 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Chicago Cubs players watch the Colorado Rockies celebrate their victory in last night's wild-card playoff game.
Chicago Cubs players watch the Colorado Rockies celebrate their victory in last night's wild-card playoff game.
MLB via YouTube

Chicago Cubs Fans on Twitter Go Crazy After Stunning Colorado Rockies Win

Michael Roberts | October 3, 2018 | 6:38am
AA

That sound you hear is sobbing in Chicago, where Cubs fans are processing their team's staggering, thirteen-inning loss in last night's wild-card playoff game by venting their spleen on Twitter in ways guaranteed to please every believer in the Colorado Rockies, whose unlikely 2-1 victory was one for the ages.

To put it mildly, the odds were heavily stacked against the Colorado crew, which was forced by Major League Baseball's insanely compressed post-season schedule to travel to two time zones in two days to try and take down legacy squads on their iconic home fields. To make matters worse, the dispiriting way that the Rockies fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, October 1, made a win at Wrigley Field on October 2 that much more difficult to pull off.

The Rockies managed it in large part thanks to pitcher Kyle Freeland, who hurled six and two-thirds innings of scoreless ball on just three days' rest. But even though the Rockies struck first, notching a run in the opening frame by way of a Charlie Blackmon walk, a DJ LeMahieu double and a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly, maintaining such a narrow advantage proved impossible. In the eighth, the Cubs' Javier Baez doubled in pinch-runner Terrance Gore to knot things up.

At that point, Cubs Nation undoubtedly expected the Rockies to quietly collapse. But, no: The Colorado bullpen kept Chicago off the board in the ninth and on into bonus ball. Finally, during the thirteenth, the Rox got the run they needed courtesy of an unlikely hero, third-string catcher Tony Wolters, and then kept the Cubs quiet during their final at-bat.

Once the last out was recorded and the Rockies' tickets to Milwaukee stamped (they'll take on the quietly powerful Brewers beginning Thursday, October 4), the Cubs faithful went straight to their phones and began tapping out messages of pain and remorse. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets below.
Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >