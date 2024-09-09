Broncos Fans Debate After Loss to Seahawks: Too Early to Say Bo Nix Sucks?

Granted, not every Broncos loyalist is already convinced that Bo is a bust. But his performance yesterday likely shook the confidence of even the most dedicated Bo-ner.
Most NFL draft experts argued that Nix, who played his college ball at Auburn and Oregon, wasn't a first-round talent — a conclusion that suggested his selection by the Broncos with the twelfth overall pick was indicative of desperation on the parts of general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. But the latter spent months since the choice was made arguing against this theory, telling anyone who would listen that Nix was the QB he wanted most thanks to his talent, cool-headedness and pro-ready skill set.
The working press was polite enough not to guffaw in Payton's face when he made this claim. Still, most had their doubts given the fact that the majority of Nix's completions at the previous level had been short passes — the sort of extended handoffs that wouldn't stretch professional defenses. Hence, Nix needed to prove that he could complete passes all over the field, and when he looked unexpectedly competent during Denver's three-game preseason slate, Broncos lovers desperate for anything resembling hope were eager to believe that the experts would be quickly proven wrong.
That hasn't happened yet.
The Seahawks did their level best to help Nix defy conventional wisdom. The Seattle offense's first-half performance at home was epitomized by the initial pair of plays authored by their field general, Geno Smith: a sack and an interception by linebacker Alex Singleton, who barely had to move in order to haul in the hilariously errant heave. The turn of events gave Nix the opportunity to engineer his first touchdown drive from Seattle's twenty yard line. But he and his charges managed to stack up a mere three yards in four plays before Payton settled for a Will Lutz field goal.
So it went throughout the first half. The Broncos recorded not one, but two safeties, and a muffed punt gave Denver possession just nine yards from the end zone. This time, though, Nix moved his brethren all of two yards prior to another Lutz boot. The majority of other drives went practically nowhere owing to Nix's seeming inability to throw the ball with accuracy more than five yards. True, a couple of decent intermediate-length passes were dropped, but several others were so far off that Courtland Sutton and other intended targets would have had trouble hauling them in even if they had arms more stretchy than Mr. Fantastic.
Somehow, the Broncos went into halftime up 13-9, but it was abundantly clear that the lead wouldn't last — and it didn't. Nix's one-dimensional play meant the Seahawks could stop the Broncos simply by crowding the line of scrimmage, and the strategy worked time and again. As a result, the Denver D was clearly gassed by the middle of the third quarter, and both Smith and Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III took advantage. The Hawks quickly scored seventeen unanswered points, creating a 26-13 lead that shouldn't have been insurmountable. But it was.
A late touchdown on a Nix scramble wouldn't have happened outside of garbage time. His final stat line was fully representative of his performance: 26 completions out of 42 attempts at a grand total of 3.3 yards apiece, for an anemic 138 yards. Moreover, his two interceptions were the sort of rookie mistakes the 24-year-old was supposedly too mature to commit.
Afterward, loads of Denver fans on X rushed to brand Nix a disaster — a judgment that's definitely too harsh. But to put it mildly, he's got a lot left to prove, and he'll get another chance next Sunday, September 15, when he'll make his home debut versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, who may or may not be led by his immediate predecessor, the precipitously declining Russell Wilson — our choice for the most disappointing Broncos quarterback ever.
Given that Wilson sat out the Steelers' 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons yesterday with a calf injury, there's no guarantee he'll actually be under center for the match-up. But Nix will, and if he continues to be limited to dinks and dunks, even those defending him now may find themselves spitting up the Kool-Aid Payton has been serving.
Below, count down our top-twenty takes in the Bo Nix debate.
