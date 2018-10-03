Chicago Cubs Fans on Twitter Go Crazy After Stunning Colorado Rockies Win

That sound you hear is sobbing in Chicago, where Cubs fans are processing their team's staggering, thirteen-inning loss in last night's wild-card playoff game by venting their spleen on Twitter in ways guaranteed to please every believer in the Colorado Rockies, whose unlikely 2-1 victory was one for the ages.

To put it mildly, the odds were heavily stacked against the Colorado crew, which was forced by Major League Baseball's insanely compressed post-season schedule to travel to two time zones in two days to try and take down legacy squads on their iconic home fields. To make matters worse, the dispiriting way that the Rockies fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, October 1, made a win at Wrigley Field on October 2 that much more difficult to pull off.

The Rockies managed it in large part thanks to pitcher Kyle Freeland, who hurled six and two-thirds innings of scoreless ball on just three days' rest. But even though the Rockies struck first, notching a run in the opening frame by way of a Charlie Blackmon walk, a DJ LeMahieu double and a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly, maintaining such a narrow advantage proved impossible. In the eighth, the Cubs' Javier Baez doubled in pinch-runner Terrance Gore to knot things up.