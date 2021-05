Chains With the Most COVID-19 Outbreaks in Colorado Now

According to the CDPHE, this Walmart at 6310 South U.S. Hwy 85-87 in Fountain is an active COVID-19 outbreak site, with thirty employee cases to date.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The chaos caused by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's sudden decision to drop mask and physical distancing recommendations for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which Colorado quickly incorporated into its own health order, hit major chains full force. They had to decide on the fly whether to continue to require face coverings and related safety measures or ditch the policies and rely on the sort of honor system that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had specifically rejected earlier this month.

Some national chains quickly announced that they'll still require masks (those include Home Depot and Kroger, owner of King Soopers and City Market grocers in Colorado), while others will allow fully vaccinated folks to skip them (Costco, Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe's and Walmart are in this group). Others have not revealed their new policies.

Since April 2020, the CDPHE has released a weekly list of outbreak sites in Colorado, and chains have made frequent appearances on that roster. The department considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

We first pulled out a list of chain outbreaks in November. At the time, Kroger led the way with fourteen outbreaks, followed by Walmart with eight. Now, according to the CDPHE's May 12 outbreaks report, Walmart has moved into the lead with 42 outbreaks, followed by Kroger, with 35. But those reflect a slowdown in the pace of outbreaks: The total for Walmart rose by just three since our last update, published in March, while Kroger registered a single fresh outbreak.

Sixteen chains with multiple outbreaks in the state still have at least one currently categorized as active. Among them is In-N-Out, which has suffered mammoth outbreaks at two of its three Colorado restaurants. The location in Arapahoe County has spawned 103 cases so far (up from 81 in March), and its El Paso County sister has generated 113 (an increase from 97 in March).

American Furniture Warehouse has registered only three outbreaks during the pandemic, but all of them have dragged on since last year, with staff cases in the dozens — 37 at an El Paso County store (up one from March), 127 at a branch in Douglas County (up from 94 in March), and 142 in Adams County (up from an even 100 in March).

Here are the sixteen national chains with two or more outbreaks in Colorado (including at least one that is still active); each entry on the list is accompanied by outbreak dates, county locations, current case totals, status (active or resolved), and changes since our March update.

16. In-N-Out Burger

2 outbreaks (2 active; unchanged since March)

In-N-Out Burger Aurora, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 103 staff cases

In-N-Out Burger Colorado Springs, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 113 staff cases

16 (tie). Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

2 outbreaks (1 active, 1 resolved; first appearance on list)

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Thornton, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 3/11/2020, 6 staff cases

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Broomfield, Resolved 11/10/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Broomfield County, 10/17/2020, 3 staff cases

14 (tie). American Furniture Warehouse

3 outbreaks (3 active; unchanged since March)

American Furniture Warehouse #32, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 142 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse #62, Active, Retailer, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 127 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse Colorado Springs, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 37 staff cases

14 (tie). REI

3 outbreaks (2 active, 1 resolved; first appearance on list)

REI Dillon, Active, Retailer, Summit County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

REI Fort Collins, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases

REI Colorado Springs, Resolved 4/25/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

14 (tie). Top Golf

3 outbreaks (1 active, 2 resolved; first appearance on list)

Top Golf Thornton: March 2021, Active, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Recreation Facility and Restaurant, Adams County, 3/30/2021, 22 staff cases

Top Golf Centennial, Resolved 12/19/2020, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Recreation Facility and Restaurant, Arapahoe County, 6/29/2020, 54 staff cases

Top Golf Thornton: September 2020, Resolved 2/10/2021, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Recreation Facility and Restaurant, Adams County, 9/1/2020, 52 staff cases

11 (tie). Anheuser-Busch

4 outbreaks(1 active, 3 resolved; unchanged since March)

Anhueser-Busch Brewery Fort Collins, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 58 staff cases

Anheuser-Busch Metal Container Corp. Windsor, Resolved 3/17/2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 1/12/2021, 15 staff cases

Anheuser-Busch Denver, Resolved 6/3/2020, Food Distribution Center, Adams County, 5/7/2020, 17 staff cases

Anheuser-Busch Loveland, Resolved 7/7/2020, Food Distribution and Manufacturing, Larimer County, 5/15/2020, 11 staff cases

