The Home Depot With 106 COVID Cases: Colorado Chain Outbreaks

This Home Depot has experienced one of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 of any Colorado retailer since the pandemic began.

At a March 16 press conference, Governor Jared Polis revealed that COVID-19 cases in Colorado have plateaued at a higher level than officials would prefer, hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus are inching up again, and variants are increasing at a worrisome clip. As a result, a return to what was considered normal prior to the pandemic may be further off than he had predicted just a week earlier.

Outbreaks are growing, too, with 91 new sites added to the state's list on March 10. As has been the case since the pandemic started a year ago, many of those under active investigation are associated with national chains doing business in Colorado. Some of the outbreaks on the most recent list are relatively fresh, while others have been going on for months, including an outbreak at a metro Home Depot that is connected to more than 100 staff cases. And it's hardly the only link in a chain with an infection total close to triple digits.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

When Westword first identified the major chains with the most Colorado outbreaks last November, Kroger grocery stores, which do business in Colorado as King Soopers and City Market, led the way with fourteen, and Walmart registered eight. In the months that followed, those numbers exploded. According to the March 10 report, Kroger branches have experienced 34 outbreaks, while Walmart has seen 39 outbreaks to date, including sixteen still being investigated by the CDPHE.

In all, eighteen chains with multiple outbreaks still have at least one currently categorized as active. Among them is In-N-Out, which has suffered outbreaks at two of its three Colorado restaurants, both mammoth. The location in Arapahoe County has spawned 81 cases thus far, with its El Paso County sister generating 97. The two spots, the first In-N-Out outposts in Colorado, just opened in November.

American Furniture Warehouse has registered only three outbreaks during the pandemic, but all of them have dragged on since last year with staff cases in the dozens — 36 at an El Paso County store, 94 at one in Douglas County, and an even 100 at an Adams County outlet.

The Thornton Town Center Home Depot, at 10003 Grant Street, was first identified by the CDPHE as an outbreak site in August; it's now up to 106 staff cases. While that's the biggest outbreak for a store that customers frequent, its case count is exceeded by two distribution centers — Walmart's in Larimer County, with 109 staff cases, and Target's in Pueblo County, with 112.

Staffers at chain locations in Colorado account for seven of the state's COVID-19 deaths, suggesting that employees are the most at risk of contracting the disease at these outbreak sites. But there's one notable exception: A City Market in Routt County is considered the source for three fatal "attendee" cases — presumably customers.

Here's the current list of the eighteen national chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado (including at least one still active); it includes outbreak dates, county locations, current case totals, status (active or resolved), and changes since our February update.

10 (tie). Cheba Hut

2 outbreaks: 1 active, 1 resolved (first appearance on list)

Cheba Hut, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 1/4/2021, 13 staff cases

Cheba Hut (3171 N. Chestnut Street), Resolved 9/22/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 4 staff cases

10 (tie). IHOP

2 outbreaks: 1 active, 1 resolved (first appearance on list)

IHOP, Active, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 3/1/2021, 3 staff cases

IHOP, Resolved 11/12/2020, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 2 staff cases

10 (tie). In-N-Out

2 outbreaks: 2 active (first appearance on list)

In-N-Out, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 81 staff cases

In-N-Out Burger #359, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 12/7/2021, 97 staff cases

9 (tie). Chipotle

3 outbreaks: 1 active, 2 resolved (first appearance on list)

Chipotle Silverthorne, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 2/19/2021, 2 staff cases

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Resolved 11/23/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 2 staff cases

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Resolved 3/6/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 2/9/2021, 3 staff cases

9 (tie). Ace Hardware

3 outbreaks: 1 active, 2 resolved (first appearance on list)

Ace Hardware Gypsum, Active, Retailer, Eagle County, 3/9/2021, 2 staff cases

Ace Hardware Distribution Center, Resolved 12/9/2020, Distribution Center/Business Retail Support Center, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 13 staff cases

Ace Hardware Westcliffe, Resolved 9/8/2020, Retailer, Custer County, 7/25/2020, 6 staff cases

9 (tie). American Furniture Warehouse

3 outbreaks: 3 active (unchanged from February)

American Furniture Warehouse, Active, Retailer, Furniture Store, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 36 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse #32, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 100 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse #62, Active, Retailer, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 94 staff cases

9 (tie). Burger King

3 outbreaks: 1 active, 2 resolved (first appearance on list)

Burger King #5616, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Alamosa County, 2/15/2021, 4 staff cases

Burger King #23802, Resolved 12/17/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

Burger King #9426, Resolved 12/1/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/16/2020, 2 staff cases

8 (tie). Anheuser-Busch

4 outbreaks: 2 active, 2 resolved

Anheuser-Busch Metal Container Corp. Windsor, Active, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 1/12/2021, 14 staff cases

Anhueser-Busch Brewery Fort Collins, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 37 staff cases

Anheuser-Busch, Resolved 7/7/2020, Food Distribution Manufacturing, Larimer County, 5/15/2020, 11 staff cases

