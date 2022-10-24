Support Us

Broncos Fans on Twitter Think Team Sucks With or Without Russell Wilson

October 24, 2022 8:07AM

Quarterback Brett Rypien trying to explain the inexplicable following the Broncos' loss to the New York Jets on October 23.
Quarterback Brett Rypien trying to explain the inexplicable following the Broncos' loss to the New York Jets on October 23.
The Denver Broncos' 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets on October 23 left fans on Twitter grasping for words — and many of the ones they managed to seize were profanities. Although expectations were high going into the season, the team has fallen to 2-5 after another display of offensive ineptitude that brought back bad memories from the days of leather helmets without facemasks for those over eighty and felt flat-out inexplicable to everyone else.

On Sunday, the squad fell well below its average of 14.3 points per game so far this season, with backup quarterback Brett Rypien filling in for the injured Russell Wilson, averaging just 4.9 yards per pass against New York. His inability to move the team, save for a touchdown drive in the first half when the running backs did all the heavy lifting, was so obvious to those at the game that Empower Field at Mile High began emptying out well before the clock hit zero, when Denver had the ball down a single possession.

Clearly, very few people thought good things would happen — and they didn't.

The Broncos' defense remains stellar, and as a result, all of the losses have been close — agonizingly so. Yet the offense created by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has failed to generate much beyond heartache — and the chorus of those hoping for him to be bounced is growing louder with each defeat, particularly on social media.

Here are twenty examples of dismay from Twitter, capped by the story of a woman who now has one more thing to blame on a former love:

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
