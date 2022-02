Hometown Coloradans in Beijing Winter Olympics: Mikaela and More

click to enlarge (Clockwise from upper left) Alex Ferreira, Chris Corning, Hagen Kearney, Hanna Faulhaber, Joanne Reid and Katie Uhlaender. Team USA

click to enlarge (Clockwise from upper left) Mariah Bell, Nick Shore, Nicole Hensley, River Radamus, Taylor Fletcher and Taylor Gold. Team USA

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, and since the U.S. Olympics headquarters is located in Colorado Springs, every athlete competing for Team USA has a tie to this state.But the connection is even closer for at least fourteen members of the team who list a city in Colorado as their hometown.The best known Coloradan competing is skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who's been highlighted in practically every commercial and promotional piece churned out by NBC. But there's a baker's dozen of other Coloradans to root for; learn more about them below:Sport: Freestyle SkiingEvent(s): HalfpipeHeight: 6-0DOB: 4/12/1996Birthplace: EnglewoodHometown: Crested ButteHigh School: Vail Ski & Snowboard AcademyTeam/Club: Ski & Snowboard Club VailPersonal: Son of Lisa and Michael Blunck, has one brother, Nolan. Began skiing when he was eighteen months old and first competed in freestyle skiing at eight. Hobbies include skateboarding, biking, fishing, camping and snowboarding.Sport: Freestyle SkiingEvent(s): HalfpipeHeight: 5-9DOB: 8/14/1994Birthplace: AspenHometown: Aspen.High School: Aspen High SchoolCollege: Westminster CollegeTeam/Club: Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Ski & Snowboard Club VailPersonal: Son of Marcelo, a former professional soccer player. She began skiing at three, skied moguls before switching to halfpipe. Enjoys trampolining, hiking, biking, running, traveling and woodworking.Sport: SnowboardingEvent(s): Slopestyle, Big AirHeight: 5-8DOB: 9/7/1999Birthplace: SilverthorneHometown: ArvadaTeam/Club: Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard ClubPersonal: Son of Brook and Laura Corning; started snowboarding at seven. Hobbies include dirt-biking and camping; hopes to go to culinary school.Sport: SnowboardingEvent(s): SnowboardcrossHeight: 6-2DOB: 11/6/1991Birthplace: Buffalo, N.Y.Hometown: NorwoodHigh School: Telluride Mountain SchoolTeam/Club: International Snowboard Training CenterPersonal: Son of Richard Kearney and has one brother, Harry. Started skateboarding before he began snowboarding at nine. Hobbies include skateboarding, playing guitar, riding motorcycles and mountain biking.Sport: Freestyle SkiingEvent(s): HalfpipeDOB: 9/4/2004Birthplace: AspenHometown: BasaltHigh School: Basalt High SchoolCollege: Team/Club: Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard ClubPersonal: Been on skis since she was three and has been skiing Aspen Snowmass parks and pipes ever since. She was inspired to ski the halfpipe after growing up watching the X Games in her hometown.Sport: BiathlonHeight: 5-5Weight: 115 lbs.DOB: 6/28/1992Birthplace: Madison, WisconsinHometown: Grand JunctionHigh School: Henry M. GunnCollege: University of Colorado at Boulder '13 - Applied Mathematics; '17 - MS EngineeringTeam/Club: Colorado Biathlon Club, USBACoach(es): Armin AuchentallerPersonal: The Daughter of 1980 Olympic speedskating bronze medalist Beth (Heiden) Reid and the niece of Eric Heiden, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in speedskating. Hobbies are mountain biking, climbing, rollerblading, microbrewery touring, road tripping, "meeting amazing people," studying, learning new things, building things, breaking things. "If it ain't broke, I'll break it."Sport: SkeletonHeight: 5'3"Weight: 