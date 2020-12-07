 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Sports |

Broncos Fans on Twitter Want Everyone Fired After Loss to Chiefs

Michael Roberts | December 7, 2020 | 8:58am
Denver Broncos executive John Elway, head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur have all been targeted for sacking by frustrated fans on Twitter.EXPAND
Denver Broncos executive John Elway, head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur have all been targeted for sacking by frustrated fans on Twitter.
YouTube file photos
AA

No sentient being should be surprised that the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during a Sunday Night Football square-off on December 6. After all, the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs, thanks largely to the presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the most exciting young player in the NFL, while the Broncos are a sad shadow of their once championship-caliber selves and are coming off a game in which all of their designated QBs were ruled ineligible because of COVID-19 protocols. At least Denver kept the contest close, succumbing in the end by only a 22-16 margin.

But managing to avoid abject humiliation on national television is a far cry from victory, as the post-game reaction of Broncos fans on Twitter made abundantly clear. A sizable percentage called for most, if not all, of the squad's brain trust to be fired, including team executive John Elway, underperforming offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and head coach Vic Fangio, whose decision to punt the ball near midfield during the waning minutes of the game left even many of the squad's truest believers smacking their head in dismay.

Also coming in for more than his fair share of social media abuse was Denver signal caller Drew Lock, who'd received much of the blame for the previous week's coronavirus-related debacle; while he wasn't the only player to break the league's COVID-19 rules, he was the team's on-field leader and should have been more careful. In the first series, he fell into his usual good play/bad play pattern, hitting tight end Noah Fant for a big gain and then promptly offering up an interception on a pass even high schoolers should know better than to try. But because the Broncos' defense mostly held Mahomes and his powerful offense in check, Denver still went into halftime with a 10-9 lead.

Related Stories

This advantage evaporated in the third quarter, but a Lock-to-Tim Patrick TD (the second of the contest) put the Broncos in front again, 16-12. Predictably, the Chiefs came back with a quick seven points, but the Broncos had plenty of time for an answer — and managed to reach their own 49 with just over six minutes to play. Facing a fourth and three, Fangio, who clearly has more faith in the D than the O, opted to give Mahomes back the ball, however, and he promptly led Kansas City on a field goal drive that ate up most of the clock. The Broncos had one last possession, but a panic-mode Lock soon did what he does (threw another pick), sealing Denver's doom.

Fangio's conservative play call might have made sense if the Broncos were leading the division and in strong playoff position. But the outfit has absolutely zero chance of reaching the postseason at this point, and had nothing to lose other than its self-respect — if any still remained. And so the conclusion was dispiritingly predictable.

The following twenty tweets offer a very good sense of the reaction that followed.

Number 20: 

Number 19: 

Number 18: 

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Number 1:

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.