Comment of the Day

Reader: The Broncos Are the Great Value Team of the NFL

October 9, 2022 7:16AM

Our team: love it or leave it? Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower. During the pathetic October 6 game against the pathetic Indianapolis Colts, which ended with a humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss, Thursday Night Football caught fans booing the team and leaving Empower Field early.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to unleash their wrath, and they haven't let up in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of some of those top tweets. Says Mike:
Wonder what the Waltons are thinking, seeing the fans file out of the stadium before the OT period started.
Responds Ryan: 
Hopefully they're realizing they better fix this. Now. Or run the risk of squandering the fans' goodwill.
Replies Chad: 
Doesn't matter. It's the second-longest sellout streak in the NFL.
Comments Cindy:
I am not sure why people expect Broncos to be perfect! This is a new era. We have a new QB, head coach and owners! It is going to take time to get our groove! Love them anyway! Stop booing and stop being fair weather fans!
Counters Joe:
We don't expect perfection, but we do expect them to play up to their capability.
Notes Mikey:
This is what happens when Walmart owns your team. The Broncos are the Great Value brand of the NFL. Almost like a pro football team, but worse.
Adds Scott:
This is why you don’t pay a QB $245 million with a five-year extension before he even threw a game snap. Denver’s management is the downfall of the team.
But Laura concludes:
Fair-weather fans are not true fans! Go Broncos! We stick by you, win or lose. Please start protecting your QB better, though, and watch the successful plays happen!
Did you watch Thursday's game? Did you turn off the TV (or leave the stadium) before the end? What do you think of the Broncos so far this season? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