Anheuser-Busch, Resolved 6/3/2020, Food Distribution Center, Adams County, 5/7/2020, 17 staff cases

8 (tie). Safeway

4 outbreaks: 1 active, 3 resolved (first appearance on list)

Safeway #1301, Active, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 2/2/2021, 9 staff cases

Safeway, Resolved 7/7/2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 5/20/2020, 4 staff cases

Safeway #1017, Resolved 2/19/2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020 2 staff cases

Safeway Distribution Center, Resolved 5/22/2020, Food Distribution, Denver County, 5/9/2020, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death

Safeway S. Prairie Ave, Resolved 2/19/2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/26/2020, 6 staff cases

8 (tie). Walgreens

4 outbreaks: 1 active, 3 resolved (first appearance on list)

Walgreens #15022, Active, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 3 staff cases

Walgreens #11326, Resolved 3/8/2021, Retailer, Summit County, 2/21/2021, 2 staff cases

Walgreens #6844, Resolved 1/11/2021, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

Walgreens #7252, Resolved 1/12/2021, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/6/2020, 5 staff cases

7. Sam's Club

5 outbreaks: 2 active, 3 resolved (up 1 from February)

Sam's Club #4777, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 3/5/2021, 4 staff cases

Sam's Club #6549, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/21/2020, 7 staff cases

Sam's Club #6219, Resolved 11/5/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 4 staff cases

Sam's Club #6633, Resolved 2/19/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/27/2021, 3 staff cases

Sam's Club #8147, Resolved 2/16/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 15 staff cases

6. Whole Foods

8 outbreaks: 3 active, 5 resolved (up 1 from February)

Whole Foods Tamarac: October 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 46 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Pearl Street, Active, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 12/1/2020, 25 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Fort Collins, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 3/9/2021, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Tamarac: September 2020, Resolved 9/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Belmar, Resolved 12/29/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Cherry Creek, Resolved 2/1/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 20 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Washington Park, Resolved 1/8/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Southglenn, Resolved 12/31/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 14 staff cases

5 (tie). Costco

9 outbreaks: 3 active, 6 resolved (unchanged from February)

Costco Wholesale #1014, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 43 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1022, Active, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 53 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #676, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 29 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1030, Resolved 2/19/2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 28 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1178, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 20 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #439, Resolved 6/16/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 5/7/2020, 11 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #440, Resolved 1/19/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 25 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #443, Resolved 2/2/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 10 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #650, Resolved 1/31/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

5 (tie). Trader Joe's

9 outbreaks: 4 active, 5 resolved (up 3 from February)

Trader Joe's #300: February 2021, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 3/4/2021, 2 staff cases

Trader Joe's #303, Active, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 2/18/2021, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's #304, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 9 staff cases

Trader Joe's #305, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's #300: January 2021, Resolved 2/18/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's #302, Resolved 12/21/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 staff cases

Trader Joe's #305: November 2020, Resolved 1/27/2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 18 staff cases

Trader Joe's #305: October 2020, Resolved 11/8/2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 10/13/2020, 5 staff cases

Trader Joe's #306, Resolved 1/5/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 12/4/2020, 3 staff cases

4. Target

12 outbreaks: 3 active, 9 resolved (unchanged from February)

Target Distribution Center: October 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 10/27/2020, 112 staff cases

Target SE Aurora, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 32 staff cases

Target Glendale, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 32 staff cases

Target, Resolved 10/8/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 9/15/2020, 3 staff cases

Target #2717, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 3 staff cases

Target Greeley, Resolved 2/7/2021, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 18 staff cases

Target Distribution Warehouse: July 2020, Resolved 9/17/2020, Distribution Center, Pueblo County, 7/16/2020, 10 staff cases

Target Arvada South, Resolved 2/16/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 22 staff cases

Target Colorado Springs NE, Resolved 12/20/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 13 staff cases

Target Edgewater, Resolved 1/26/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 17 staff cases

Target Northfield Blvd., Resolved 2/9/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 14 staff cases

Target Thornton, Resolved 2/28/2021, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 45 staff cases

3. The Home Depot

24 outbreaks: 5 active, 19 resolved (up 5 from February)

The Home Depot #1538, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1541, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/10/2021, 7 staff cases

The Home Depot #1501, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 44 staff cases

The Home Depot #1503, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 8/11/2020, 106 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: January 2021, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/18/2021, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1502, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1509, Resolved 2/12/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/13/2020, 47 staff cases

The Home Depot #1511, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 21 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: December 2020, Resolved 1/11/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: September 2020, Resolved 9/25/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1514, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: December 2020, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: January 2021, Resolved 2/22/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 2/1/2021, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1520, Resolved 1/13/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 14 staff cases

The Home Depot #1522, Resolved 12/25/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1525, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 8/19/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1526, Resolved 7/7/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2020, 8 staff cases

The Home Depot #1529, Resolved 2/10/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 15 staff cases

The Home Depot #1534, Resolved 12/31/2020, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/9/2020, 10 staff cases

The Home Depot #1535, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: August 2020, Resolved 9/11/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/24/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Resolved 2/13/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 12 staff cases

