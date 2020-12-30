The Year in Review: 2020 Was a Real Dumpster Fire

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Who's going to be sorry to say so long to 2020?

From the coronavirus pandemic that's killed thousands of Coloradans — and counting — to the blazes that ravaged so much of the state to the demonstrations that marched through a deserted downtown, this has been a real dumpster fire of a year.

One with too much action to confine to a single roundup. So we've dumped the action into a series of stories, which you can read here:

"The Ten Biggest Colorado Political Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Denver Political Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Sports Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Marijuana Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Restaurant and Food Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Arts and Culture Stories of 2020"

"The Ten Biggest Music Stories of 2020"

There's more to come, of course. And just days before we finally get to say goodbye to 2020, we learned that the UK coronavirus variant has been discovered in this country...in Colorado, of course. That just adds more fuel to the fire.

Here's to a 2021 that extinguishes the flames.