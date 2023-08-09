Former Aurora City Attorney Files Lawsuit Over Mike Coffman's Strong-Mayor Proposal

Charlie Richardson, a former Aurora city attorney and councilman with over four decades of public service under his belt, filed a lawsuit on August 5 with the Arapahoe County District Court to rewrite the way Coffman's strong-mayor proposal will be presented to voters on the November 7 Aurora general election ballot.



Richardson tells Westword he's worried about what looks to be a deceptive power grab by the mayor, who's running for reelection this year. A strong-mayor system would give Coffman a laundry list of political abilities not detailed on the ballot, according to the new lawsuit, while also taking away a "substantial" amount of power from Aurora City Council.

Coffman's proposal would ditch the city manager position — currently occupied by an interim, Jason Batchelor — in favor of giving the mayor the power of appointing and managing the city administration, according to the Aurora strong mayor proposal

— or strong mayor — and whether to limit the maximum number of terms someone can serve on city council from three to two. It would also increase the mayor's salary and limit some of the control that city council members have over the city's budget, in addition to giving Coffman more power, the lawsuit accuses. Aurora lawyer and former city councilman Charlie Richardson is suing to make sure voters know the details of an upcoming ballot measure. LinkedIn



The effort to put the strong-mayor proposal on the ballot started with the Term Limits and Empowering the Mayor for a Better Aurora campaign. Opponents have said that the name of the group is intended to mislead voters about its real intention of strengthening the mayor. The petition was found to have enough signatures on July 25, but people can still protest it until August 14; after that, it will officially be on the ballot.



Richardson remembers that when he began to consider getting involved in the lawsuit, he heard that the proposal was being suggested as a way to turn Aurora's city government into what Colorado Springs has: a strong-mayor system put in place over ten years ago.



"That rumor was an effort to tamp down the concern," Richardson says. "The Coffman proposal goes way beyond Colorado Springs. It both increases the power of the mayor beyond Colorado Springs and at the same time decreases the power of the [Aurora] City Council."



Richardson blasts the proposal as a "classic example of a big, big" violation of the single subject rule — a Colorado law banning ballot measures that propose multiple, unrelated questions.



Public records published on Monday revealed that Coffman has already donated $10,000 toward the Term Limits campaign. Another $144,000 went to the campaign from a group called Colorado Dawn, which had funded Republican and nonpartisan conservative candidates for the Colorado Springs City Council race in 2021.

Aurora Fire Fighters Local 129 was the first group to urge Richardson to look at Coffman's strong-mayor proposal. That union and the Aurora Police Association have both come out in opposition of the strong-mayor proposal, which would give the mayor a heavier hand in how both the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue are run, more control over their budget, and the power to pick who runs both departments.



"The firefighter union has loaned me essentially to our group that we formed," Richardson says, referring to the coalition he's formed within the Aurora community.

Voters who want their signature taken off the ballot have until 5 p.m. on August 14 to submit a written protest to the city clerk's office, as opponents of the proposal are encouraging they do. Written protests can be emailed to [email protected] . They can also be dropped off at or mailed to the City Clerk's Office, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO 80012.