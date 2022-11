Colorado Election Results: Biggest Winners and Losers, Closest Calls

In the week leading to the November 8 election, polls predicted few close races among candidates in major Colorado races . But while many of the outcomes were predictable, including the easy wins scored by Governor Jared Polis and incumbent U.S. representatives Diana DeGette and Ken Buck, a number of others qualify as big surprises.The biggest: the District 3 face-off between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, as well as the District 8 showdown pitting Republican Barb Kirkmeyer against Democrat Yadira Caraveo. Right now, both are too close to call — although the Dems are ahead in each race.Note that as of last week, FiveThirtyEight , considered the gold standard for election analysis, had Frisch winning in three out of 100 simulated models based on polling data, and Caraveo coming out on top in only eleven of 100. But currently, Frisch leads Boebert by just over 1 percent with approximately 93 percent of the District 3 vote counted, while Caraveo is up by around 2 percent, but with only 68 percent of District 8's ballots counted thus far.The figures below were updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 5:21 a.m. today, November 9. They show Polis easily outdistancing Republican Heidi Ganahl 57-40 percent, and District 1's DeGette, District 2's Joe Neguse, District 4's Buck, District 5's Doug Lamborn and District 6's Jason Crow, all incumbents, retaining their seats. In District 7, Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat chosen to follow retiring congressman Ed Perlmutter, breezed to victory as well.Meanwhile, Republican dreams of gaining majorities in the Colorado General Assembly have disappeared. Democrats prevailed in the highest-profile Senate contests, including the District 20 and 27 races in which Lisa Cutter and Tom Sullivan fended off Republican opponents Tim Walsh and Tom Kim, effectively foiling the GOP's plan to flip that chamber. Meanwhile, the Dems are certain to remain in charge of the state House of Representatives. One potential shocker: Democrat Robert "Bob" Marshall, who made headlines when he sued the Douglas County School District Board of Education earlier this year, is actually leading Republican Kurt Huffman in extremely conservative District 43, albeit by a slim amount.As for statewide ballot issues, all three related to alcohol and business regulations (propositions 124, 125 and 126) are underwater right now, though the last two are close, and Proposition 122, which would legalize psilocybin in the state, is ahead, but not by much.Continue to see the unofficial numbers as of 5:21 a.m. The summaries of the ballot measures come courtesy of Ballotpedia . Note that Hugh McKean's name was still on ballots for District 51 representative; he passed away late last month.Michael Bennet: 54.95%Joe O'Dea: 42.49%T.J. Cole: 0.60%Brian Peotter: 1.52%Frank Atwood: 0.45%Diana DeGette: 79.60%Jennifer Qualteri: 18.39%John C Kittleson: 2.02%Joe Neguse: 69.83%Marshall Dawson: 28.39%Gary L. Nation: 0.54%Tim Wolf: 0.49%Steve Yurash: 0.76%Adam Frisch: 50.59%Lauren Boebert: 49.41%Ian McCorkle: 37.62%Ken Buck: 60.09%Ryan McGonigal: 2.29%David Torres: 40.87%Doug Lamborn: 55.89%Brian Flanagan: 2.21%Christopher Mitchell: 1.03%Jason Crow: 60.97%Steven Monahan: 37.45%Eric C. Mulder: 1.58%Brittany Pettersen: 57.44%Erik Aadland: 40.53%Ross Klopf: 1.55%Critter Milton: 0.48%Yadira Caraveo: 49.05%Barbara Kirkmeyer: 47.09%Richard Ward: 3.86%Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore: 40.33%Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera: 57.58%Paul Noël Fiorino/Cynthia Munhos De Aquino Sirianni: 0.23%Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs: 0.82%Kevin Ruskusky/Michele Poague: 1.04%Pam Anderson: 43.37%Jena Griswold: 54.12%Gary Swing: 0.41%Jan Kok: 0.16%Amanda Campbell: 0.64%Bennett Rutledge: 1.30%Dave Young: 52.84%Lang Sias: 44.13%Anthony J. Delgado: 3.03%John Kellner: 44.31%Phil Weiser: 53.69%William F. Robinson III: 2.01%Yes/For: 67.51%No/Against: 32.49%Yes/For: 87.95%No/Against: 12.05%Yes/For: 