 Could Colorado See Northern Lights Amid Solar Storm? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Let There Be Lights: How to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight

The sky could put on quite a show tonight, but you'll have to drive to see it.
May 10, 2024
The Aurora Borealis, aka Northern Lights.
The Aurora Borealis, aka Northern Lights. Space Weather Prediction Center
Share this:
You might, just might, be able to catch the Northern Lights tonight. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, the viewline for the intensity and location of the Aurora Borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America ends at southern Wyoming — with a tiny bit of northeastern Colorado.

The center is predicting that a "severe geomagnetic storm watch" could "supercharge" the Northern Lights in the area.
click to enlarge
Aurora Borealis projection for May 10.
NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

"The brightness and location of the aurora is typically shown as a green oval centered on Earth’s magnetic pole," reports the center. "The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense. Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right."

The odds of catching them are even better tomorrow...as long as our cloudy, rainy weather does not continue.

What are you waiting for? Get in your car and head two hours north or northeast for the best view. Find updated information here.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Room Service: Inside One River North, RiNo's New Canyon Apartments

Architecture

Room Service: Inside One River North, RiNo's New Canyon Apartments

By Catie Cheshire
Boulder's Millennium Harvest House Set for Demolition After Losing Historic Integrity

Architecture

Boulder's Millennium Harvest House Set for Demolition After Losing Historic Integrity

By Catie Cheshire
Lauren Boebert's Son Still Doesn't Have a Lawyer, Judge Calls Out Slow Movement

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Son Still Doesn't Have a Lawyer, Judge Calls Out Slow Movement

By Chris Perez
Mayor Unveils $500 Million Plan to Revitalize Downtown Without Raising Taxes

Business

Mayor Unveils $500 Million Plan to Revitalize Downtown Without Raising Taxes

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation