Let There Be Lights: How to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight

You might, just might, be able to catch the Northern Lights tonight. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, the viewline for the intensity and location of the Aurora Borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America ends at southern Wyoming — with a tiny bit of northeastern Colorado.
The center is predicting that a "severe geomagnetic storm watch" could "supercharge" the Northern Lights in the area.
"The brightness and location of the aurora is typically shown as a green oval centered on Earth’s magnetic pole," reports the center. "The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense. Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right."
The odds of catching them are even better tomorrow...as long as our cloudy, rainy weather does not continue.
What are you waiting for? Get in your car and head two hours north or northeast for the best view. Find updated information here.