Colorado Avs Fans on Twitter: Best F-Bomb Tweets After Game One Overtime Win

June 16, 2022 6:42AM

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy seen eyeing the puck that got by him in overtime during last night's Avs victory.
Colorado Avalanche fans' reaction to the team's 4-3 overtime win over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals is brought to you by the letter "F." Avs boosters on Twitter were so overjoyed by the way the thrillingly nerve-racking June 15 contest ended that their thumbs naturally drifted toward that letter — generally followed by a "U," a "C," a "K" and one or more exclamation points.

The victory wasn't easy to achieve, for many of the reasons outlined in our post about the five things newbie Avs fans need to know about the Lightning — particularly as they applied to outstanding Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and his squad's defensive approach.

At times during the NHL Eastern Conference finals, which pitted Tampa Bay against the New York Rangers, Vasilevskiy looked human rather than superhuman, and that was the case during the first period, when the Avs netted three pucks (fired by captain Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen) over a span of less than ten minutes. The last of these goals was particularly satisfying, as it took place during a five-on-three power play caused by penalties committed against Avs standouts Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar that nearly caused Lightning coach Jon Cooper's brain to melt.

After that, however, Vasilevskiy regained his legendarily intense focus, and his teammates mucked up the pace, stymying the Avs for the next two periods. Meanwhile, Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back in the lineup after recovering from what was termed an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers, was his usual okay-but-not-great self, allowing three Tampa Bay goals on just 23 shots (as compared to 38 for Vasilevskiy). As a result, the score was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation.

But during the post-season, overtime has been winning time for the Avs, and when Andre Burakovsky took advantage of a Lightning turnover and slapped a shot past Vasilevskiy after just over a minute of skating, Ball Arena went off like Mount Vesuvius.

Similar eruptions occurred on Twitter, and they weren't limited to loyalists in Colorado. Thanks in part to an antipathy for Tampa Bay in general and the Lightning in particular, the Avs have clearly been embraced around the hockey world — and the joy expressed was both palpable and profane. Count down the following twenty tweets to see what we mean.

Number 20:
Number 19:

Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