11 (tie). Cheba Hut

4 outbreaks (1 active, 3 resolved; up 2 from March)

Cheba Hut Fort Collins (Laurel St), Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 6 staff cases

Cheba Hut Greeley, Resolved 5/2/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Weld County, 3/17/2021, 8 staff cases

Cheba Hut Colorado Springs, Resolved 9/22/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 4 staff cases

Cheba Hut Fort Collins (Taft Hill Rd), Resolved 3/4/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 1/4/2021, 10 staff cases

11 (tie). Walgreens

4 outbreaks (1 active, 3 resolved: unchanged from March)

Walgreens #15022, Active, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Routt County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases

Walgreens #11326, Resolved 3/8/2021, Retailer, Summit County, 2/21/2021, 2 staff cases

Walgreens #6844, Resolved 1/11/2021, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

Walgreens #7252, Resolved 1/12/2021, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 5 staff cases

8. Ace Hardware

5 outbreaks (1 active, 4 resolved; up 2 from March)

Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: April 2021, Active, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 14 staff cases

Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: February 2021, Resolved 3/20/2021, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 2/5/2021, 10 staff cases

Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: October 2020, Resolved 12/9/2020, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 13 staff cases

Ace Hardware Gypsum, Resolved 4/1/2021, Retailer, Eagle County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

Ace Hardware Westcliffe, Resolved 9/8/2020, Retailer, Custer County, 7/25/2020, 6 staff cases

7 (tie). Costco

11 outbreaks (3 active, 8 resolved; up 2 from March)

Costco Wholesale #1014, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 55 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #439: May 2021, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/12/2021, 11 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #440: April 2021, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1022, Resolved 3/16/2021, Retailer, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 53 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1030, Resolved 2/19/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 28 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1178, Resolved 2/12/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 20 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #439: May 2020, Resolved 6/16/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/7/2020, 11 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #440: October 2020, Resolved 1/19/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 35 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #443, Resolved 2/2/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 10 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #650, Resolved 1/31/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #676, Resolved 3/23/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 31 staff cases

7 (tie). Whole Foods Market

11 outbreaks (4 active, 7 resolved; up 3 from March)

Whole Foods Market Pearl Street, Active, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 12/1/2020, 26 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Superior, Active, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 4 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Tamarac: April 2021, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Belmar: April 2021, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Cherry Creek, Resolved 2/1/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 20 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Southglenn, Resolved 12/31/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 14 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Tamarac: October 2020, Resolved 3/20/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 25 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Tamarac: September 2020, Resolved 9/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Washington Park, Resolved 1/8/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Belmar: October 2020, Resolved 12/28/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Fort Collins, Resolved 4/20/2021, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 3/8/2021, 7 staff cases

5. Target

13 outbreaks (2 active, 11 resolved; up 1 from March)

Target Distribution Center: October 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 10/27/2020, 117 staff cases

Target Glendale, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 29 staff cases

Target Greeley, Resolved 2/7/2021, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 18 staff cases

Target Distribution Center: July 2020, Resolved 9/17/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 7/16/2020, 10 staff cases

Target SE Aurora, Resolved 4/23/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 44 staff cases

Target Arvada South, Resolved 2/16/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 22 staff cases

Target Boulder, Resolved 4/28/2021, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 7 staff cases

Target Colorado Springs NE, Resolved 12/20/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 13 staff cases

Target Edgewater, Resolved 1/26/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/19/2020, 17 staff cases

Target Lakewood, Resolved 1/7/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 3 staff cases

Target Northfield Blvd, REsolved 2/9/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 14 staff cases

Target Silverthorne, Resolved 10/8/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 9/15/2020, 3 staff cases

Target Thornton, Resolved 2/28/2021, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 45 staff cases

4. McDonald's

15 outbreaks (1 active, 14 resolved; up 3 from March)

McDonald's Loveland (Eisenhower Blvd), Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 7 staff cases

McDonald's Burlington (Lincoln St), Resolved 8/23/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Kit Carson County, 8/20/2020, 2 staff cases

McDonald's Colorado Springs (5765 Constitution Avenue), Resolved 10/6/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 9/8/2020, 9 staff cases