The Home Depot #1549, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 staff cases

The Home Depot #1550, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 8 staff cases

2. King Soopers/City Market

34 outbreaks: 7 active, 27 resolved (up 2 from February)

King Soopers #114, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 6/2/2020, 81 staff cases

King Soopers #117, Active, Grocery Store, Weld County, 12/4/2020, 33 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: November 2020, Active, Bakery, Denver County, 1/12/2021, 16 staff cases

King Soopers #113, Resolved 2/2/2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 15 staff cases

King Soopers #12, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 12/21/2020, 13 staff cases

King Soopers #127: June 2020, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6/15/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #127: November 2020, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases

King Soopers #19, Resolved 6/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/28/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #25, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #29, Resolved 6/25/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/12/2020, 13 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

King Soopers #36, Resolved 2/9/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 14 staff cases

King Soopers #40, Resolved 11/5/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #41, Resolved 2/16/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 14 staff cases

King Soopers #47, Resolved 1/10/2021, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers #7, Resolved 1/26/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 6 staff cases

King Soopers #72, Resolved 2/16/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #78, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #90, Resolved 10/15/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #92, Resolved 2/12/2021, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/19/2020, 18 staff cases

King Soopers Store #1, Resolved 2/17/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: April 2020, Resolved 5/27/2020, Bakery, Denver County, 4/27/2020, 34 staff cases, 1 staff death

King Soopers Bakery: October 2020, Resolved 11/13/2020, Bakery, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 2 staff cases

City Market #408, Active, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

City Market #420, Active, Grocery Store, Summit County, 2/10/2021, 3 staff cases

City Market #431, Active, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

City Market Canon City, Active, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/24/2020, 14 staff cases

City Market #414, Resolved 2/23/2021, Grocery Store, Routt County, 1/18/2021, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

City Market #421, Resolved 1/2/2021, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 12/1/2020, 5 staff cases

City Market Carbondale #447, Resolved 1/11/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 12/12/2020, 6 staff cases

City Market Store #433 El Jebel, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 12 staff cases

City Market Store #434 Eagle, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 4 staff cases

City Market Store #441, Resolved 1/18/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/21/2020, 10 staff cases

City Market Breckenridge-#430, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Summit County, 4/28/2020, 19 staff cases

City Market Woodland Park-#431, Resolved 1/19/2021, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases

1. Walmart

39 outbreaks: 16 active, 23 resolved (up 3 from February)

Walmart #1434, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/22/2020, 17 staff cases, 1 staff death

Walmart #1001, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 35 staff cases

Walmart #1008, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #1273, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/23/2020, 23 staff cases

Walmart #1808, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #2270, Active, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 4 staff cases

Walmart #2672, Active, Retailer, Prowers County, 11/20/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3382, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/29/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3582: February 2021, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 9 staff cases

Walmart #3805, Active, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 20 staff cases

Walmart #5123, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/11/2021, 5 staff cases

Walmart #5232, Active, Retailer, Garfield County, 3/3/2021, 9 staff cases

Walmart #842, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 15 staff cases

Walmart #921, Active, Retailer, Chaffee County 1/11/2021, 4 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: November 2020, Active, Distribution Center, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 109 staff cases

Walmart #5957, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 6 staff cases

Walmart #1896 (Chapel Hills), Resolved 1/30/2021, Retailer, El Paso County 12/22/2020, 16 staff cases

Walmart #1199: June 2020, Resolved 8/18/2020, Retailer, Eagle County 7/22/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #1199: November 2020, Resolved 11/29/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/16/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1200, Resolved 2/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 28 staff cases

Walmart #1492, Resolved 6/9/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 4/23/2020, 18 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

Walmart #2270, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #2729: August 2020, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 4 staff cases

Walmart #2729: December 2020, Resolved 2/14/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 18 staff cases

Walmart #3018, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #3177: July 2020, Resolved 9/15/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 7/16/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3177: November 2020, Resolved 1/3/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3227, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #3533, Resolved 1/30/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 39 staff cases

Walmart #3582: May 2020, Resolved 11/23/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 24 staff cases

Walmart #3582: November 2020, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3740, Resolved 1/19/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 10 staff cases

Walmart #4335, Resolved 2/18/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 1/12/2021, 20 staff cases

Walmart #4599, Resolved 1/6/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 23 staff cases

Walmart #5676, Resolved 2/17/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #869, Resolved 2/20/2021, Retailer, Alamosa County, 11/5/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #966, Resolved 12/17/2020, Retailer, Montezuma County, 12/1/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: May 2020, Resolved 6/19/2020, Distribution Center, Larimer County, 5/5/2020, 33 staff cases

Walmart Pharmacy, Resolved 10/12/2020, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Delta County, 9/18/2020, 2 staff cases

Chains with the most resolved outbreaks and no active outbreaks: Lowe's (4), Taco Bell (4), Starbucks (5), Wendy 's (5), Hobby Lobby (5), Chick-fil-A (10), McDonald's (12).