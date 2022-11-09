Colorado Election Results: Biggest Winners and Losers, Closest Calls

Update: In the most recent election figures from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, posted at 12:13 p.m. today, Democrat Adam Frisch continues to lead Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in the race for U.S. Representative from District 3, but his lead has narrowed to 50.41 percent to 49.59 percent, which translates to a little over 2,000 votes out of nearly 300,000 cast. The percentages in the District 8 contest between Republican Barb Kirkmeyer and Democrat Yadira Caraveo remain the same in the latest data; Caraveo leads 49.05 percent to 47.09 percent — an approximately 3,400 vote margin out of almost 177,000 total. Continue for our previous coverage.
In the week leading to the November 8 election, polls predicted few close races among candidates in major Colorado races. But while many of the outcomes were predictable, including the easy wins scored by Governor Jared Polis and incumbent U.S. representatives Diana DeGette and Ken Buck, a number of others qualify as big surprises.
The biggest: the District 3 face-off between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, as well as the District 8 showdown pitting Republican Barb Kirkmeyer against Democrat Yadira Caraveo. Right now, both are too close to call — although the Dems are ahead in each race.
Note that as of last week, FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold standard for election analysis, had Frisch winning in three out of 100 simulated models based on polling data, and Caraveo coming out on top in only eleven of 100. But currently, Frisch leads Boebert by just over 1 percent with approximately 93 percent of the District 3 vote counted, while Caraveo is up by around 2 percent, but with only 68 percent of District 8's ballots counted thus far.
The figures below were updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 5:21 a.m. today, November 9. They show Polis easily outdistancing Republican Heidi Ganahl 57-40 percent, and District 1's DeGette, District 2's Joe Neguse, District 4's Buck, District 5's Doug Lamborn and District 6's Jason Crow, all incumbents, retaining their seats. In District 7, Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat chosen to follow retiring congressman Ed Perlmutter, breezed to victory as well.
Meanwhile, Republican dreams of gaining majorities in the Colorado General Assembly have disappeared. Democrats prevailed in the highest-profile Senate contests, including the District 20 and 27 races in which Lisa Cutter and Tom Sullivan fended off Republican opponents Tim Walsh and Tom Kim, effectively foiling the GOP's plan to flip that chamber. Meanwhile, the Dems are certain to remain in charge of the state House of Representatives. One potential shocker: Democrat Robert "Bob" Marshall, who made headlines when he sued the Douglas County School District Board of Education earlier this year, is actually leading Republican Kurt Huffman in extremely conservative District 43, albeit by a slim amount.
As for statewide ballot issues, all three related to alcohol and business regulations (propositions 124, 125 and 126) are underwater right now, though the last two are close, and Proposition 122, which would legalize psilocybin in the state, is ahead, but not by much.
Continue to see the unofficial numbers as of 5:21 a.m. The summaries of the ballot measures come courtesy of Ballotpedia. Note that Hugh McKean's name was still on ballots for District 51 representative; he passed away late last month.