Number 20:
I mean if you wanna set it up I'll tell Bo Nix he sucks to his face. https://t.co/bjx1hsmB3a— Doc Holliday (@JamarToombs) September 9, 2024
Number 19:
Bo Nix has been in college for five years, he should be pro ready, he just sucks. You’re correct about the others though— Tay-Z (@TayZ444) September 9, 2024
Number 18:
Bo Nix is a hall of fame name and he sucks lmfao— busted (@1_busted2) September 8, 2024
Number 17:
Bo nix sucks and I will root on his downfall for eternity for that.— Ox Locks (@locks_ox) September 8, 2024
Number 16:
Final Takeaways:— 1x NBA Champ (@user00xman15) September 8, 2024
Offense sucks
Defense sucks
Bo Nix sucks
We have no receivers
We have running backs
We need a QB
Number 15:
bronco fans when they see Bo Nix drop back for a pass longer than 5 yards pic.twitter.com/4c8N6WS96o— jerry dipoto sucks truther (72-71) (@seemarcushere) September 8, 2024
Number 14:
Before Broncos Country jumps on the "Bo Nix Sucks" chants, let's keep in mind that this is his FIRST NFL game. He's playing against different competition. He is going to struggle. But he has time to learn and grow and get better.— Jonathan Moose Pflegl (@moose_pflegl) September 8, 2024
His backs and receivers need to step up.
Number 13:
Number 12:
Bo Nix averaged 3.3 yards per attempt on 42 passes today.— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 9, 2024
That is tied for the 6th-lowest YPA in any game with at least 40 pass attempts since the merger https://t.co/LIbae0YL6f
dude just be patient. bo nix gonna be good just watch— its_yaboyconnor (@its_yaboyconnor) September 9, 2024
Number 11:
There were bound to be growing pains for Bo Nix at some point.— Hunter Phipps (@hunterphippstv) September 8, 2024
Stay patient Broncos fans! #BroncosCountry
Number 10:
Bo Nix, record setting quarterback! https://t.co/fA5mWr5KXG— Prime Time Pete (@Bucketsince88) September 9, 2024
Number 9:
I don’t understand what people were expecting today. It’s going to take some time for Bo Nix to find his rhythm. But I think he will get there #BroncosCountry— laurie diamond (@diamondl23) September 9, 2024
Number 8:
Bo Nix had almost as many passing yards as Joe Burrow today. It’s week 1 and he’s a rookie, it’s going to take time.— Patrick Addington (@patadd93) September 9, 2024
Number 7:
Bo Nix is going to be alright as time goes on. I’m thinking it will take a few weeks before he gels well enough to create magic on his own.— ed santistevan (@edsantistevan55) September 9, 2024
Number 6:
It wasn’t all on Bo Nix. The Broncos are very subpar in talent across the board offensively. The WR’s can’t catch, half the running back room can’t run faster than a 5 second 40, and Tight End is non-existent. IDC if it’s a first time rookie or multi year vet, gonna be tough…— Emerson Wood (@emersonswood) September 9, 2024
Number 5:
Bo Nix is a rookie. He played in possibly the toughest stadium in the league. He has no dynamic weapons. Everyone chill. It’s gonna take time— Saint Jawn (@bendoll1) September 9, 2024
Number 4:
Well #BroncosCountry Luckily its not how U start Is how U finish. Lets hope they figure this shit out. I think we ALL KNOW Bo Nix will only get better. But will the rest of R squad?— ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) September 8, 2024
Sad day in #BroncosCountry We waited long time 2 eat a shit sandwich.
LETS FUCK RUSS UP NEXT WEEK
Number 3:
I havent played a snap of football at the QB position and I am heavily confident im better than bo nix— Bolt Wins Bets (@BoltWinsBets) September 8, 2024
Number 2:
Bronco fans did you think Peyton Manning was going to walk out today and play?Bo Nix is a rookie give him a chance please. I was watching when John Elway started he had his days. Yes I'm that old. #BroncosCountry— MissBK (@bu13566056) September 9, 2024
Number 1:
My reaction from #Broncos at #Seahawks— jaaaaxyn (@jaxxxxyn_) September 9, 2024
It’s a marathon. Not a sprint. Bo Nix put together an impressive drive on his final possession and might have had a chance to win it. Bo showed improvement. He will get better. Remember, John Elway was benched in his first start.