39.06%No/Against: 60.94%Yes/For: 55.11%No/Against: 44.89%Yes/For: 70.84%No/Against: 29.16%Yes/For: 65.53%No/Against: 34.47%Yes/For: 51.03%No/Against: 48.97%Yes/For: 50.66%No/Against: 49.34%Yes/For: 37.58%No/Against: 62.42%Yes/For: 49.83%No/Against: 50.17%Yes/For: 47.30%No/Against: 52.70%Byron Pelton: 100%Nick Hinrichsen: 53.00%Stephen A. Varela: 47.00%Mark Baisley: 59.47%Jeff Ravage: 40.53%Janice Rich: 69.63%David C. Stahlke: 30.37%Dylan Roberts: 55.92%Matt Solomon: 44.08%Paul Lundeen: 61.71%Arik Dougherty: 36.15%Steve Darnell: 2.15%Tony Exum: 50.87%Dennis Hisey: 43.96%Daryl Kuiper: 5.17%Rob Woodward: 48.23%Janice Marchman: 51.77%Lisa A. Cutter: 54.96%Tim Walsh: 42.98%BetteRose Ryan: 2.07%Colby Drechsel: 32.22%Jessie Danielson: 67.78%Kyle Mullica: 54.57%Courtney Potter: 42.84%Donald Osborn: 2.58%Melody Peotter: 38.21%Faith Winter: 61.79%Tom Kim: 44.14%Tom Sullivan: 55.86%Kevin Van Winkle: 53.39%Braeden Miguel: 46.61%Robert Rodriguez: 75.47%Dean Flanders: 24.53%Julie C. Gonzales: 100%Rod Pelton: 72.68%Travis Star Nelson: 27.32%Guillermo Diaz: 33.35%Javier Mabrey: 64.21%Kyle Furey: 2.44%Steven Woodrow: 74.48%Stephanie Wheeler: 24.24%Justin Savoy: 1.27%Marla Fernandez: 32.12%Meg Froelich: 65.97%Clayton Casciato: 1.90%Jack Daus: 18.12%Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez: 81.88%Johnnie Johnson: 15.79%Alex Valdez: 82.44%Troy Brekke: 1.77%Elisabeth Epps: 84.47%Donald D. Howell: 15.53%Jennifer Bacon: 100%Hilleary Waters: 12.15%Leslie Herod: 87.85%Emily Sirota: 76.40%Tom Cowhick: 23.60%Junie Joseph: 88.47%William B. DeOreo: 11.53%Karen McCormick: 71.63%Tara Menza: 28.37%Anya Kirvan: 21.39%Tracey Bernett: 78.61%David Buckley: 41.79%Julie McCluskie: 58.21%Rob Rogers: 40.07%Rose Pugliese: 59.93%Scott T. Bottoms: 55.92%Alvin Sexton: 40.38%John Kaufman: 3.70%Stephanie Vigil: 50.40%Dave Donelson: 47.39%John Hjersman: 2.21%Regina English: 57.97%Rachel Inez Stovall: 42.03%Shana Black: 44.68%Marc Snyder: 52.91%Greg Lauer: 2.41%Dan Woog: 46.04%Jennifer Lea Parenti: 51.47%Joe Johnson: 2.49%Don Wilson: 100%Kolten Montgomery: 41.89%Mary Bradfield: 58.11%Kenneth G. DeGraaf: 56.77%Blake Garner: 40.49%Michael Giallombardo: 2.74%Monica Irasema Duran: 65.18%Fred Clifford: 34.82%Lindsey N. Daugherty: 57.86%Bill Patterson: 42.14%Colin Larson: 47.31%Tammy Story: 50.85%Todd Dennison: 1.84%Savannah Wolfson: 46.31%Meghan Lukens: 53.69%Lynn Emrick: 39.30%Brianna Titone: 58.44%Jacob Luria: 2.26%Sheila Lieder: 52.26%Dan Montoya: 45.77%Brian Bakkum: 1.97%Shannon Bird: 61.49%Vanessa DeMott: 38.51%Russ Carter: 33.56%Chris Kennedy: 66.44%Said Sharbini: 59.00%Heidi Pitchforth: 41.00%Dafna Michaelson Jenet: 56.27%Justin Brown: 43.73%Stacie Dougherty: 40.70%William Lindstedt: 59.30%Jenny Willford: 55.01%Kevin Allen: 42.38%Rob Stutz: 2.61%Craig Jones: 33.14%Adrienne Benavidez: 66.86%William Walters: 33.16%Mike Weissman: 64.12%Andrew Gibson: 2.72%Paul Archer: 43.46%Ruby Dickson: 56.54%Jaylen Mosqueira: 41.91%David Ortiz: 56.06%Brandon L. McDowell: 2.02%Eric Brody: 42.39%Brandi Bradley: 57.61%Naquetta Ricks: 61.81%Le Sellers: 38.19%Iman M. Jodeh: 64.38%Stephanie Hancock: 35.62%Cory Parella: 28.56%Mandy Lindsay: 71.44%Kurt Huffman: 49.05%Robert "Bob" Marshall: 50.95%Bob Henry: 40.55%Anthony Hartsook: 56.69%John Sutton: 2.76%Lisa Frizell: 61.36%Ruby Martinez: 38.64%Jonathan Ambler: 43.93%Tisha Lyn Mauro: 56.07%Edwin Dean Ormiston: 36.13%Ty Winter: 63.87%Gabe Evans: 62.18%Spring Erickson: 35.23%Eric E. Joss: 2.58%Judy Amabile: 64.34%Kathryn Lehr: 33.30%Daniel Lutz: 2.36%Ryan Gonzalez: 46.63%Mary Young: 49.99%Kyle Moore: 3.38%Hugh McKean: 100%Cathy Kipp: 65.55%Deborah ''Dee Dee'' Vicino: 34.45%Andrew Boesenecker: 75.71%Donna Walter: 24.29%AliceMarie Slaven-Emond: 26.59%Matt Soper: 73.41%Damon Davis: 36.91%Rick Taggart: 63.09%Rod Bockenfeld: 75.03%Kathleen J. Conway: 22.35%Amy Lunde: 2.62%Perry Will: 45.36%Elizabeth Velasco: 54.64%Kevin Stanley Kuns: 44.39%Marc Catlin: 55.61%Shelli Shaw: 43.16%Barbara McLachlan: 56.84%Kathryn Green: 32.70%Stephanie Luck: 67.30%Dave Woolever: 47.18%Eliza Hamrick: 51.03%Kevin Gulbranson: 1.79%Matthew Martinez: 54.81%Carol Riggenbach: 45.19%Richard Holtorf: 100%Richard Webster: 38.85%Ryan Armagost: 61.15%Lisa Chollet: 39.13%Mike Lynch: 60.87%