U.S. Senate
Michael Bennet: 54.95%
Joe O'Dea: 42.49%
T.J. Cole: 0.60%
Brian Peotter: 1.52%
Frank Atwood: 0.45%
U.S. Representative — District 1
Diana DeGette: 79.60%
Jennifer Qualteri: 18.39%
John C Kittleson: 2.02%
U.S. Representative — District 2
Joe Neguse: 69.83%
Marshall Dawson: 28.39%
Gary L. Nation: 0.54%
Tim Wolf: 0.49%
Steve Yurash: 0.76%
U.S. Representative — District 3
Adam Frisch: 50.59%
Lauren Boebert: 49.41%
U.S. Representative — District 4
Ian McCorkle: 37.62%
Ken Buck: 60.09%
Ryan McGonigal: 2.29%
U.S. Representative — District 5
David Torres: 40.87%
Doug Lamborn: 55.89%
Brian Flanagan: 2.21%
Christopher Mitchell: 1.03%
U.S. Representative — District 6
Jason Crow: 60.97%
Steven Monahan: 37.45%
Eric C. Mulder: 1.58%
U.S. Representative — District 7
Brittany Pettersen: 57.44%
Erik Aadland: 40.53%
Ross Klopf: 1.55%
Critter Milton: 0.48%
U.S. Representative — District 8
Yadira Caraveo: 49.05%
Barbara Kirkmeyer: 47.09%
Richard Ward: 3.86%
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore: 40.33%
Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera: 57.58%
Paul Noël Fiorino/Cynthia Munhos De Aquino Sirianni: 0.23%
Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs: 0.82%
Kevin Ruskusky/Michele Poague: 1.04%
Secretary of State
Pam Anderson: 43.37%
Jena Griswold: 54.12%
Gary Swing: 0.41%
Jan Kok: 0.16%
Amanda Campbell: 0.64%
Bennett Rutledge: 1.30%
State Treasurer
Dave Young: 52.84%
Lang Sias: 44.13%
Anthony J. Delgado: 3.03%
Attorney General
John Kellner: 44.31%
Phil Weiser: 53.69%
William F. Robinson III: 2.01%
Amendment D (Constitutional)
Requires the Governor to designate judges from the 18th judicial district to serve in the newly created 23rd judicial district
Yes/For: 67.51%
No/Against: 32.49%
Amendment E (Constitutional)
Extends an existing homestead exemption for disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military personnel and certain veterans
Yes/For: 87.95%
No/Against: 12.05%
Amendment F (Constitutional)
Allows the operators and managers of charitable gaming activities to be paid and allows the legislature to determine how long an organization must exist to obtain a charitable gaming license
Yes/For: 39.06%
No/Against: 60.94%
Proposition FF (Statutory)
Reduces the allowable state income tax deduction amounts; creates and funds the Healthy School Meals for All Program
Yes/For: 55.11%
No/Against: 44.89%
Proposition GG (Statutory)
Requires a table showing changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets to be included in the ballot title and fiscal summary for any citizen initiative that would increase or decrease the individual income tax rate
Yes/For: 70.84%
No/Against: 29.16%
Proposition 121 (Statutory)
Reduce the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40% for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022
Yes/For: 65.53%
No/Against: 34.47%
Proposition 122 (Statutory)
Creates a natural medicine services program for the supervised administration of dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin, and psilocyn; creates a framework for regulating the growth, distribution, and sale of such substances to permitted entities; creates the Natural Medicine Advisory Board
Yes/For: 51.03%
No/Against: 48.97%
Proposition 123 (Statutory)
Dedicates a portion of revenues (one tenth of one percent) from existing income tax revenues and allocates funds to housing projects, including "affordable housing financing programs that will reduce rents, purchase land for affordable housing development, build assets for renters, support affordable homeownership, serve persons experiencing homelessness, and support local planning capacity"
Yes/For: 50.66%
