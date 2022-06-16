Colorado Avs Fans on Twitter: Best F-Bomb Tweets After Game One Overtime Win

The victory wasn't easy to achieve, for many of the reasons outlined in our post about the five things newbie Avs fans need to know about the Lightning — particularly as they applied to outstanding Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and his squad's defensive approach.
At times during the NHL Eastern Conference finals, which pitted Tampa Bay against the New York Rangers, Vasilevskiy looked human rather than superhuman, and that was the case during the first period, when the Avs netted three pucks (fired by captain Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen) over a span of less than ten minutes. The last of these goals was particularly satisfying, as it took place during a five-on-three power play caused by penalties committed against Avs standouts Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar that nearly caused Lightning coach Jon Cooper's brain to melt.
After that, however, Vasilevskiy regained his legendarily intense focus, and his teammates mucked up the pace, stymying the Avs for the next two periods. Meanwhile, Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back in the lineup after recovering from what was termed an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers, was his usual okay-but-not-great self, allowing three Tampa Bay goals on just 23 shots (as compared to 38 for Vasilevskiy). As a result, the score was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation.
But during the post-season, overtime has been winning time for the Avs, and when Andre Burakovsky took advantage of a Lightning turnover and slapped a shot past Vasilevskiy after just over a minute of skating, Ball Arena went off like Mount Vesuvius.
Similar eruptions occurred on Twitter, and they weren't limited to loyalists in Colorado. Thanks in part to an antipathy for Tampa Bay in general and the Lightning in particular, the Avs have clearly been embraced around the hockey world — and the joy expressed was both palpable and profane. Count down the following twenty tweets to see what we mean.
