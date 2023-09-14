Child Advocacy Groups Say Colorado's Foster System Isn't Working

, which is a service of the

. The data NCCPR and the MJCF used from Child Trends is from 2021.



In response, Wexler points out that NCCPR and MJCF's's 27 percent figure is made up of all children in the Colorado foster system, not just those in family-like settings. While the data NCCPR used in its report is from 2021, he thinks it's unlikely that the numbers have changed drastically since then. However, it is worth noting that the rate of children in the Colorado foster system has declined from 3.8 per 1,000 in 2018 to 2.9 in 2021, according to Child Trends.



He also speculates that the discrepancy between the report's data and CDHS's may be caused by the organizations using different definitions of what constitutes a congregate care setting or kinship care setting when collecting data.