135 lbs.DOB: 7/17/1984Birthplace: VailHometown: BreckenridgeCollege: Colorado Mountain CollegePersonal: Uhlaender loves to ski, snowboard and kite board and craves speed. She began competing in skeleton in 2004 and "loves the feeling of getting power off the start block." Uhlaender also enjoys photography, writing and film; her favorite book is. She'd like to become a producer or writer so that she can combine her "writing and photographic skills in a creative way."Sport: Figure SkatingEvent(s): Women's SinglesHeight: 5-3DOB: 4/18/1996Birthplace: Tulsa, OklahomaHometown: Monument.High School: Ralston Valley High SchoolTeam/Club: Rocky Mountain Figure Skating ClubCoach(es): Rafael Arutunian, Adam Rippon, Vera ArutunianPersonal: The daughter of Andy and Kendra Bell, she has one sister, Morgan, who also competes in figure skating. She skating at three.Sport: Alpine SkiingHeight: 5-7DOB: 3/13/1995Birthplace: Vail.Hometown: EdwardsHigh School: Burke Mountain Academy (East Burke, Vermont)Team/Club: Burke Mountain AcademyCoach(es): Eileen Shiffrin, Mike Day, Jeff LackiePersonal: The daughter of Jeff and Eileen Shiffrin, she has one brother, Taylor, who skied for the University of Denver. Her father skied for Dartmouth and her mother, a ski racer, was her biggest inspiration. She began skiing down her family’s driveway at the age of two; growing up in Vail kicked off her love for skiing and racing.Position: CenterSport: Ice HockeyHeight: 6-1DOB: 9/26/1992Birthplace: DenverHometown: DenverCollege: University of DenverTeam/Club: EV ZugCoach(es): Dan TangnesPersonal: Has three brothers, two of whom play hockey professionally; he attended the University of Denver.Position: GoalieSport: Ice HockeyHeight: 5-6DOB: 6/23/1994Birthplace: LittletonHometown: LakewoodHigh School: Green Mountain High SchoolCollege: Lindenwood UniversityTeam/Club: Team Women’s Sports Foundation (PWHPA)Personal: The daughter of Darren and Linda Hensley, she has one sister. She earned the Presidential NCAA Award, maintaining one of the highest GPAs among NCAA athletes, and volunteers at a local shelter fostering and walking dogs and cats. Other hobbies include fishing, rock-climbing, hiking, country music concerts, mini golf, indoor soccer and slow-pitch softball.Sport: Alpine SkiingDiscipline(s): Alpine SkiingEvent(s): Super-G, slalom, giant slalom, parallel mixed teamHeight: 6-0DOB: 2/12/1998Birthplace: Steamboat Springs, Colo.Hometown: Edwards, Colo.High School: TEAM AcademyTeam/Club: Team/Club: Ski & Snowboard Club VailPersonal: Son of Also and Sara Radamus.... Mother, Sara Radamus was a NCAA champion, decorated Pro Tour racer, and world class coach for decades.... Father, Aldo Radamus is the former US Ski Team coach, former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Director, and was involved in every level of the sport.... Motivated by Ted Ligety.... Idol is Nikola Jokic. Taylor Fletcher

Sport: Nordic CombinedEvent(s): Team Large Hill, Normal Hill, Large HillHeight: 6-0DOB: 5/11/1990Birthplace: Steamboat SpringsHometown: Steamboat SpringsHigh School: Steamboat Springs High SchoolCollege: Westminster CollegeTeam/Club: Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (SSWSC)Personal:The son of Tim and Penny Fletcher, he has one older brother, Bryan, who is also a member of Team USA. He enrolled at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club at four. His hobbies include cycling and cooking.Sport: SnowboardingEvent(s): HalfpipeHeight: 5-9DOB: 1/17/1993Birthplace: Steamboat SpringsHometown: Steamboat SpringsCollege: University of ColoradoTeam/Club: Steamboat Springs Winter Sports ClubPersonal: Has a sister, Arielle, who is also a snowboarder. Hobbies include playing guitar, trampolining, slacklining and mountain biking.