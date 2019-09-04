Broncos Stadium Has a New Name

A company with a 1.5-star Yelp rating has secured the naming rights to Broncos stadium for the next two decades. The newly re-branded Empower Field at Mile High takes its name from Empower Retirement, a financial services company based in Greenwood Village.

"Empower retirement creates home field advantage in securing 21-year naming rights deal for Empower Field at Mile High," the company wrote on its website.

Empower Retirement claims it's "the second-largest retirement services provider in the United States, serving more than 38,000 plans and 9.2 million participants." The company also notes on its website that it is "singularly focused on retirement, with expertise across all plan types, company sizes and market segments."

But online commenters haven't shown much love for the company over the years.

"Empower Retirement offers below par services with exorbitant fees," wrote one Yelp reviewer on September 3.

"This is the worst company of any kind with which I have done business," another reviewer wrote, in July.

At least the company is considerate of one thing: Denver's mountainous skyline. Empower Field's new logo includes our precious peaks. "It was important to keep the Mile High name and include the mountains graphics to reflect the love we have for the place we live, work and play. The finishing touch was making the mountains Bronco orange," Empower Retirement wrote on its website.

The new name closes a dark chapter in Broncos history, during which the team couldn't secure a new owner of the stadium's naming rights. Sports Authority Field at Mile High was in limbo after the athletic-gear company filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and in June 2018 fans were told to temporarily refer to the arena simply as Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

That's if the team could convince longtime fans to abandon the Invesco Field at Mile High moniker the stadium carried until 2011.