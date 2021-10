Colorado Counties Way Above COVID Lockdown Levels

The statewide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado was announced more than nineteen months ago. But current county data shows that the two-week cumulative incidence rate for the disease is actually much worse than it was back in March 2020, and even during the late 2020 spike that registered the largest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.A prime example: As of October 27, one Colorado county has a two-week cumulative incidence rate more than sixteen times higher than the point at which it would have qualified for the state's tightest restrictions last year.Early in the pandemic, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment developed a COVID-19 dial dashboard that used a color-code system to help officials identify businesses allowed to reopen and at what capacity based on the two-week cumulative incidence rate of the virus there, among other things. Since then, the dial has been tweaked several times before being consigned to advisory status in March of this year, but the dashboard remains operational. The current code establishes Level Green at fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people, Level Blue at between 25 and 75 cases, Level Yellow at between 75 and 175, Level Orange at between 175 and 350, and Level Red at more than 350.On May 18, 2020, after Governor Jared Polis eased his stay-at-home order, ten Colorado counties were at Level Red because of their two-week cumulative incidence rate. Over the summer, the numbers improved, but they got worse in the fall — and on November 11, as another wave of the virus was gathering strength, the dashboard listed 39 counties at Level Red . On that date, three counties had a two-week cumulative incidence rate above 1,000, with Crowley County topping the roster at 2039.1.Today, 56 of Colorado's 64 counties are at Level Red, according to their two-week cumulative incidence rate. Nine of those counties have a two-week cumulative incidence rate above 1,000, topped by Kiowa County, which registers a stunning 5878.1.Right now, just three counties — San Juan, Mineral and Hinsdale — are at Level Green, which translates to fewer than eight cases over the past two weeks. None are at Level Blue or Level Yellow, while five are at Level Orange: Gunnison, San Miguel, Boulder, Broomfield and Clear Creek. (The latest map shows Summit and Pitkin counties also at Level Orange, but that's inaccurate, since their two-week cumulative incidence rates are both over 300.)The rest of the state's counties are at Level Red, according to their two-week cumulative incidence rates, including the entire Denver area. However, the highest rates tend to be in rural counties, especially on the eastern plains — and many of them have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard shows that less than 50 percent of the population in 21 Colorado counties is fully vaccinated.Although the correlation isn't precise, counties with the highest two-week cumulative incidence rates tend to have some of the lowest vaccination rates.Here are the current two-week cumulative incidence rates of all 64 Colorado counties, along with their vaccination rates., with fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks: San Juan (96.5 percent fully vaccinated), Mineral (83.4 percent fully vaccinated) and Hinsdale (62.3 percent fully vaccinated), with between 175 and 300 cases per 100,000: Gunnison (200.1, 74.8 percent fully vaccinated), San Miguel (281.5, 84.4 percent fully vaccinated), Boulder (296.8, 79.3 percent fully vaccinated), Broomfield (also 296.8, 83.2 percent fully vaccinated) and Clear Creek (297.7, 59.5 percent fully vaccinated)with more than 300 cases per 100,000 people.9. Summit: 322.883.7 percent fully vaccinated10. Pitkin: 332.380.8 percent fully vaccinated11. Denver: 368.777.9 percent fully vaccinated12. Saguache: 38145.1 percent fully vaccinated13. Gilpin: 402.361.1 percent fully vaccinated14. Arapahoe: 402.472.1 percent fully vaccinated15. Douglas: 413.975 percent fully vaccinated16. Crowley: 414.544.7 percent fully vaccinated17. Jefferson: 428.677.4 percent fully vaccinated18. Grand: 43964.2 percent fully vaccinated19. Conejos: 453.452.5 percent fully vaccinated20. Adams: 489.970.7 percent fully vaccinated21. Eagle: 490.383.7 percent fully vaccinated22. La Plata: 495.872.9 percent fully vaccinated23. Chaffee: 505.970.2 percent fully vaccinated24. Routt: 514.678.9 percent fully vaccinated25. Elbert: 532.145.3 percent fully vaccinated26. Custer: 533.747.2 percent fully vaccinated27. Garfield: 540.267.1 percent fully vaccinated28. Larimer: 542.771 percent fully vaccinated29. Lake: 581.662.9 percent fully vaccinated30. Dolores: 589.140.1 percent fully vaccinated31. Costilla: 59462.6 percent fully vaccinated32. Park: 610.349.8 percent fully vaccinated33. Archuleta: 614.260.9 percent fully vaccinated34. Moffat: 618.845.5 percent fully vaccinated35. El Paso: 625.964.3 percent fully vaccinated36. Morgan: 634.850.3 percent fully vaccinated37. Logan: 716.441.7 percent fully vaccinated38. Otero: 716.650.7 percent fully vaccinated39. Delta: 721.849.8 percent fully vaccinated40. Phillips: 724.656.6 percent fully vaccinated41. Huerfano: 729.556.4 percent fully vaccinated42. Las Animas: 731.463.6 percent fully vaccinated43. Weld: 731.461.5 percent fully vaccinated44. Lincoln: 755.441.6 percent fully vaccinated45. Rio Grande: 756.462.6 percent fully vaccinated46. Yuma: 765.247.1 percent fully vaccinated47. Mesa: 77052.3 percent fully vaccinated48. Ouray: 770.268.9 percent fully vaccinated49. Baca: 787.443.2 percent fully vaccinated50. Teller: 812.555 percent fully vaccinated51. Prowers: 824.945.6 percent fully vaccinated52. Pueblo: 83158.2 percent fully vaccinated53. Alamosa: 883.859.9 percent fully vaccinated54. Jackson: 94045 percent fully vaccinated55. Montrose: 963.450.1 percent fully vaccinated56. Bent: 1069.341.4 percent fully vaccinated57. Fremont: 108349.2 percent fully vaccinated58. Kit Carson: 1136.440.2 percent fully vaccinated59. Cheyenne: 1150.734.2 percent fully vaccinated60. Montezuma: 1215.661.8 percent fully vaccinated61. Rio Blanco: 1442.839.5 percent fully vaccinated62. Washington: 1644.932.9 percent fully vaccinated63. Sedgwick: 1659.952.3 percent fully vaccinated64. Kiowa: 5878.140.4 percent fully vaccinated