find a way to duck jury service — and retaliated against him after he spent six weeks on the panel that found Blagg guilty of killing his wife.

George Montano's wrongful-termination lawsuit in Boulder County District Court accuses an account manager at Ricoh USA of "coaching" him on how to lie in order to get out of jury duty and expressing disapproval when he was selected for the high-profile case. Upon his return to work, he claims, he was subjected to unwarranted disciplinary actions and "treated like he had been on a month-and-a-half-long vacation," until he was compelled by stress to take a medical leave of absence.

A spokesperson for Ricoh USA says the company is still investigating the matter and that Montano is still considered a "current employee."