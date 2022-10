Reader: The Broncos Are the Great Value Team of the NFL

Wonder what the Waltons are thinking, seeing the fans file out of the stadium before the OT period started.



Hopefully they're realizing they better fix this. Now. Or run the risk of squandering the fans' goodwill.

Doesn't matter. It's the second-longest sellout streak in the NFL.



I am not sure why people expect Broncos to be perfect! This is a new era. We have a new QB, head coach and owners! It is going to take time to get our groove! Love them anyway! Stop booing and stop being fair weather fans!

We don't expect perfection, but we do expect them to play up to their capability.



This is what happens when Walmart owns your team. The Broncos are the Great Value brand of the NFL. Almost like a pro football team, but worse.



This is why you don’t pay a QB $245 million with a five-year extension before he even threw a game snap. Denver’s management is the downfall of the team.



Fair-weather fans are not true fans! Go Broncos! We stick by you, win or lose. Please start protecting your QB better, though, and watch the successful plays happen!

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower. During the pathetic October 6 game against the pathetic Indianapolis Colts, which ended with a humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss, caught fans booing the team and leaving Empower Field early. After the game, fans took to Twitter to unleash their wrath, and they haven't let up in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of some of those top tweets.