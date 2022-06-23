Colorado Avs Fans (and Haters) on Twitter Go Crazy After Bizarre Game Four Win

The avs man. Crazy good https://t.co/2UTbDGa6EO — Chris (@4realchris82) June 23, 2022

What the hell was that ref looking at when like all the Avs players were pointing at the puck in the netting — kevin (@Bunkaroo) June 23, 2022

ME EITHER WHAT THE HELL — SCF !! - kayla 🫶🏼's the avs (@mackinnon629) June 23, 2022

I’m actually rooting for the Avs………….. what the hell man pic.twitter.com/PX9f2MBv3B — Brock Gorton (@BrockGorton99) June 23, 2022

I was in and out if cell range driving between Alamosa and Albuquerque but just managed to hit a hot spot strong enough to stream the game winning goal called by @ConorMcGahey what the fuck the Avs might win the cup?!!! LFG!!! — z - Eric Smith 🇺🇸 (@porcelainthrone) June 23, 2022

GUY SIM ACTAULLY SOBBING LIKE AVS 1 GAM EAWAY FROM STANLEY CUP CHAMPS WHAT THE FUCK — z - erika (@kyledubASS) June 23, 2022

It’s some Avs fans behind her. You can see them going crazy from the other angles. They’re like the only guys in the arena that new it was in immediately. — Evan Pukajlo (@PukajloEvan) June 23, 2022

Sick!!!!! RT @Buccigross: Avs fans in Tampa. Gonna be a crazy Friday night in Denver… pic.twitter.com/CgciA2amby — Jackson (@BiggieSchmahlz) June 23, 2022

Avs parade gonna go crazy, ain’t no way Colorado isn’t winning the cup — Ben Jones (@jonesct22) June 23, 2022

The arena went crazy after that avs win tonight, made me emotional tbh — Erika ⬡ (@erikaaaaa_31) June 23, 2022

Avs team of destiny - Tampa has finally run out of gas after a crazy amount of hockey in under 2 years - 3 Cups finals once August 2020 — CanadianHitman (@HitmanCanadian) June 23, 2022

After a crazy ending the Avalanche wins Game 4!! Avs lead the series 3-1, can’t wait for Game 5! #StanleyCup — Girls Club (@girlsclubsports) June 23, 2022

the game was so even until OT too - fucking crazy the ways the avs kept putting it on the net for 10 mins straight — (@sparkydubz) June 23, 2022

What a crazy finish. Once again the Avs #FindAWay to get one win away from bringing the Cup home. 15 down, one to go. #Mission16W — Jason Cipriani (@MrCippy) June 23, 2022

I knew the Avs won because the neighborhood was going crazy like it’s St Patty’s Day. — Manuel Aragon, Non Fungible Token Minority (@Spacejunc) June 23, 2022

Holy shit that was a crazy game!!! 1 more Avs!!! #StanleyCup #Avalanche — A. Miller (@pyrolord314) June 23, 2022

Excellent. Avs can send this team home by Friday and spend the weekend going back shit crazy on weed and IPAs — Juelz Mantanna (@KrimsonVnm) June 23, 2022

Every single team that the Avs have played in these playoffs continue to perpetuate a bizarre narrative that the Avs are somehow cheating. That’s because they are all at a complete loss to explain such a dominating force. This team is not good, they are GREAT! #GoAvsGo — Mile Hi Goalie (@JackLambiotte) June 23, 2022

My girlfriend told me she would give me “big rewards” for tonight if I told her a joke. I said “Tampa Bay Lightning”. She couldn’t contain herself, she was laughing like crazy. She is now my fiancée. We are forever grateful for the Tampa Bay Lightning choke — Utopia (Temporary Avs Fan) (@luke_hht) June 23, 2022