No/Against: 49.34%
Proposition 124 (Statutory)
Incrementally increases the number of retail liquor store licenses an individual may own or hold a share in
Yes/For: 37.58%
No/Against: 62.42%
Proposition 125 (Statutory)
Creates a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer to also sell wine and conduct wine tastings
Yes/For: 49.83%
No/Against: 50.17%
Proposition 126 (Statutory)
Allows retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption to offer a delivery service or provide for a third-party alcohol delivery service
Yes/For: 47.30%
No/Against: 52.70%
State Senator, District 1
Byron Pelton: 100%
State Senator, District 3
Nick Hinrichsen: 53.00%
Stephen A. Varela: 47.00%
State Senator, District 4
Mark Baisley: 59.47%
Jeff Ravage: 40.53%
State Senator, District 7
Janice Rich: 69.63%
David C. Stahlke: 30.37%
State Senator, District 8
Dylan Roberts: 55.92%
Matt Solomon: 44.08%
State Senator, District 9
Paul Lundeen: 61.71%
Arik Dougherty: 36.15%
Steve Darnell: 2.15%
State Senator, District 11
Tony Exum: 50.87%
Dennis Hisey: 43.96%
Daryl Kuiper: 5.17%
State Senator, District 15
Rob Woodward: 48.23%
Janice Marchman: 51.77%
State Senator, District 20
Lisa A. Cutter: 54.96%
Tim Walsh: 42.98%
BetteRose Ryan: 2.07%
State Senator, District 22
Colby Drechsel: 32.22%
Jessie Danielson: 67.78%
State Senator, District 24
Kyle Mullica: 54.57%
Courtney Potter: 42.84%
Donald Osborn: 2.58%
State Senator, District 25
Melody Peotter: 38.21%
Faith Winter: 61.79%
State Senator, District 27
Tom Kim: 44.14%
Tom Sullivan: 55.86%
State Senator, District 30
Kevin Van Winkle: 53.39%
Braeden Miguel: 46.61%
State Senator, District 32
Robert Rodriguez: 75.47%
Dean Flanders: 24.53%
State Senator, District 34
Julie C. Gonzales: 100%
State Senator, District 35
Rod Pelton: 72.68%
Travis Star Nelson: 27.32%
State Representative, District 1
Guillermo Diaz: 33.35%
Javier Mabrey: 64.21%
Kyle Furey: 2.44%
State Representative, District 2
Steven Woodrow: 74.48%
Stephanie Wheeler: 24.24%
Justin Savoy: 1.27%
State Representative, District 3
Marla Fernandez: 32.12%
Meg Froelich: 65.97%
Clayton Casciato: 1.90%
State Representative, District 4
Jack Daus: 18.12%
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez: 81.88%
State Representative, District 5
Johnnie Johnson: 15.79%
Alex Valdez: 82.44%
Troy Brekke: 1.77%
State Representative, District 6
Elisabeth Epps: 84.47%
Donald D. Howell: 15.53%
State Representative, District 7
Jennifer Bacon: 100%
State Representative, District 8
Hilleary Waters: 12.15%
Leslie Herod: 87.85%
State Representative, District 9
Emily Sirota: 76.40%
Tom Cowhick: 23.60%
State Representative, District 10
Junie Joseph: 88.47%
William B. DeOreo: 11.53%
State Representative, District 11
Karen McCormick: 71.63%
Tara Menza: 28.37%
State Representative, District 12
Anya Kirvan: 21.39%
Tracey Bernett: 78.61%
State Representative, District 13
David Buckley: 41.79%
Julie McCluskie: 58.21%
State Representative, District 14
Rob Rogers: 40.07%
Rose Pugliese: 59.93%
State Representative, District 15
Scott T. Bottoms: 55.92%
Alvin Sexton: 40.38%
John Kaufman: 3.70%
State Representative, District 16
Stephanie Vigil: 50.40%
Dave Donelson: 47.39%
John Hjersman: 2.21%
State Representative, District 17
Regina English: 57.97%
Rachel Inez Stovall: 42.03%
State Representative, District 18
Shana Black: 44.68%
Marc Snyder: 52.91%
Greg Lauer: 2.41%
State Representative, District 19
Dan Woog: 46.04%
Jennifer Lea Parenti: 51.47%
Joe Johnson: 2.49%
State Representative, District 20
Don Wilson: 100%
State Representative, District 21
Kolten Montgomery: 41.89%
Mary Bradfield: 58.11%
State Representative, District 22
Kenneth G. DeGraaf: 56.77%
Blake Garner: 40.49%