McDonald's Colorado Springs (Airport Creek Point), Resolved 7/27/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 8 staff cases

McDonald's Denver (Colorado Blvd), Resolved 11/17/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 11/2/0202, 4 staff cases

McDonald's Denver (Washington St), Resolved 8/19/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 8/4/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's Fort Collins (Timberline Rd), Resolved 2/12/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/28/2020, 6 staff cases

McDonald's Fountain (Mesa Ridge Pkwy), Resolved 1/10/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's Gunnison (Tomichi Blvd), Resolved 8/20/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Gunnison County, 7/23/2020, 7 staff cases

McDonald's Lakewood (Alameda Ave), Resolved 2/27/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 1/29/2021, 4 staff cases

McDonald's Lamar (Main St), Resolved 7/30/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Prowers County, 6/30/2020, 7 staff cases

McDonald's Pueblo West (Market Pl), Resolved 3/11/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 3/11/2021, 6 staff cases

McDonald's Silverthorne (Summit Pl), Resolved 1/7/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 12/7/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's Thornton (84th Ave), REsolved 12/1/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 10/23/2020, 6 staff cases

McDonald's Vail (Frontage Rd), Resolved 12/15/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 12/1/2020, 2 staff cases

3. The Home Depot

27 outbreaks (4 active, 23 resolved; up 3 from March)

The Home Depot #1503, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 8/11/2020, 120 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: January 2021, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/18/2021, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1534: April 2021, Active, Retailer, La Plata County, 5/4/2021, 5 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: March 2021, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 10 staff cases

The Home Depot #1501, Resolved 4/5/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 44 staff cases

The Home Depot #1502, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1509 Resolved 2/12/2021 Retailer Home Improvement Retailer Arapahoe 5/13/2020 47 47

The Home Depot #1511, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 21 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: November 2020, Resolved 1/11/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: September 2020, Resolved 9/25/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1514: March 2021, Resolved 5/1/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1514: November 2020, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: December 2020, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: January 2021, Resolved 2/22/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 2/1/2021, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1520, Resolved 1/13/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 14 staff cases

The Home Depot #1522, Resolved 12/25/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1525, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 8/19/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1526, Resolved 7/7/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2020, 8 staff cases

The Home Depot #1529: March 2021, Resolved 4/26/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1529: October 2020, Resolved 2/10/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 15 staff cases

The Home Depot #1534: November 2020, Resolved 12/31/2020, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/19/2020, 10 staff cases

The Home Depot #1535, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1538, Resolved 3/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1541, Resolved 2/27/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 7 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: August 2020, Resolved 9/11/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/24/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Resolved 2/13/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 12 staff cases

The Home Depot #1549, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 staff cases

2. Kroger (City Market and King Soopers)

35 outbreaks (4 active, 31 resolved; up 1 from March)

City Market Cortez #408, Active, Grocery Store, Montezuma, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

City Market Dillon #420, Active, Grocery Store, Summit County, 2/10/2021, 10 staff cases

City Market Breckenridge #430, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Summit County, 4/28/2020, 19 staff cases

City Market Canon City #417, Resolved 2/10/2021, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/24/2020, 14 staff cases

City Market Carbondale #447, Resolved 1/11/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 12/12/2020, 6 staff cases

City Market Durango #421, Resolved 1/2/2021, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 12/1/2020, 5 staff cases

City Market Eagle #434, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 4 staff cases

City Market El Jebel #433, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 12 staff cases

City Market New Castle #441, Resolved 1/18/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/21/2020, 10 staff cases

City Market Steamboat Springs #414, Resolved 2/23/2021, Grocery Store, Routt County, 1/18/2021, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

City Market Woodland Park #431, Resolved 2/26/2021, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

City Market Woodland Park-#431, Resolved 1/19/2021, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases

King Soopers #117, Active, Grocery Store, Weld County, 12/4/2020, 43 staff cases

King Soopers #12: April 2021, Active, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #1, Resolved 2/17/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers #113, Resolved 2/2/2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 15 staff cases

King Soopers #114 Resolved 4/27/2021 Grocery Store Adams 6/2/2020 82 82 0

King Soopers #127: June 2020, Resolved 7/13/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6/15/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #127: November 2020, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases

King Soopers #12: December 2020, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 12/21/2020, 13 staff cases

King Soopers #19, Resolved 6.18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/28/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #25, Resolved 6.4.2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #29, Resolved 6/25/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/1/2020, 13 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

King Soopers #36, Resolved 2/5/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 14 staff cases

King Soopers #40, Resolved 11/18/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #41, Resolved 2/16/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 14 staff cases

King Soopers #47, Resolved 1/10/2021, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers #7, Resolved 1/26/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2021, 6 staff cases

King Soopers #72, Resolved 2/16/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #78, Resolved 5/13/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #90, Resolved 10/15/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #92, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 18 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: April 2020, Resolved 5/27/2020, Bakery, Denver County, 4./27/2020, 34 staff cases, 1 staff death

King Soopers Bakery: November 2020, Resolved 4/14/2021, Bakery, Denver County, 1/12/2021, 15 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: October 2020, Resolved 11/13/2020, Bakery, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 2 staff cases

1. Walmart

42 outbreaks (4 active, 38 resolved; up 3 from March)

Walmart #1273, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/23/2020, 30 staff cases

Walmart #1808, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #4599: April 2021, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: November 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 125 staff cases

Walmart #1434 (8th Street), Resolved 4/7/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/22/2020, 26 staff cases, 1 staff death

Walmart #1896 (Chapel Hills), Resolved 1/30/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/22/2020, 16 staff cases

Walmart #1001, Resolved 3/12/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 53 staff cases

Walmart #1008: December 2020, Resolved 2/16/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #1008: March 2021, Resolved 4/13/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1199: June 2020, Resolved 8/18/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 7/22/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #1199: November 2020, Resolved 11/29/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/16/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1200, Resolved 2/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 28 staff cases

Walmart #1492, Resolved 6/9/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 4/23/2021, 18 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

Walmart #2270: December 2020, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #2270: February 2021, Resolved 4/8/2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 7 staff cases

Walmart #2672, Resolved 2/19/2021, Retailer, Prowers County, 11/20/2020, 41 staff cases

Walmart #2729: August 2020, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 4 staff cases

Walmart #2729: December 2020, Resolved 2/14/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 18 staff cases

Walmart #3018, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #3176, Resolved 1/29/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 3 staff cases

Walmart #3177: July 2020, Resolved 9/15/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 7/16/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3177: November 2020, Resolved 1/3/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3227, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #3382, Resolved 3/30/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/29/2021, 24 staff cases

Walmart #3533, Resolved 1/30/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 39 staff cases

Walmart #3582: February 2021, Resolved 3/28/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3582: May 2020 Resolved 11/23/2020 Retailer El Paso 5/18/2020 24 24 0

Walmart #3582: November 2020, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3740, Resolved 1/19/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 10 staff cases

Walmart #3805, Resolved 3/19/2021, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 23 staff cases

Walmart #4335, Resolved 2/18/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 1/12/2021, 20 staff cases

Walmart #4599: October 2020, Resolved 1/6/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 23 staff cases

Walmart #5123, Resolved 3/6/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 5 staff cases

Walmart #5232, Resolved 3/18/2021, Retailer, Garfield County, 3/3/2021, 9 staff cases

Walmart #5676, Resolved 2/17/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #5957, Resolved 4/18/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 8 staff cases

Walmart #842, Resolved 3/24/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2021, 16 staff cases

Walmart #869, Resolved 2/20/2021, Retailer, Alamosa County, 11/5/2021, 11 staff cases

Walmart #921, Resolved 3/8/2021, Retailer, Chaffee County, 1/11/2021, 7 staff cases

Walmart #966, Resolved 12/17/2020, Retailer, Montezuma County, 12/1/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: May 2020, Resolved 6/19/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 5/5/2020, 33 staff cases

Walmart Pharmacy, Resolved 10/12/2020, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pharmacy, Delta County, 9/18/2020, 2 staff cases

These chains rank high on the list of outbreaks, but they've all been resolved: Lowe's (4), Chipotle (4), Taco Bell (5), Sam's Club (5), Safeway (5), Hobby Lobby (5), Starbucks (6), Wendy 's (6), Trader Joe's (10), Chick-fil-A (11).