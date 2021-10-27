Colorado Counties Way Above COVID Lockdown Levels

A prime example: As of October 27, one Colorado county has a two-week cumulative incidence rate more than sixteen times higher than the point at which it would have qualified for the state's tightest restrictions last year.
Early in the pandemic, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment developed a COVID-19 dial dashboard that used a color-code system to help officials identify businesses allowed to reopen and at what capacity based on the two-week cumulative incidence rate of the virus there, among other things. Since then, the dial has been tweaked several times before being consigned to advisory status in March of this year, but the dashboard remains operational. The current code establishes Level Green at fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people, Level Blue at between 25 and 75 cases, Level Yellow at between 75 and 175, Level Orange at between 175 and 350, and Level Red at more than 350.
On May 18, 2020, after Governor Jared Polis eased his stay-at-home order, ten Colorado counties were at Level Red because of their two-week cumulative incidence rate. Over the summer, the numbers improved, but they got worse in the fall — and on November 11, as another wave of the virus was gathering strength, the dashboard listed 39 counties at Level Red. On that date, three counties had a two-week cumulative incidence rate above 1,000, with Crowley County topping the roster at 2039.1.
Today, 56 of Colorado's 64 counties are at Level Red, according to their two-week cumulative incidence rate. Nine of those counties have a two-week cumulative incidence rate above 1,000, topped by Kiowa County, which registers a stunning 5878.1.
Right now, just three counties — San Juan, Mineral and Hinsdale — are at Level Green, which translates to fewer than eight cases over the past two weeks. None are at Level Blue or Level Yellow, while five are at Level Orange: Gunnison, San Miguel, Boulder, Broomfield and Clear Creek. (The latest map shows Summit and Pitkin counties also at Level Orange, but that's inaccurate, since their two-week cumulative incidence rates are both over 300.)
The rest of the state's counties are at Level Red, according to their two-week cumulative incidence rates, including the entire Denver area. However, the highest rates tend to be in rural counties, especially on the eastern plains — and many of them have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard shows that less than 50 percent of the population in 21 Colorado counties is fully vaccinated.
Although the correlation isn't precise, counties with the highest two-week cumulative incidence rates tend to have some of the lowest vaccination rates.
Here are the current two-week cumulative incidence rates of all 64 Colorado counties, along with their vaccination rates.
1-3: Level Green counties, with fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks: San Juan (96.5 percent fully vaccinated), Mineral (83.4 percent fully vaccinated) and Hinsdale (62.3 percent fully vaccinated)
4-8: Level Orange counties, with between 175 and 300 cases per 100,000: Gunnison (200.1, 74.8 percent fully vaccinated), San Miguel (281.5, 84.4 percent fully vaccinated), Boulder (296.8, 79.3 percent fully vaccinated), Broomfield (also 296.8, 83.2 percent fully vaccinated) and Clear Creek (297.7, 59.5 percent fully vaccinated)
Level Red counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 people.
9. Summit: 322.8
83.7 percent fully vaccinated
10. Pitkin: 332.3
80.8 percent fully vaccinated
11. Denver: 368.7
77.9 percent fully vaccinated
12. Saguache: 381
45.1 percent fully vaccinated
13. Gilpin: 402.3
61.1 percent fully vaccinated
14. Arapahoe: 402.4
72.1 percent fully vaccinated
15. Douglas: 413.9
75 percent fully vaccinated
16. Crowley: 414.5
44.7 percent fully vaccinated
17. Jefferson: 428.6
77.4 percent fully vaccinated
18. Grand: 439
64.2 percent fully vaccinated
19. Conejos: 453.4
52.5 percent fully vaccinated
20. Adams: 489.9
70.7 percent fully vaccinated
21. Eagle: 490.3
83.7 percent fully vaccinated
22. La Plata: 495.8
72.9 percent fully vaccinated
23. Chaffee: 505.9
70.2 percent fully vaccinated
24. Routt: 514.6
78.9 percent fully vaccinated
25. Elbert: 532.1
45.3 percent fully vaccinated
26. Custer: 533.7
47.2 percent fully vaccinated
27. Garfield: 540.2
67.1 percent fully vaccinated
28. Larimer: 542.7
71 percent fully vaccinated
29. Lake: 581.6
62.9 percent fully vaccinated
30. Dolores: 589.1
40.1 percent fully vaccinated
31. Costilla: 594
62.6 percent fully vaccinated
32. Park: 610.3
49.8 percent fully vaccinated
33. Archuleta: 614.2
60.9 percent fully vaccinated
34. Moffat: 618.8
45.5 percent fully vaccinated
35. El Paso: 625.9
64.3 percent fully vaccinated
36. Morgan: 634.8
50.3 percent fully vaccinated
37. Logan: 716.4
41.7 percent fully vaccinated
38. Otero: 716.6
50.7 percent fully vaccinated
39. Delta: 721.8
49.8 percent fully vaccinated
40. Phillips: 724.6
56.6 percent fully vaccinated
41. Huerfano: 729.5
56.4 percent fully vaccinated
42. Las Animas: 731.4
63.6 percent fully vaccinated
43. Weld: 731.4
61.5 percent fully vaccinated
44. Lincoln: 755.4
41.6 percent fully vaccinated
45. Rio Grande: 756.4
62.6 percent fully vaccinated
46. Yuma: 765.2
47.1 percent fully vaccinated
47. Mesa: 770
52.3 percent fully vaccinated
48. Ouray: 770.2
68.9 percent fully vaccinated
49. Baca: 787.4
43.2 percent fully vaccinated
50. Teller: 812.5
55 percent fully vaccinated
51. Prowers: 824.9
45.6 percent fully vaccinated
52. Pueblo: 831
58.2 percent fully vaccinated
53. Alamosa: 883.8
59.9 percent fully vaccinated
54. Jackson: 940
45 percent fully vaccinated
55. Montrose: 963.4
50.1 percent fully vaccinated
56. Bent: 1069.3
41.4 percent fully vaccinated
57. Fremont: 1083
49.2 percent fully vaccinated
58. Kit Carson: 1136.4
40.2 percent fully vaccinated
59. Cheyenne: 1150.7
34.2 percent fully vaccinated
60. Montezuma: 1215.6
61.8 percent fully vaccinated
61. Rio Blanco: 1442.8
39.5 percent fully vaccinated
62. Washington: 1644.9
32.9 percent fully vaccinated
63. Sedgwick: 1659.9
52.3 percent fully vaccinated
64. Kiowa: 5878.1
40.4 percent fully vaccinated