Michael Giallombardo: 2.74%
State Representative, District 23
Monica Irasema Duran: 65.18%
Fred Clifford: 34.82%
State Representative, District 24
Lindsey N. Daugherty: 57.86%
Bill Patterson: 42.14%
State Representative, District 25
Colin Larson: 47.31%
Tammy Story: 50.85%
Todd Dennison: 1.84%
State Representative, District 26
Savannah Wolfson: 46.31%
Meghan Lukens: 53.69%
State Representative, District 27
Lynn Emrick: 39.30%
Brianna Titone: 58.44%
Jacob Luria: 2.26%
State Representative, District 28
Sheila Lieder: 52.26%
Dan Montoya: 45.77%
Brian Bakkum: 1.97%
State Representative, District 29
Shannon Bird: 61.49%
Vanessa DeMott: 38.51%
State Representative, District 30
Russ Carter: 33.56%
Chris Kennedy: 66.44%
State Representative, District 31
Said Sharbini: 59.00%
Heidi Pitchforth: 41.00%
State Representative, District 32
Dafna Michaelson Jenet: 56.27%
Justin Brown: 43.73%
State Representative, District 33
Stacie Dougherty: 40.70%
William Lindstedt: 59.30%
State Representative, District 34
Jenny Willford: 55.01%
Kevin Allen: 42.38%
Rob Stutz: 2.61%
State Representative, District 35
Craig Jones: 33.14%
Adrienne Benavidez: 66.86%
State Representative, District 36
William Walters: 33.16%
Mike Weissman: 64.12%
Andrew Gibson: 2.72%
State Representative, District 37
Paul Archer: 43.46%
Ruby Dickson: 56.54%
State Representative, District 38
Jaylen Mosqueira: 41.91%
David Ortiz: 56.06%
Brandon L. McDowell: 2.02%
State Representative, District 39
Eric Brody: 42.39%
Brandi Bradley: 57.61%
State Representative, District 40
Naquetta Ricks: 61.81%
Le Sellers: 38.19%
State Representative, District 41
Iman M. Jodeh: 64.38%
Stephanie Hancock: 35.62%
State Representative, District 42
Cory Parella: 28.56%
Mandy Lindsay: 71.44%
State Representative, District 43
Kurt Huffman: 49.05%
Robert "Bob" Marshall: 50.95%
State Representative, District 44
Bob Henry: 40.55%
Anthony Hartsook: 56.69%
John Sutton: 2.76%
State Representative, District 45
Lisa Frizell: 61.36%
Ruby Martinez: 38.64%
State Representative, District 46
Jonathan Ambler: 43.93%
Tisha Lyn Mauro: 56.07%
State Representative, District 47
Edwin Dean Ormiston: 36.13%
Ty Winter: 63.87%
State Representative, District 48
Gabe Evans: 62.18%
Spring Erickson: 35.23%
Eric E. Joss: 2.58%
State Representative, District 49
Judy Amabile: 64.34%
Kathryn Lehr: 33.30%
Daniel Lutz: 2.36%
State Representative, District 50
Ryan Gonzalez: 46.63%
Mary Young: 49.99%
Kyle Moore: 3.38%
State Representative, District 51
Hugh McKean: 100%
State Representative, District 52
Cathy Kipp: 65.55%
Deborah ''Dee Dee'' Vicino: 34.45%
State Representative, District 53
Andrew Boesenecker: 75.71%
Donna Walter: 24.29%
State Representative, District 54
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond: 26.59%
Matt Soper: 73.41%
State Representative, District 55
Damon Davis: 36.91%
Rick Taggart: 63.09%
State Representative, District 56
Rod Bockenfeld: 75.03%
Kathleen J. Conway: 22.35%
Amy Lunde: 2.62%
State Representative, District 57
Perry Will: 45.36%
Elizabeth Velasco: 54.64%
State Representative, District 58
Kevin Stanley Kuns: 44.39%
Marc Catlin: 55.61%
State Representative, District 59
Shelli Shaw: 43.16%
Barbara McLachlan: 56.84%
State Representative, District 60
Kathryn Green: 32.70%
Stephanie Luck: 67.30%
State Representative, District 61
Dave Woolever: 47.18%
Eliza Hamrick: 51.03%
Kevin Gulbranson: 1.79%
State Representative, District 62
Matthew Martinez: 54.81%
Carol Riggenbach: 45.19%
State Representative, District 63
Richard Holtorf: 100%
State Representative, District 64
Richard Webster: 38.85%
Ryan Armagost: 61.15%
State Representative, District 65
Lisa Chollet: 39.13%
Mike Lynch: 60.87%