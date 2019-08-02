That's Vic Fuckin' Fangs to You, Kidney Stones

If anything else, we might have the toughest coach in the league. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio not only made his debut last night at sixty years old, he did it while his body was passing a kidney stone.

More like Vic Fuckin' Fangs to you.

As if sitting through an entire NFL preseason game weren't hard enough, the Broncos rookie head coach reportedly spent most of his day at a Cleveland-area hospital before facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's first preseason game of the year. According to ESPN (and former Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News) reporter Adam Schefter, Fangs checked himself in after experiencing abdominal pain Thursday morning. But not after going through team meetings first, because, you know — football.

Shortly after, doctors found a kidney stone, an affliction Fangs has dealt with before. The stone didn't fully pass, however, so he rubbed some dirt on it, and lead the Broncos to a 14-10 victory over the Falcons. The 1-0 coach confirmed the kidney stone during his post-game press conference, and shared some sketchy medical advice, as well.

"Winning's killed more ills than penicillin," Fangs told reporters.

Not sure that's accurate, but four out of five Coloradans recommend CBD oil to remedy both kidney stones and losing, so we appreciate the new perspective.

Also, good luck to anyone shaking this guy's hand for the first time. Fuck.